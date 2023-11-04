Dominican Baseball Invades Flushing, NYC – La Pelota Dominicana Invade Flushing, NYC

“The well-prepared man has already achieved more than half a victory”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Losing manager wanted

The Mets, who are looking for a manager, seem interested in bringing an active one in the West Coast. The A’s, Mark Kotsay, is the favorite, but he has not yet said whether or not he is interested in moving to Flushing.

Kotsay has managed the A’s since 2022 and in both seasons they have finished last in the Division, accumulating a record of 110-214.

Quisqueya in Flushing

Dominican baseball moves to Citi Field, in Flushing, with Tigres del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas face each other in three games of the Championship, in a few days, next weekend, November 10, 11 and 12. All tickets are already sold out. And thank you for the invitation.

Time for goodbye

Rangers right-hander Ian Kennedy, 38, who as a reliever appeared in 16 games this year, announced his retirement from baseball as a player, emphasizing:

“There will never be a better opportunity to make this decision”. Of course, he was referring to the fact that the team just won the World Series, so to speak!

New rivalry in Texas

There was never an overt rivalry between the Astros and Rangers, the two Texan teams. But it is necessary, for the show and for the business. Now, with Arlington World Champions, the environment is conducive to promoting it.

So Ranger Corey Seager and Astro Alex Bregman have taken the lead in provoking it.

The two of them understand that there were no reasons for the two teams to drag passions against each other, because the Astros were big winners and the Rangers were big losers.

Now in similar terrain, everything seems likely to change between astrosists and rangers… Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!

Flights of paper in Phoenix

Some Phoenix fans were on the verge of going to prison and being fined for throwing objects on the field during the World Series.

During the fourth game of the Series, disconsolate at the Texan beating, fans began to make little paper airplanes and throw them to make them fly to elegant landings on the infield.

The regulations in force state that, for this reason, anyone can be locked up in a cell for 48 hours and fined $500.

It is very clear: Paper airplane pilots are not accepted in the Major Leagues!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

La Pelota Dominicana Invade Flushing N.Y.

“El hombre bien preparado ya ha conseguido más de medio triunfo”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Buscan manager perdedor

Los Mets, quienes andan en busca de un mánager, parecen interesados en traer uno activo en la Costa Oeste. El de los Atléticos, Mark Kotsay, es el favorito, pero él aún no ha dicho si le interesa o no, mudarse a Flushing.

Kotsay dirige a los Atléticos desde 2022 y en las dos temporadas han terminado últimos en la División, acumulando récord de 110-214.

Quisqueya en Flushing

La pelota dominicana se muda a Citi Field, en Flushing, con Tigres del Licey y Águilas Cibaeñas en tres juegos del Campeonato, dentro de pocos días, el próximo fin de semana, 10, 11 y 12 de este noviembre. Ya todos los boletos están vendidos. Y gracias por la invitación.

Momento para el adiós

El lanzador derecho de los Rangers, Ian Kennedy, de 38 años de edad y quien como relevista, apareció en 16 juegos este año, anunció su retiro del beisbol como pelotero, recalcando:

“Nunca habrá una oportunidad mejor para tomar esta decisión”, desde luego, se refiría a que el equipo acaba de ganar la Serie Mundial, ¡como quien dice!.

Nueva rivalidad en Texas

Nunca hubo una rivalidad patente entre Astros y Rangers, los dos equipos texanos. Pero es necesaria, por el espectáculo y por el negocio. Ahora, con los de Arlington Campeones Mundiales, el ambiente es propicio para fomentarla.

Por lo que el Ranger Corey Seager, y el Astro Alex Bregman, han asumido el liderato para provocarla.

Ellos dos comprenden que no hubo antes motivos para que los dos equipos arrastraran pasiones uno frente al otro, porque los Astros eran muy ganadores y los Rangers insignes perdedores.

Ahora en terrenos similares, todo parece tendiente a cambiar entre astrosistas y rangersistas… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Vuelos sobre papel en Phoenix

Algunos fanáticos de Phoenix, estuvieron a punto de ir presos y a la vez ser multados, por lanzar objetos al terreno durante la Serie Mundial.

Durante el cuarto choque de la Serie, desconsolados ante el carreraje texano, comenzaron a hacer avioncitos de papel y a tirarlos, para hacerlos volar, hasta elegantes aterrizajes en el infield.

Los Reglamentos en vigencia rezan que, por eso, pueden encerrarlos en un calabozo durante 48 horas y multarlos con 500 dólares.

Queda bien claro: ¡No son aceptados en las Grandes Ligas los pilotos de avioncitos de papel!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

