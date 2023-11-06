Letters from the Beyond: From Ted Williams To Corey Seager – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Ted Williams Para Corey Seager

Valuable Corey:

Well, “Corey the Most Valuable,”, Just saying, right!?

I think it is a great idea that Alex Bregman, from the Astros camp, and you from the Rangers side, provoke and promote the beginning of a rivalry in Texas baseball.

Texas is a powerful state, with a seething enthusiasm for baseball. Of course, until today, the conditions were not appropriate, because the Astros have been very successful and the Rangers have been the opposite.

This rivalry thing, it’s not just a matter of you and Bregman wanting it. You guys can help, encourage, contribute. But the outcome depends on circumstances, not people’s wishes.

I really enjoyed the rivalry that existed since 1920, between my team, the Red Sox, and the Yankees. My years in baseball, 1939-1960, allowed me to fully live immersed in that environment created by several circumstances:

That year, 1920, when the Babe was sold to the Yankees, New England had long had a winning roster in the American League. Ruth turned the Yankees into a winning team, which until that year had not been one. Both stadiums remained full, game after game.

Another historical rivalry has been the Dodgers-Giants, born because until 1919, and in the same League, the National, they were the sole owners of the enthusiasm for baseball in the big city.

They practically shared the fan base half and half. That’s why the move of those two teams, together, to California was very smart.

Now, my dear Corey, with your victory in the 2023 World Series, plus the many winnings that the Astros have had, they are in a tremendous position to show the world that yes, those two clubs have their headquarters in the same State .

Just as you, and many other players have shown to love Arlington’s motto, Astros players love theirs. A good example is the case of José Altuve, who is asking the Astros organization to sell him part of the franchise.

Another pretty much on board is Bregman, along with you, determined to have a special Houston-Arlington fight.

Bregman, you and everyone in Astros and Rangers uniforms know that the only formula to gain followers for the club is by winning championships. Not easy, of course, but essential.

And, because in this More Here that you call The Beyond, where we know everything, I know the owners on both sides, count among their multimillion-dollar priorities, to have the best possible rosters. That’s a great basis for the idea.

Go ahead, guys. And long live the entire State of Texas!

Corey: I want you to know how much I admire you…

Ted.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Ted Williams Para Corey Seager

Valioso Corey:

Bueno, “Corey El Más Valioso”, digo yo, ¿no?

Me parece genial la idea de que Alex Bregman, desde sus Astros, y tu desde tus Rangers, promuevan, provoquen, para echar adelante una rivalidad en el beisbol texano.

Ese es un poderoso Estado, con un entusiasmo hirviente por el beisbol. Desde luego, hasta hoy, las condiciones no eran apropiadas, porque los Astros han sido muy ganadores y los Rangers todo lo contrario.

Esto de la rivalidad, no es cuestión de que Bregman y tú la quieran. Ustedes pueden ayudar, animar, contribuir. Pero el resultado depende de las circunstancias, no de los deseos de la gente.

Yo disfruté mucho de la rivalidad existente desde 1920, entre mi e

quipo, los Medias Rojas y los Yankees. Mis años en el beisbol, 1939-1960, me permitieron vivir en recepción directa aquel ambiente creado por varias circunstancias:

Ese año, 1920, cuando el Babe fue vendido a los Yankees, hacía tiempo que Nueva Inglaterra tenía un roster ganador en la Americana Ruth convirtió a los Yankees en equipo ganador, que hasta ese año no lo había sido. Los dos estadios permanecían llenos, juego tras juego.

Otra rivalidad histórica ha sido la de Dodgers-Gigantes, nacida porque hasta 1919, y en la misma Liga, la Nacional, eran dueños únicos del entusiasmo por el beisbol en la gran ciudad.

Prácticamente se compartían la fanaticada mitad y mitad. Por eso fue muy inteligente la mudanza de esos dos equipos, juntos, a California.

Ahora, mi apreciado Corey, con la victoria de ustedes en la Serie Mundial 2023, más lo mucho de ganadores que han tenido los Astros, están en tremenda situación para demostrarle al mundo que sí, que esos dos clubes tienen sus sedes en el mismo Estado.

Así como tú y muchos otros peloteros han demostrado amar la divisa de Arlington, los jugadores de los Astros aman la suya. Un buen ejemplo es el caso de José Altuve, proponiendo que le vendan parte de la franquicia.

Otro muy bien embarcado es Bregman, junto contigo empeñado en que haya especial pugna Houston-Arlington.

Bregman, tú y todos los uniformados de Astros y Rangers saben que la única fórmula para lograr adeptos al club es ganando campeonatos. Nada fácil, desde luego, pero imprescindible.

Y yo sé, porque en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, se sabe todo, que los dueños, de lado y lado, tienen entre sus multimillonarias prioridades, la de mantener los mejores rosters posibles. Esa es una gran base para la idea.

Adelante, muchachones. ¡Y que viva todo el Estado de Texas!

Corey: Ya sabes cuánto te admiro …

Ted.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com