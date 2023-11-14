Aparicio; He Alone Was Quite a ‘Shift’ – Aparicio; Él Solo Era Todo Un ‘Shift’

“I am not capable of being unfaithful to my wife… And much less of being faithful to her”… Pachomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you. Appreciated it.

Jairo Procuna, from Puebla, asks: “What will Luis Aparicio say about the prohibition to ‘shift’, since it belonged to the inventors?”

Dear friend Yayo: Luis alone, he was a shift. Today the commissioner, Rob Manfred, would have banned him from playing.

On a September afternoon in 1962, the White Sox were playing a series at Yankee Stadium. The third game, on a Sunday afternoon, began the end of the ninth inning, with Chicago leading 1-0 and one out. But the Yankees got three men on base, with Mickey Mantle at bat and one man out.

Mickey hit a violent ground ball, which passed to the left of the pitcher, towards centerfield. But suddenly, there, behind the second base, seven or eight meters from his natural position, was shortstop Aparicio, who, comfortable, facing forward, picked the roller up, threw the ball to Nelly Fox, who stepped on second base and threw to first to complete the double play and seal the victory.

Afterwards, as was customary, Yankees manager Casey Stengel met reporters in his clubhouse office.

Phil Pepe of the New York Daily News asked:

“Can you comment on the double play that ended that Yankees threat?”

“Like the 30,000 or so people in attendance at the stadium, when that well-placed ground ball came out of Mantle’s bat, I thought we won the game 2-1. But, what was that boy doing behind the pad, if that was not where he should be!? I think they beat us by playing badly, because Aparicio was supposed to cover other area. “I’m going to call the commissioner, Ford Frick, and ask him to ban that.”

Of course, we all knew that that last statement was just a joke. Stengel was not going to ask that they ban anything, because nothing so ridiculous would be done at that time.

Now, more than six decades later, since the commissioner is not Ford Frick, but Rob Manfred, it is prohibited to use strategies, and play the way Aparicio played.

Mr. Commissioner Manfred; who is harmed by prohibiting managers and coaches from demonstrating their defensive skills?

Is baseball prettier, more interesting, with its absurd ESPN-FOX rules?

You never answer anything. But I’m going to tell you who thins like this hurts:

Precisely your accomplices at ESPN and FOX, who want shorter games. But, logically, with less defense there are more runs. If there are more runs scored, there will be longer games.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

Aparicio; Él Solo Era Todo Un ‘Shift’

“Yo no soy capaz de serle infiel a mi esposa… Y mucho menos de serle fiel”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Jairo Procuna, de Puebla, pregunta: “¿Qué dirá Luis Aparicio de la prohibición del ‘shift’, ya que fue de los inventores?”

Amigo Yayo: Luis solito, era un shift. Hoy día el comisionado, Rob Manfred, le hubiera prohibido jugar.

En una tarde de septiembre de 1962, jugaban los Medias Blancas una serie en Yankee Stadium. El tercer juego, en tarde de domingo, llegó al cierre del noveno inning, con Chicago ganando 1-0 y un out. Pero los Yankees embasaron a tres hombres, con Mickey Mantle al bate.

Mickey conectó roletazo violento, que pasó a la izquierda del lanzador, rumbo al centerfield. Pero de pronto, ahí, tras la almohadilla de segunda, a siete u ocho metros de su posición natural, estaba el shortstop Aparicio, quien, cómodo, de frente, recogió, pasó la bola a Nelly Fox, quien pisó la base y disparó a primera para completar el doble play y sellar la victoria.

Después, como era costumbre, el mánager de los Yankees, Casey Stengel, nos recibió a los reporteros en su oficina del clubhouse.

Phil Pepe, del “New York Daily News”, preguntó:

“¿Puede comentar del double play que terminó con esa amenaza de los Yankees?”

“Como todas las 30 mil y más personas en el estadio, cuando salió ese roletazo tan bien colocado, pensé que ganábamos el juego 2-1. Pero, ¿¡qué hacía ese muchacho tras la almohadilla, si ahí no era donde debía estar!?. Creo que nos ganaron jugando mal, porque Aparicio tenía que cubrir otro terreno. Voy a llamar al comisionado, Ford Frick, para que prohíba eso”.

Por supuesto, todos sabíamos que eso último era solamente un decir, una broma. Stengel no iba a pedir que prohibieran nada, porque nada tan ridículo se hacía en aquella época.

Ahora, más de seis décadas después, como el comisionado no es Ford Frick, sino Rob Manfred, está prohibido utilizar estrategias, y jugar como jugaba Aparicio.

Señor comisionado Manfred, ¿a quién perjudica prohibir que mánagers y coaches demuestren sus habilidades defensivas?

¿Es más bonito, más interesante el beisbol, con sus absurdas medidas ESPN-FOX?

Usted nunca responde nada. Pero le voy a informar a quién perjudica eso:

Precisamente a sus cómplices de ESPN y FOX, quienes quieren juegos más cortos. Pero, lógicamente, con menos defensiva hay más carreras. Si hay más carreras, hay juegos de mayor tiempo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando a: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene