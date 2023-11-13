Letters From The Beyond: From Cananea Reyes to Carlos Mendoza – Cartas Desde el Más Allá: De Cananea Reyes a Carlos Mendoza

Dear Young Friend: Welcome to the world of managers in professional ball!

If you want to have success and a long career in these tasks, of course you must try to know and deeply understand each member of the roster. But much more, you must know who the owner of the team is and what he is like.

I imagine that from your experience in the dugouts, you already know that, to win titles in the Major Leagues, throughout the season, it is essential to overcome slumps, replace the injured in time and receive a touch of good luck.

The truth is, my friend Carlos, you have much more experience than me at the maximum heights, since I only managed two games, as interim of the Mariners.

But in Mexico, I was manager of the Devils in 16 of my 23 years in the profession. As you can guess, the owner, Roberto Manzur and I, became great friends.

We had our differences and arguments, but we always ended up in some agreement, because we both considered the team to be more important than us.

You arrive, then, at the Citi Field clubhouse, with very good experience as a bench coach in other clubs. But, more importantly, with ample evidence they really want you in charge of the roster, because after having six managers in the last seven seasons, the Mets have hired you for three years for four million 500 thousand dollars, and in addition, you have an option for a fourth year.

Another very important aspect is that you reach an excellent age for the position, since you are neither too old nor too young, at 44 years old, which you will turn in 15 days, on Monday the 27th.

It must be emphasized how important those four seasons you spent at Yankee Stadium, as manager Aaron Boone’s bench coach, are. They must have taught you, not how to win, of course, but how to avoid defeats.

And you will now occupy the locker and office, which was the workplace of one of the most venerable managers in baseball history, Buck Showalter. I think he knows a lot about how to play this game, but he’s not a winner, he wasn’t born to win. In his 22 seasons as manager, he has only made the playoffs four times. And nothing more.

It seems fair to me, at this point, to congratulate your hometown, Barquisimeto, baseball paradise, with its Lara Cardinals. Because, in addition to your new world in the Major Leagues, this year another son of that city was consecrated, at 23 years of age and in his second season, the Diamondbacks catcher, Gabriel Moreno.

Carlos: I wish you the best of the best…

Canaanite.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas Desde el Más Allá

De Cananea Reyes a Carlos Mendoza

Joven Amigo: ¡Bienvenido al mundo de los mánagers en la pelota profesional!

Si quieres tener éxito y larga carrera en estos menesteres, por supuesto que debes tratar de conocer y comprender profundamente a cada integrante del roster. Pero mucho más, debes saber quién es y cómo es, el propietario del equipo.

Me imagino que por tu experiencia en los dugouts, ya sabes que, para ganar títulos en Grandes Ligas, por lo largo de la temporada, es imprescindible vencer los slumps, sustituir a tiempo a los lesionados y recibir un toque de buena suerte.

La verdad, amigo Carlos, que tienes bastante más experiencia que yo por esas máximas alturas, ya que dirigí solo dos juegos, como interino de Marineros.

Pero en México, fui mánager de los Diablos en 16 de mis 23 años en la profesión. Como puedes suponer, el propietario, Roberto Manzur y yo, llegamos a ser grandes amigos.

Tuvimos nuestras diferencias y discusiones, pero siempre terminábamos en algún acuerdo, porque ambos considerábamos que el equipo era más importante que nosotros.

Llegas, pues, al clubhouse de Citi Field, con muy buena experiencia de coach del banco en otros clubes. Pero, más importante, bajo demostración de que realmente te quieren al mando del roster, porque después de tener a seis mánagers en las últimas siete temporadas, los Mets te han contratado para tres años por cuatro millones 500 mil dólares, y además, tienes una opción para el cuarto año.

Otro aspecto muy importante es que llegas a una edad mandada a ser para el cargo, ya que no eres muy viejo ni muy joven, a los 44 años que cumplirás dentro de 15 días, el lunes 27.

Hay que recalcar cuánto de importantes son esas cuatro campañas que pasaste en Yankee Stadium, como coach de banco del mánager Aaron Boone. Deben haberte enseñado, no a cómo ganar, desde luego, pero sí a cómo evitar las derrotas.

Y vas a ocupar ahora el locker y la oficina, que fue sitio de trabajo de uno de los más venerables mánagers en la historia del beisbol, Buck Showalter. Creo que sabe cantidad de cómo jugar esto, pero no es ganador, no nació para ganar. En sus 22 temporadas de mánager, solo ha llegado a los playoffs cuatro veces. Y hasta ahí nada más.

Me parece justo, a estas alturas, felicitar a tu ciudad natal, Barquisimeto, paraíso del beisbol, con sus Cardenales de Lara. Porque, además de tu nuevo mundo en Grandes Ligas, este año se consagró otro hijo de esa urbe, a los 23 años de edad y en su segunda temporada, el receptor de los Diamondbacks, Gabriel Moreno.

Carlos: Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor…

Cananea.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com