The Unbeloved Series Was Excellent – La Malquerida Serie Fue Excelente

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The World Series MVP has been chosen since 1955. Do you remember who was the first, who was in 2022 and who has achieved it more than once?

The Answer: The first with the award was Johnny Podres, of the Dodgers, in 1955. The last, Jeremy Peña, Astros, 2022. Twice each: Reggie Jackson, Athletics, 1973 and Yankees, 1977; Sandy Koufax, Dodgers 1963 and 1965.

What do ESPN and FOX know!? The unloved Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series, which smells bad to ESPN and FOX, because it does not attract as many viewers as Yankees-Dodgers, Giants-Red Sox or Padres-White Sox, has turned out to be an amazing Series.

The Rangers’ sole recovery in the fourth game, after losing the bad tempered Adolis García and the first starting pitcher Max Scherzer to injuries, was sensational. They won 11-7. A team have to hit and run a lot to score 11 runs

In Arlington they have a great team and Bruce Botchy is a sensational manager, without taking credit away from the other side, Torey Lovullo. They are two of the best managers of the moment. There is a reason why they made it to the October classic, with two rosters that crawled to the postseason, via wild cards…

Most Expensive Cities: The most expensive city in the United States is not the home of the Yankees and Mets, New York City, nor that of the Giants, San Francisco. This is revealed by the latest U.S. study. News and World Report’s 2023-2024.

The city where everything is more expensive in the U.S. is the home of the Padres, San Diego.

And they continue in this order from highest to lowest, where the most money is needed to survive: 2) Los Angeles, 3) Honolulu, 4) Miami, 5) Santa Barbara, Calif. 6) San Francisco, 7) Salinas, Calif. 8) Santa Rosa, Calif. 9) San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10) Vallejo and Fairfield, Calif. 11) New York, 12) Boston, 13) Seattle, 14) San Jose, Calif. 15) Sacramento, Calif. 16), Denver, 17) Stockton, Calif. 18) Washington, D.C. 19) Modesto, Calif. 20) Fresno, Calif. 21) Portland, 22) New Haven, Conn. 23) Boulder, Colorado, 24) Trenton, N.J. 25) Eugene, Oregon. Of these cities, 12 are part of California.

(En Español)

La Malquerida Serie Fue Excelente

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El Más Valioso de las Series Mundiales, es elegido desde 1955. ¿Recuerdas quién fue el primero, quién el de 2022 y quiénes lo han logrado más de una vez?

La Respuesta: El primero con el galardón fue Johnny Podres, de los Dodgers, en 1955. El último, Jeremy Peña, Astros, 2022. Dos veces cada uno: Reggie Jackson, Atléticos, 1973 y Yankees, 1977; Sandy Koufax, Dodgers 1963 y 1965.

¿¡Qué Saben ESPN y FOX!? La malquerida Serie Mundial Rangers-Diamondbacks, que les huele mal a ESPN y a FOX, porque no atrae tantos televidentes como Yankees-Dodgers, Gigantes-Medias Rojas o Padres-Medias Blancas, ha resultado una tremenda Serie.

La sola recuperación de los Rangers en el cuarto juego, después de perder por lesiones al perreroso Adolis García, y al primer pitcher abridor Max Scherzer, fue sensacional. Ganaron 11-7. Hay que batear y correr mucho para anotar 11 carreras

En Arlington tienen un gran equipo y Bruce Botchy es un mánager sensacional, sin quitarle méritos al del otro lado, Torey Lovullo. Son dos de los mejore pilotos del momento. Por algo están en la pelota de octubre, con dos rosters que llegaron gateando a la postemporada, vía wild cards…

Ciudades Más Cotosas: La ciudad más costosa de Estados Unidos no (No) es la casa de Yankees y Mets, Nueva York City, ni la de los Gigantes, San Francisco. Lo revela el último estudio de U.S. News and World Report’s 2023-2024.

La urbe donde todo es más costoso en E.U., es la sede de los Padres, San Diego.

Y siguen en este orden de mayor a menor, donde más dinero se necesita para sobrevivir: 2) Los Angeles, 3) Honolulú, 4) Miami, 5) Santa Bárbara, Calif. 6) San Francisco, 7) Salinas, Calif. 8) Santa Rosa, Calif. 9) San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10) Vallejo y Fairfield, Calif. 11) Nueva York, 12) Boston, 13) Seattle, 14) San Jose, Calif. 15) Sacramento, Calif. 16), Denver, 17) Stockton, Calif. 18) Washington, D.C. 19) Modesto, Calif. 20) Fresno, Calif. 21) Portland, 22) New Haven, Conn. 23) Boulder, Colorado, 24) Trenton, N.J. 25) Eugene, Oregon. De estas ciudades, 12 son parte de California .

