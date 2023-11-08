Why There Are No More Expansions In MLB – Por Qué No Hay Más Expansiones En La MLB

“He who reads and walks a lot, knows a lot”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Appreciated.

Jonathan Chirinos, from Guatire, asks: “A batter on a streak of consecutive games with hits, one day only gets bases on balls, so he does not register any at-bats. Is that why his string of games with hits ends?

Dear friend Jon: No. It also does not end due to a bunt sacrifice, hit by pitch, or interference. But it does conclude by fly ball sacrifice. Rule 10.24

Johnny Rodríguez, from Armenia, Colombia, asks: “Why doesn’t you include Bryce Harper, Roland Acuña and Shohei Ohtani among the possessors of the five tools; And what was Satchel Paige’s record in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend John: Harper is not as fast as he should be between bases, and his arm is limited; Ohtani is also not notable for running the bases and his hands are not as safe for fielding. Acuña needs to be watched a few more years… Paige, 61-54, 2.88. And in three World Series, 3-1, 3.38.

Oswaldo Ávila, from Caripito, asks: “Will there soon be expansions of the Major Leagues to places with so much economic activity such as Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana and Kentucky?”

Dear friend Chaldo: That is possible. But only if investors appear to own the teams, and if it is considered that there are enough players of the required quality.

Eduardo Chapellín, from Caracas, asks: “Why do they publish that the Rangers franchise was born in 1961, when it happened in 1972?”

Dear friend Chardo: “Franchise is the right to establish yourself in the League. That of the Rangers was granted in 1961, then called the Washington Senators, but since the move, in 1972, they have been the Texas Rangers.

Fernando R. Berra LaCh. from Caracas, comments: “The Detroit Tigers paid 67 million dollars this year for Miguel Cabrera and Javier Báez. The Puerto Rican scored 62 OPS+ and Cabrera, 86 OPS+.

“I think that in history there has not been a worse duo in a season at such a high cost in WAR/Salary:

“Báez, 0.7 WAR and Cabrera, 0.4.”

Ricardo Pérez D. from Culiacán, asks: “When will we know which team Shohei Ohtani will sign with?”

Dear friend Chardo: The offers will lengthen that process, possibly until January. It will be a salary never paid in this environment… It’ll dawn and we’ll see!

Thanks to life, that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Por Qué No Hay Más Expansiones En MLB

“El que lee y anda mucho, sabe mucho”… Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Jonathan Chirinos, de Guatire, pregunta: “¿Un bateador en racha de juegos seguidos con incogibles, recibe un día puras bases por bolas, por lo que no registra turno alguno. ¿Termina por eso su cadena de juegos con hits?”

Amigo Jon: No. Tampoco termina por sacrificio de toque, golpeado por lanzamiento, o interferencia. Pero sí concluye por sacrificio de fly. Regla 10.24

Johnny Rodríguez, de Armenia, Colombia, pregunta: “¿Por qué no incluye entre los poseedores de las cinco habilidades a Bryce Harper, Roland Acuña y Shohei Ohtani; y cuál fue el récord de Satchel Paige en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo John: Harper no es tan rápido como debería, entre base y base, y su brazo es limitado; Ohtani tampoco es notable corriendo las bases y sus manos son poco seguras para el fildeo. Acuña necesita ser visto algunos años más… Paige, 61-54, 2.88. Y en tres Serie Mundiales, 3-1, 3.38.

Oswaldo Ávila, de Caripito, pregunta: “¿Habrá pronto expansiones de las Grandes Ligas a sitios de tanta actividad económica como, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana y Kentucky?”

Amigo Chaldo: Eso es posible. Pero solo si aparecen los inversionistas, para ser dueños de los equipos, y si considera que hay peloteros suficientes y de la calidad requerida.

Eduardo Chapellín, de Caracas, preguta: “¿Por qué publican que la franquicia de los Rangers nació en 1961, cuando ocurrió en 1972?”

Amigo Chardo: “Franquicia es el derecho a establecerse en la Liga. La de los Rangers fue concedida en 1961, llamada entonces Senadores de Washington, pero desde la mudanza, en 1972, han sido los Rangers de Texas.

Fernando R. Berra LaCh. de Caracas, comenta: “Los Tigres de Detroit pagaron este año 67 millones de dólares, por Miguel Cabrera y Javier Báez. El boricua se anotó 62 de OPS+ y Cabrera, 86 de OPS+.

“Creo que en la historia no ha existido un peor dúo en una temporada a costo tan elevado en WAR/Salario: “Báez, 0.7 de WAR y Cabrera, 0.4”.

Ricardo Pérez D. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cuándo se sabrá con cuál equipo quedará Shohei Ohtani?”

Amigo Chardo: Las ofertas alargarán ese proceso, posiblemente hasta enero. Va a ser un sueldo jamás pagado en este ambiente… ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!

Gracias a la vida qytue me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

