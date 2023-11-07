My Friend Pepe Gómez Opines Wrongly – Erróneamente Opina Mi Amigo Pepe Gómez

“To tell lies you have to be very creative. To tell truths, no”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Or I can’t answer you.

Amelia Yiyadilia from Cancún asks: “Is it true that Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was born in Germany, and how did he come to the United States?”

Dear friend Ame: It’s not true. He was born in Bussac-Foret Charente-Marítime, France, on April 16, 1955, because his father, Gus, was a soldier with the United States Armed Forces and served there. But Bruce came to the Union as a child and grew up in Melbourne, Florida.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks: “Why is it mistakenly called the World Series, and since when?”

Dear friend Pepe: Let’s try the second first. The first time the term was used in baseball was in 1868, when there was still no professionalism.

And the one who is “wrongly” clueless is you. If you live in the United States, you should know that World Series does not mean, in the English of this country, “world competition”, but only “maximum competition”. That’s why there is even a World Series of poker here.

Luis F. Ramírez M. of, Culiacán, asks: “What were Joe DiMaggio’s final numbers, after 56 consecutive games of him hitting hits in 1941?”

Dear friend Lucho: During the streak he hit .408, 91 hits, in 223 at-bats and 55 RBIs. His average for the season was .375. The Yankees won 41 of the 56 games, lost 13, and were tied twice, because there were still stadiums without lights.

Mario Bueno G. from Los Angeles asks: “Are the Astros finally going to sell to José Altuve?”

Dear friend Mayo: He offered to acquire only a part, and they have not responded. But they say owner Jim Crane doesn’t want to sell a single share. In 2011, he bought the team for $465 million, now it’s worth $2.25 billion.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks: “How many hits did Teolindo Acosta hit in México? I read that there were 2,724 and also 1,371.”

Dear friend Chide: 1,371 in nine seasons (1968-1976), in México, and 2,724 in his entire 19-year career.

Ravelo Arvelo, from Caracas, asks: “What was the basis for establishing the very appropriate distance of 90 feet between bases?”

Dear friend Ravie: They just thought it was for the best. And so the Knickerbockers and Henry Chadwick imposed it in 1846, 177 years ago.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte.

Amelia Yiyadilia, de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que el mánager de los Rangers, Bruce Bochy, nació en Alemania, y cómo llegó a Estados Unidos?”

Amiga Ame: No es verdad. Nació en Bussac-Foret Charente-Marítime, Francia, el 16 de abril de 1955, porque su papá, Gus, pertenecía a las Fuerzas Armadas de Estados Unidos y prestaba servicio allá. Pero aún niño vino Bruce a la Unión y se crió en Melburne, Florida.

José Gómez, de Banning , California, pregunta: “¿Por qué la llaman erróneamente Serie Mundial, y desde cuando?”

Amigo Pepe: Antes tratemos lo segundo. La primera vez que se usó el término en el beisbol, fue de 1868, cuando aún no había profesionalismo.

Y quien está “erróneamente” despistado eres tú. Si vives en Estados Unidos, deberías saber que World Series, no quiere decir, en el inglés de este país, “competencia mundial”, sino sólo “máxima competencia”. Por eso aquí hay World Series hasta de poker.

Luis F. Ramírez M. de, Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuáles fueron los números finales de Joe DiMaggio, después de sus 56 juegos conectando incogibles en 1941?”

Amigo Lucho: En esa cadena bateó para 408, 91 incogibles, en 223 turnos y 55 carreras impulsadas. Su promedio en la temporada, quedó en 375. Los Yankees ganaron 41 de los 56 juegos, perdieron 13, y dos veces quedaron empatados, porque aún había estadios sin alumbrado.

Mario Bueno G. de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Por fin le van a vender los Astros a José Altuve?”

Amigo Mayo: Él ofreció adquirir solo una parte, y no le han respondido. Pero dicen que el propietario, Jim Crane, no quiere vender ni una acción. En 2011, compró el equipo por $465 millones, ahora vale dos mil 250 millones.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta: “¿Cuántos incogibles bateó Teolindo Acosta en México? Leo que fueron 2.724 y también 1.371”.

Amigo Chide: 1.371 en nueve temporadas (1968-1976), sólo en México, y 2.724 en toda su carrera de 19 años.

Ravelo Arvelo, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿En qué se basaron para establecer la tan apropiada distancia de 90 pies entre base y base?”

Amigo Ravie: Solamente pensaron que era lo mejor. Y así lo impusieron los Knickerbocker y Henry Chadwick en 1846, hace 177 años.

