Because This Is Different, The Rangers Won – Como Esto Es Diferente, Ganaron Los Rangers

“Baseball is so different from all other sports, because it was born as a religious rite of the Egyptian pharaohs”…Dick Young.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – WHO said being a home club is an advantage in baseball?

If anyone claimed it, send them to examine the historic 2023 World Series of the Rangers, who flew from their home in Arlington to Phoenix, to win three times in the opponent’s stadium, and thus become world champions.

And with overwhelming scores, 3-1, 11-7 and 5-0.

By the way, that end of the fifth and final game was amazing, because the Texans did not score a run, until past the first half of the game, after being completely dominated by the prolonged no-hit of Zac Gallen.

For many, the Texans were not favorites, because they did not know what October champagne tastes like, and they have been playing in the Majors Leagues since 1961. It was 62 years in the making!

No wonder the Coleoptera of this column in Arlington, informed me yesterday at noon, that the party has been non-stop there and that several breweries were still serving drunks without even charging for drinking.

If the term “heroic” can be used in these cases, the Rangers deserve it for their four victories. In the middle of the battle, they lost their main starter Max Scherzer, and slugger Adolis García.

But they didn’t have the guile of Nathan Eovaldi, who survived Zac Gallen’s prolonged six-inning no-hitter, and delivered the bullpen in time for the 5-0 Champagne victory.

The Rangers’ scoreless finish, which Gallen seemed to announce, turned into a scoreless board for the Diamondbacks.

Advantage of which home club!? The Rangers, in the middle of the desert, played like little children throwing balls in their home corral.

And I must point out that the Diamondbacks were a very good team, with one of the best managers of the era, Torey Lovullo.

But the great teams are the ones that can beat the good teams.

And Rangers manager Bruce Bochy understands that perfectly, accustomed as he is to top honors in his long career.

Accustomed as he is to his players performing at their best, such as the Most Valuable of this Series, Corey Seager, now a member of an honorable group of only four who have obtained that title twice.

The others, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson.

If history counts: Well, history says that since 1961, the Rangers have won 32 games out of 53 against the Diamondbacks.

(En Español)

Como Esto Es Diferente Ganaron Los Rangers

“El beisbol es tan distinto a todos los otros deportes, porque nació como un rito religioso de los faraones egipcios”…Dick Young.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿QUIÉN dijo que ser home club es ventaja en el beisbol?

Si alguien lo aseguraba, mándenlo a examinar la histórica Serie Mundial de los Rangers 2023, quienes volaron desde su casa, en Arlington, hasta Phoenix, para ganar tres veces en estadio extraño, y así titularse campeones mundiales.

Y con pizarras aplastantes, de 3-1, 11-7 y 5-0.

Por cierto, ese final del quinto y último encuentro, fue asombroso, porque los texanos no anotaron carrera alguna, hasta más allá de la primera mitad del juego, nada menos que dominados por el prolongado no-hit de Zac Gallen.

Para muchos, los texanos no eran favoritos, porque no sabían a qué sabe la champaña de octubre, y juegan en las Mayores desde 1961. ¡Fueron 62 años de espera!

Con razón me informaban ayer a medio día los coleópteros de esta columna en Arlington, que la fiesta ha sido allá sin parar y que varias cervecerías seguían sirviendo sin cobrar a borrachos por tomar tanto.

Si el término “heroico” se puede utilizar en estos casos, los Rangers lo merecen por sus cuatro victorias. En plena batalla, perdieron a su principal abridor, Max Scherzer, y al slugger, Adolis García.

Pero no contaban con la astucia de Nathan Eovaldi, quien sobrevivió al prolongado no hit de seis innings que lanzaba Zac Gallen, y entregó al bulpén a tiempo para la victoria champañera de 5-0.

El final en cero carreras de los Rangers, que parecía anunciar Gallen, se transformó en cero carreras para los Diamondbacks.

¿¡Cuál ventaja de cuál home club!? Los Rangers, en pleno desierto, jugaban como niñitos tirando pelotas en el corral hogareño.

Y debo señalar que los Diamondbacks fueron un equipo muy bueno, con uno de los mejores mánager de la época, Torey Lovullo.

Pero es que los buenos equipos son los que pueden ganarles a los buenos equipos.

Y eso lo comprende perfectamente el mánager de los Rangers, Bruce Bochy, acostumbrado como está en su larga carrera, a los honores máximos.

Acostumbrado como está a que le rindan al máximo sus peloteros, como El Más Valioso de esta Serie, Corey Seager, ahora integrante de un honroso grupo de solo cuatro que han obtenido ese título dos veces. Los otros, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson y Reggie Jackson.

Si la historia cuenta: Bueno, la historia dice que desde 1961, los Rangers les han Ganado 32 juegos de 53 a los Diamondbacks.

