Gleyber Torresis Wanted in Boston – A Gleyber Torres lo Quieren en Boston

“When I was young I made it a rule to never have a drink before eating. Now, my rule is not to do it before breakfast”…Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Poor Priests… The Padres do not want to leave Quisqueyan Juan Soto, but they will be forced to hand him over in a trade, if in June 2024, they do not consider themselves to have what is necessary to reach the postseason

Soto, 25, has already earned $23 million for this year, and will be a free agent at the end of 2024. It is estimated that he will then earn about $400 million for 10 years, which San Diego will not be able to pay him.

In six seasons, Juan has batted .284, 160 home runs, 483 RBIs and has stolen 50 bases in 69 outings.

Goodbye, Gleyber… The Yankees, who seemed in an intense romance with Gleyber Torres, woke up yesterday in talks with the Red Sox, because they want to give him in exchange for Alex Verdugo.

The explanation they gave me: “We have a way to replace Gleyber at second base, but we don’t have an outfielder of Verdugo’s quality, and that’s what we need.”

Both players are entering their last year of arbitration, so after the 2024 campaign, they will be free agents.

Until the last minute, when he sent these notes, they continued talking.

This year, Torres hit .273, 25 home runs. Verdugo, who has hit .281 throughout his career, saw those numbers drop to 264, with 13 home runs.

And in Los Angeles…, they are about to sign free agent Teoscar Hernández, who was followed by Dodgers scouts throughout this year’s season, in which he played with the Mariners.

Teoscar is a 31-year-old native of Cotui, Dominican Republic, and it is criticized that he is struck out many times, like this year, 954 times in 2,945 at-bats. He hit .261, 159 home runs, 473 RBIs, plus 42 steals in 63 attempts.

Diamondbacks look for more… Even with the taste of the lost World Series, Diamondbacks executives are trying to put together a roster capable of winning again, but now until the last day of play.

Therefore, they are looking to sign third baseman Matt Chapman, 30, who has lost some points in his batting average, but has improved his extraordinary defensive skills.

No is NO!… A majority continues to oppose commissioner Rob Manfred’s project to work with automatic, electric umpires in Major League games. They have tested them in the minors and in training.

A Gleyber Torres lo Quieren en Boston

“Cuando era joven me impuse como norma no tomar nunca una copa antes de comer. Ahora, mi regla es no hacerlo antes del desayuno”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pobres Sacerdotes… Los Padres no quieren salir del quisqueyano Juan Soto, pero se verán obligados a entregarlo en un cambio, si en junio 2024, no se consideran con lo necesario para llegar a la postemporada

Soto, de 25 años, ya cobró 23 millones de dólares por este año, y podrá ser agente libre al concluir las actividades de 2024. Se estima que aspirará entonces unos $400 millones por 10 años, lo que en San Diego no podrán pagarle.

En seis temporadas, Juan ha bateado para .284, 160 jonrones, 483 remolcadas y ha robado 50 bases en 69 salidas.

Adióoos, Gleyber… Los Yankees, quienes parecían en intenso romance con Gleyber Torres, amanecieron ayer en conversaciones con los Media Rojas, porque quieren darlo a cambio de Alex Verdugo.

La explicación que me dieron: “Tenemos cómo sustituir a Gleyber en segunda base, pero no contamos con un outfielder de la calidad de Verdugo, y es lo que necesitamos”.

Ambos peloteros entran en su último año de arbitraje, por lo que después de la campaña 2024, podrán ser agentes libres.

Hasta última hora, cuando enviaba estas notas, seguían conversando.

Este año, Torres bateó para .273, 25 jonrones. Verdugo, quien en toda su carrera ha bateado para .281, vio bajar esos números hasta 264, con 13 jonrones.

Y en Los Ángeles, están por firmar al agente libre, Teoscar Hernández, a quien siguieron los scouts de los Dodgers durante toda la temporada de este año, en la cual jugó con los Marineros.

Teoscar es nativo de Cotui, Dominicana, de 31 años y se le critica que queda strikeout muchas veces, como este año, 954 veces en 2945 turnos. Bateó para .261, 159 jonrones, 473 impulsadas, más 42 robos en 63 intentos.

Diamondbacks buscan más… Aún con el sabor de la Serie Mundial perdida, los ejecutivos de los Diamondbacks tratan de armar un roster capaz de volver a ganar, pero ahora hasta el último día de juego.

Por eso, buscan cómo firmar al tercera base Matt Chapman, de 30 años, quien ha perdido algunos puntos en su promedio de bateo, pero ha mejorado sus habilidades extraordinarias a la defensiva.

No es no… Una mayoría se sigue oponiendo al proyecto del comisionado, Rob Manfred, de trabajar con umpires automáticos, eléctricos, en juegos de Grandes Ligas. Los han probado en las menores y en entrenamientos.

