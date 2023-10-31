The Best Venezuelan SS in MLB – Los Mejores SS de Venezuela en MLB

“The most famous and perfect lie detector known is called a wife”… Pachomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, comments: “Some players now wear their uniform pants higher than their knees. They look like shorts. They look ridiculous!”

Dear friend Dano: It’s a ridiculous imitation, without any personality, of American football players.

Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, remembers and asks: “You has reported that in the early days of baseball, catchers played without any protection. Are there statistics on the injuries suffered by catchers and umpires from that era?”

Dear friend Rafa: Yes, there were a few injuries. Even most catchers had fingers as crooked as Arabic numerals. But it wasn’t very numerous, because they received the ball very far back, two steps from the plate, at the first bounce, and the umpire worked behind the pitcher.

Igor Azán O. from Caracas, asks: “Who have been the five best Venezuelan shortstops in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Igo: Allow me to point out six instead of five, because everyone in this sextet has been very good, Luis Aparicio, David Concepción, Omar Vizquel, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, César Gutiérrez and Enzo Hernández.

Romualdo Rodríguez, from Guasave, asks: “Why is (European) soccer played professionally all over the world with so much enthusiasm and baseball is not?”

Dear friend Romo: Catholic priests always left Europe, that is, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, with a soccer ball under their arms, which they used to gain followers, for catechization.

Furthermore, playing soccer is very easy, compared to baseball.

It has even been established that hitting a pitch is the most difficult thing in all sports. Notice that, if you fail seven out of 10 times, you are a tremendous hitter, with a .300 average, and surely a champion of the specialty.

Furthermore, to play baseball well you have to think a lot, from before the call of play ball, throughout the game and also beyond, to analyze why you won or why you lost, and thus be able to use the strategy in the next game.

And FIFA is the best sports organization in the world. The truth is, there are many reasons why soccer is much more popular than baseball.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, going to: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Los Mejores SS de Venezuela en MLB

“El más famoso y perfecto detector de mentiras conocido, se llama esposa”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, comenta: “Algunos peloteros de ahora usan el pantalón del uniforme más arriba de las rodillas. Parecen pantalones cortos. ¡Se ven ridiculísimos!”

Amigo Dano: Es una imitación ridícula, sin personalidad alguna, de los jugadores de fútbol americano .

Rafael Hernández, de Naguanagua, recuerda y pregunta: “Ud. ha informado que en los comienzos del beisbol, los catchers jugaban sin protección alguna. ¿Hay estadísticas de los daños sufridos por receptores y umpires de esa época?”

Amigo Rafa: Sí hubo unos cuantos lesionados. Incluso, la mayoría de los catcher tenían los dedos tan torcidos como los números arábicos. Pero no fue muy numeroso el asunto, porque recibían la pelota muy atrás, a dos pasos del home, al primer bote, y el umpire trabajaba tras el pitcher.

Igor Azán O. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuáles han sido los cinco mejores shortstops venezolanos en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Igo: Permíteme señalar seis en vez de cinco, porque todos los de este sexteto han sido muy buenos, Luis Aparicio, David Concepción, Omar Vizquel, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, César Gutiérrez y Enzo Hernández.

Romualdo Rodríguez, de Guasave, pregunta: “¿Por qué el fútbol (europeo) es jugado profesionalmente en el mundo entero con tanto entusiasmo y no así el beisbol?”

Amigo Romo: Los sacerdotes católicos salieron siempre de Europa, es decir, de España, Italia, Francia, Alemania, con un balón bajo el brazo, el cual utilizaban para ganar adeptos, para la catequización.

Además, jugar al fútbol es muy fácil, si se le compara con el beisbol.

Incluso, se ha establecido que batear es lo más difícil de todos los deportes. Fíjate que, si fallas siete de cada 10 veces, eres tremendo bateador, con .300 de promedio, y seguramente campeón de la especialidad.

Además, para jugar bien al beisbol hay que pensar mucho, desde antes de la voz de play ball, durante todo el juego y también más allá, para analizar por qué se ganó o por qué se perdió, y así poder utilizar la estrategia en el próximo encuentro.

Y la FIFA es la mejor organización deportiva del mundo. La verdad, hay muchas razones para que el fútbol sea bastante más popular que el beisbol.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando a: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene