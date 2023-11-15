“The annoying people stop talking, only when they want to know if someone is listening to them”… Pachomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Tymoty Rafildash of Abilene, Texas, asks: “Can you publish some details on the new Astros’ manager Joe Espada?”

Dear friend Ty: Joe is an interesting baseball character. He was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, 48 years ago, of which he dedicated 11 to playing as an infielder in the minors and in Carolina, PR. In 2010, he was hired as a coach for the Marlins, and he was with them until 2013. From 2015 to 2017, he worked in the same roles with the Yankees, and from 2028 until now, he has performed them for the Astros.

I think he is going to be a very good manager, because he understands the game in detail, and has decency and sweetness in his dealings with the players. Will be dawn and we’ll See!

Joaquín Hernández D. from Culiacán, asks: “What is the incredible story of the two consecutive no-hitters in the Major Leagues, by the same pitcher?”

Dear friend Quino: On June 11, 1938, Reds left-hander Johnny Vander Meer, 22, threw in Cincinnati, against the Boston Bees, a game without hits, with the score of 3-0.

Four days later, on the 15th, it was Johnny’s turn to start another game at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, the first under artificial lights in New York. He dominated the Dodgers with a 6-0 finish. The audience, of course, mostly supporters of the locals, rewarded de Vander Meer with an emotional ovation.

He is the only one in the Major Leagues to throw two no-hitters in a row. To overcome that record, a pitcher must throw three consecutive no hit no runs.

Since then, Vander Meer has been known as Johnny Double No-Hit.

Enrique Urdaneta, from the Bronx, asks: “When will the 2024 Cooperstown Hall of Fame induction be?”

Dear friend Quique: Sunday, July 21.

Liberio Piñeiro, from Chacao, asks: “Is it true that before, big leaguers with mustaches, beards, long hair, or anything else were not allowed?”

Dear friend Libo: Until the end of the 19th century, it was like now, they allowed everything. In 1901 they prohibited any decoration that broke the uniformity and appearance of cleanliness. This was how it was played until 1972, when the owner of the A’s, Charlie O’Finley, authorized by commissioner Bowie Kühn, rewarded his players with cash for wearing mustaches and other paraphernalia.

