The Ladies’ Lawsuit Against MLB – La Demanda de las Damas Contra MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Or I can’t answer you. Very thankful.

Audibia M. Kaiser N. of St. Clamens, North Carolina, asks: “Do you think you would win a lawsuit against Major League Baseball (MLB), a lady who tries her because they don’t accept women players?”

Dear friend Yiya: I think so. And win multi-million dollars, if you manages to prove that you have not been accepted, even though you has the conditions required to play baseball in the Major Leagues. I think you could win the case against MLB and each and every team that closes their doors to you. In addition, lawyers for such a lawsuit will be on hand, by the dozen.

Rolando Díaz, from Obregón, asks: “Is it true that in 2000, Vinicio Castilla was the highest-paid big leaguer?”

Dear friend Rollie: No, sir, even though he was among those who received better fees. Vinicio, from the Rays, earned six million dollars. The one who received the highest salary was Kevin Brown of the Dodgers, $15 million. The highest paid Latin American was Pedro Martínez, Red Sox, $11 million.

Claudio Martín P. from Caracas, asks: “Why aren’t there rivalries of European football in the Caribbean like those of Caracas-Magallanes and Habana-Almendares?”

Dear friend Yayo: Yesterday I answered another question about soccer.It seems they are fashionable.

Well, in Venezuela, the triumph of the National Baseball Team in the 1941 Amateur World Series, in Cuba, was definitive in injecting passion into all Venezuelans.

The best era of soccer in Venezuela was when the championships were organized and sponsored by colonies made up of European immigrants. But they made the mistake of not involving the Venezuelans. And when those initiators died or retired, their descendants had already become completely infected with baseball.

In the long run, Vinotinto emerged with great success, because football is a great spectacle, and FIFA is the best sports organization on the planet. True, there is no intense rivalry between Venezuelan teams, but there is a powerful Vinotinto.

As for Cuba, there was never great enthusiasm for soccer there. The Europeans who settled on the Island very soon fell for Habana or Almendares.

Edwin Alcalá C. from Santiago de Chile, asks: “Where is Roberto Petaguine and what does he do nowadays?”

Dear friend Ed: After his valuable experiences in the Major Leagues, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Venezuela, he went to live in Seattle and at 52 years of age, he works there as a coach at a High School.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

La Demanda de las Damas Contra MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Audibia M. Kaiser N. de St. Clamens, Carolina del Norte, pregunta: “¿Cree Ud. que ganaría una demanda contra Major League Baseball (MLB), una dama que la intente porque no aceptan mujeres jugadoras?”

Amiga Yiya: Creo que sí. Y ganaría multi millones de dólares, si logra demostrar que no la han aceptado, aún cuando posee las condiciones exigidas para jugar a la pelota en Grandes Ligas. Creo que podría ganarle el caso a MLB y a todos y a cada uno de los equipos que le cierren las puertas. Además, abogados para tal demanda, habrá a la orden, por docenas.

Rolando Díaz, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Cierto que en el año 2000, Vinicio Castilla era el bigleaguer mejor pagado?”

Amigo Rollie: No, señor, aún cuando sí estaba entre quienes recibían mejores honorarios. Vinicio, de los Rays, cobraba seis millones de dólares. Quien recibía el mayor sueldo era Kevin Brown, de los Dodgers, $15 millones. El latinoamericano mejor pagado era Pedro Martínez, Medias Rojas, $11 millones.

Claudio Martín P. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué no existen en el fútbol europeo del Caribe rivalidades como las de Caracas-Magallanes y Habana-Almendares?”

Amigo Yayo: Ayer respondí a otra pregunta cerca del soccer. Como que están de moda.

Pues, en Venezuela, el triunfo de la Selección del Beisbol en la Serie Mundial Amateur de 1941, en Cuba, fue definitivo para inyectar la pasión a todos los venezolanos.

La mejor época del fútbol en Venezuela fue cuando los campeonatos eran organizados y patrocinados por colonias integradas por inmigrantes europeos. Pero cometieron el error de no involucrar a los venezolanos. Y cuando murieron o se retiraron esos iniciadores, sus descendientes, ya se habían contagiado totalmente con el beisbol.

A la larga surgió con mucho éxito la Vinotinto, porque el fútbol es un gran espectáculo, y la FIFA, la mejor organización deportiva del planeta. Cierto, no hay una intensa rivalidad entre equipos venezolanos, pero sí una poderosa Vinotinto.

En cuanto a Cuba, allá nunca hubo gran entusiasmo por el fútbol. Los europeos que se instalaron en la Isla, muy pronto se casaron con el Habana o con el Almendares.

Edwin Alcalá C. de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Dónde está y qué hace Roberto Petaguine?”

Amigo Ed: Después de sus valiosas experiencias en Grandes Ligas, Japón, Korea, México y Venezuela, fue a vivir en Seattle y a los 52 años de edad, trabaja allá como entrenador en una High School.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

