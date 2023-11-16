San Diego Padres’ Owner Dies – Muere el Propietario de los Padres

“Runners on first, second and third… I mean, we’re all on base!”… Óscar (El Rápido) Esquivel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The batting champion in the National League was the Venezuelan, Luis Arráez (Marlins), with .354; and in the National, the Cuban Yandy Díaz (Rays), .330. The first none native of the United States batting champion, was the Mexican Beto Ávila (Indians) .341 in 1954; and in the National League, Roberto Clemente, of Puerto Rico (Pirates), .351 in 1961.

What is the minimum number of at-bats that a batter must consume to be the batting champion in the Major Leagues, and who was the last leader who did not meet this condition?

The Answer: You must consume no less than 3.1 legal turns per game for your team, but if you do not reach that amount, you can add the missing turns and, if you are still the one with the highest average, you will be the champion. The last one to use this was Tony Gwynn, in 1996.

“If you have an enemy, don’t shoot him… Put him to the umpire!”… Óscar (El Rápido) Esquivel.

Cuba and Venezuela: Commotion in Miami over the addition to the San Luis Cardinals’ 40 roster of catcher Pedro Pagés, born in Maracay, son of Cubans, who studied in Boca Raton.

Pedro, 25 years old, is not related to Pedro (El Gamo) Pagés, who between 1936 and 1951, played in the Negro Leagues, in Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela, as a notable outfielder and fast runner.

Yardier Molina, at 41 years old, is about to announce his retirement and is a regular catcher for the Cardinals. A close friend of the Pagés family, Johnny Irurriaga, believes that the boy will be the new first catcher in San Luis.

Father of the Padres dies: Mourning in San Diego, because the owner of the Padres Peter Seidler has died, at 63 years of age. For a long time he struggled with cancer problems.

He often used to emphasize: “After I die, I want the team to remain in the family.”

In search of reaching a World Series, Seidler forgot about operating as a modest market franchise, and achieved huge contracts with figures such as Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto.

The Injured Giancarlo: Merciless, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, when referring to Giancarlo Stanton.

The young man has been earning since 2018 and will do so until 2028, between 25 and 32 million dollars per season. But, due to his injuries, his average annual appearances are 76, compared to 162 on the calendar.

“Just like Rosira Alvírez, they killed him with three shots, because he was struck out”… Oscar (El Rápido) Esquivel.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Muere el Propietario de los Padres

“Corredores en primera, segunda y tercera… O sea, ¡todos estamos embasados!”… Óscar (El Rápido) Esquivel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El campeón de bateo en la Liga Nacional fue el venezolano, Luis Arráez (Marlins), con .354; y en la Nacional, el cubano Yandy Díaz (Rays), 330. El primer NO nativo de Estados Unidos, líder de los bateadores, fue el mexicano Beto Ávila (Indios) .341 en 1954; y en la Liga Nacional, Roberto Clemente, de Puerto Rico (Piratas), 351 en 1961.

¿Cuál es el mínimo de turnos que debe consumir un bateador para titularse campeón de bateo en Grandes Ligas, y quién ha sido el último líder que no llenó esta condición?

La Respuesta: Debe consumir no menos de 3.1 turnos legales por juego de su equipo, pero, si no llega a esa cantidad, le pueden agregar los turnos que le falten y, si aún es el de mayor promedio, será el campeón. El último que utilizó ésto, fue Tony Gwynn, en 1996.

“Si tienes un enemigo, no lo fusiles… ¡Mételo a umpire!”… Óscar (El Rápido) Esquivel.

Cuba y Venezuela: Revuelo en Miami por la incorporación al roster de los 40 de los Cardenales de San Luis, del receptor Pedro Pagés, nacido en Maracay, hijo de cubanos, quien estudió en Boca Ratón.

Pedro, de 25 años, no es pariente de Pedro (El Gamo) Pagés, quien entre 1936 y 1951, jugó en Ligas Negras, en Cuba, México y Venezuela, como notable outfielder y veloz corredor.

Yardier Molina, a los 41 años, está por anunciar su retiro y es receptor regular de los Cardenales. Un allegado a la familia Pagés, Johnny Irurriaga, considera que el muchacho será el nuevo primer catcher en San Luis.

Muere el P)adre delos Padres: Luto en San Diego, porque ha muerto el propietario de los Padres Peter Seidler, a los 63 años de edad. Por largo tiempo luchó contra problemas cancerosos.

Solía recalcar a menudo: “Después que yo muera, deseo que el equipo continúe en poder de la familia” .

En busca del arribo a una Serie Mundial, Seidler olvidó lo de operar como franquicia de mercado modesto, y logró enormes contratos con figuras como, Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis y Juan Soto.

El Lesionado Giancarlo: Inclemente, el gerente-general de los Yankees, Brian Cashman, al referirse a Giancarlo Stanton.

El joven cobra desde 2018 y lo hará hasta 2028, entre 25 y 32 millones de dólares por temporada. Pero, por las lesiones, su promedio de apariciones anuales es de 76, ante las 162 del calendario.

“Igual que a Rosira Alvírez, de tres tiros lo mataron, porque quedó strikeout”… Oscar (El Rápido) Esquivel.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

