Seager, A Typical Shortstop Of This Era – Seager, Un Shortstop Típico De Esta Época

“The science of hitting well consists of adapting to what each pitcher throws”… Ted Williams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – We had agreed that everything in baseball is difficult.

And what Corey Seager achieved is so difficult that when we approach the 23 thousand players who have gone through the Major Leagues, only four have achieved it: Being the Most Valuable in a World Series more than once.

Of those almost 23 thousand, only 74 have won the award once, because it began to be awarded in 1965, one year it was awarded to two players; another to three and once there was no World Series.

All the winners have been famous big leaguers, from the first MVP, Johnny Podres, to Seager.

And more notable are, of course, those who have been able to repeat to be chosen twice, Sandy Koufax, 1963 and 1965, Dodgers; Bob Gibson 1964 and 1967, Cardinals; Reggie Jackson 1973, A’s, and 1977, Yankees; until Seager, 2020, Dodgers, 2023, Rangers.

In addition, Seager is the first shortstop, with such an award on two occasions, which confirms one of the most notable changes in recent times in baseball, with players in that position becoming notable offensive players.

Bucky Dent, of the Yankees, was the first Most Valuable shortstop in a World Series, in 1978. And now there are two in a row, because the one from the last Series was Jéremy Peña, of the Astros.

Seager was the key star sought by the Rangers to modify the roster, in search of victory even in the World Series, which they had not been able to achieve in two attempts, 2010 and 2011.

During the 2021 training camp, the Dodgers offered Seager an extension, worth $250 million over eight years, which he did not accept, so in 2022 he declared himself a free agent.

He signed with the Rangers for 10 seasons, starting this year, for $325 million. The team had lost 102 games in the 2022 season.

Seager was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 27, 1994, age 29. And he reached the Majors with the Dodgers, in 2015.

He has accumulated a batting average of .292 in seasons, with 170 home runs and 543 RBIs.

In addition to his two participations in the World Series, he has been part of four All-Star Games, 2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023. And he was the Most Valuable of the National League Championship Series in 2020.

During his childhood, he enthusiastically followed Derek Jeter. However, he started out playing third base.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by: El deporte vuelve a unirnos

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Seager, Un Shortstop Típico De Esta Época

“La ciencia para batear bien, consiste en adaptarse alo que tira cada lanzador”… Ted Williams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Habíamos quedado en que todo en el beisbol es difícil.

Y lo logrado por Corey Seager es tan difícil, que cuando nos acercamos a 23 mil peloteros que han pasado por las Grandes Ligas, solamente cuatro lo han alcanzado: Ser El Más Valioso en una Serie Mundial más de una vez.

De esos casi 23 mil, solo 74 han obtenido el premio en una oportunidad, porque comenzó a otorgarse en 1965, un año se entregó a dos peloteros; otro a tres y una vez no hubo Serie Mundial.

Todos los ganadores han sido insignes bigleaguers, desde el primer Más Valioso, Johnny Podres, hasta Seager.

Y más notables son, por supuesto, quienes han podido repetir para ser elegidos en dos oportunidades, Sandy Koufax, 1963 y 1965, Dodgers; Bob Gibson 1964 y 1967, Cardenales; Reggie Jackson 1973, Atléticos, y 1977, Yankees; hasta Seager, 2020, Dodgers, 2023, Rangers.

Además, Seager es el primer shortstop, con tal galardón en dos oportunidades, lo que confirma uno de los cambios más notables de los últimos tiempos en el beisbol, convertidos los peloteros de tal posición en peloteros notables a la ofensiva.

Bucky Dent, de los Yankees, fue el primer shortstop Más Valioso en una Serie Mundial, la de 1978. Y ahora van dos seguidos, porque el de la Serie pasada, fue Jéremy Peña, de los Astros.

Seager, fue el estelar clave buscado por los Rangers para modificar el roster, en busca del triunfo hasta en la Serie Mundial, que no habían podido lograr en dos intentos, 2010 y 2011.

Durante los entrenamientos de 2021, los Dodgers le ofrecieron a Seager una extensión, por 250 millones de dólares para ocho años, que él no aceptó, por lo que en 2022 se declaró agente libre.

Firmó con los Rangers, para 10 temporadas, a partir de este año, por 325 millones. El equipo había perdido 102 juegos en la temporada 2022.

Seager nació en Charlotte, Carolina del Norte, el 27 de abril en 1994, 29 años. Y llegó a las Mayores con los Dodgers, en 2015.

Ha acumulado en temporadas, promedio al bate de .292, con 170 jonrones y 543 carreras impulsadas.

Además de sus dos participaciones en Series Mundiales, ha sido parte de cuatro Juegos de Estrellas, 2016, 2017, 2022 y 2023. Y fue El Más Valioso de la Serie por el Campeonato de la Liga Nacional en 2020.

Durante su niñez, siguió con entusiasmo a Derek Jeter. Sin embargo, comenzó jugando en tercera base.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com