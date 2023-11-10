New Managers In The Major Leagues – Nuevos Mánagers En Las Grandes Ligas

“Before they said: ‘the pen is mightier than the sword.’ Now: ‘The laptop is more powerful than the atomic bomb”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – After Craig Counsell’s unexpected decision to abandon his duties as manager of the Brewers to manage the Cubs, six candidates were waiting for news yesterday, as candidates for that empty seat: Pat Murphy , Clayton McCullough, Troy Snitker, Joe Espada, Rickie Weeks and Don Mattingly. They told me that they will sign Mattingly, 62 years old and current bench coach of the Blue Jays…

** And the Padres are about to hire in-house coach Mike Shildt as their coach, after favorite Carlos Mendoza committed to the Mets. Others who aspired to be the head of the priests were Ryan Flaherty and Bejamín Gil…

** The Angels hired Ron Washington as manager. And that’s why Buck Showalter continues, he’s still looking for a club to manage…

**Meanwhile, Mets owner Steve Cohen commented on his team’s new manager, Carlos Mendoza: “All my advisors agreed that he is the most appropriate, especially because of his baseball experience in New York, acquired in his long time with the Yankees…

“We live to die. That is to say, we are moving directly and quickly towards death, but we don’t even realize it”… Doile Beirstein.

** Even though Shohei Ohtani, 29, will not be able to pitch in 2024 due to elbow surgery, two teams, the Dodgers and the Cubs, are willing to sign him. They keep talking about 12 seasons for 600 million dollars or $500 million for 10 campaigns…

** It was 24 years ago, yesterday, that the Astros decided to abandon The Eighth Wonder of the World, The Astrodome. It was the first covered stadium and also the first with artificial grass, and the home of the Houston club for 35 years…

** Bryce Harper will no longer play the outfield… Phillies president Dave Dombrowski announced that he has been set at first base. That indicates that the previous one at that position, free agent Rhys Hoskins, will not return to the team. The news adds that Harper is very happy with his defensive change. In Philadelphia, more news about the roster is expected this weekend…

** The sigfning of Sonny Gray, 34, after losing star right-hander Aaron Nola, 30, who spent nine years with them (90-71, 3.72)…

“Two people who sleep on the same mattress are people of the same opinion”… Anonymous.

(En Español)

Nuevos Mánagers En Las Grandes Ligas

“Antes decían: ‘la pluma es más poderosa que la espada’. Ahora: ‘La laptop es más poderosa que la bomba atómica”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tras la inesperada decisión de Craig Counsell, de abandonar sus funciones como mánager de los Cerveceros, para ir a dirigir los Cachorros, seis candidatos esperaban ayer noticias, como aspirantes a ese sitio vacío: Pat Murphy, Clayton McCullough, Troy Snitker, Joe Espada, Rickie Weeks y Don Mattingly. Me dijeron que firmarán a Mattingly, de 62 años y actual coach del banco de los Blue Jays…

** Y los Padres están por contratar para su dirección al coach de la casa, Mike Shildt, después que el favorito Carlos Mendoza, se comprometió con los Mets. Otros que aspiraban a ser el jefe de los sacerdotes, eran Ryan Flaherty y Bejamín Gil…

** Los Angelinos contrataron a Ron Washington para mánager. Y por eso sigue Buck Showalter, sigue en busca de un club al cual dirigir…

** Entre tanto, el propietario de los Mets,Steve Cohen, comentó acerca del nuevo mánager de su equipo, Carlos Mendoza: “Todos mis consejeros coincidieron en que es el más apropiado, especialmente por su experiencia de la pelota en Nueva York, ganada en su largo tiempo con los Yankees…

“Vivimos para morir. Es decir, vamos directa y rápidamente hacia la muerte, pero ni nos enteramos”… Doile Beirstein.

** Aún cuando Shohei Ohtani, de 29 años, no podrá lanzar en 2024, por la operación del codo, dos equipos, Dodgers y Cachorros, están dispuestos a firmarlo. Siguen hablando de 12 temporadas por 600 millones de dólares o $500 millones por 10 campañas…

** Hace 24 años, cumplidos ayer, que los Astros decidieron abandonar La Octava Maravilla del Mundo, El Astrodome. Fue el primer estadio techado y también el primero con grama artificial, y la casa del club de Houston durante 35 años…

** Bryce Harper no jugará más el outfield… El presidente de los Phillies, Dave Dombrowski, anunció que ha sido fijado en primera base. Eso indica que el anterior en esa posición, el agente libre, Rhys Hoskins, no regresará al equipo. La noticia agrega que Harper está muy contento con su cambio defensivo. En Philadelphia se esperan más nuevas acerca del róster este fin de semana…

** Como la firma de Sonny Gray, 34 años, tras perder al estelar derecho, Aaron Nola, de 30, quien estuvo nueve años con ellos (90-71, 3.72)…

“Dos personas que duermen sobre el mismo colchón son gente de la misma opinión”… Anónimo.

