Dollar Records For Ohtani To Break – Récords en Dólares a Batir Por Ohtani

“In women’s boxing, so fashionable these days, low blows are allowed, but high blows are prohibited”… Kid Papelona.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – THE Maracayero Pedro Pagés is the number one candidate to replace the Puerto Rican star Yardiel Molina, in the Cardinals’ catcher’s position, a scout close to the case informed me, who added: “The position in the lineup he already has it, what he must do is defend it during Spring training”…

**All these numbers are expected to be surpassed in the coming days by the Japanese, $hohei Ohtani: The 426 million 500 thousand dollars signed as an extension for 12 seasons by Mike Trout with the Angels in 2019; the $360 million that the Yankees committed to Aaron Judge at the end of 2022, for nine years; the $43 million 333 thousand 333 per season (they signed for two years), which Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer got annually from the Mets before the 2022 season…

** However, Ohtani and his agents, CAA Sports, have commented for the first time that they will prefer a short contract, of two or three seasons, until he achieves full recovery from his Tommy John surgery, which will prevent him from pitching in 2024. Thus they believe they will ensure more money in the future. That is the second operation on his throwing arm since 2018…

** The Dodgers remain the team closest to a contract with Ohtani…

-o-o-o-

“I had a boyfriend who was such a liar that I didn’t believe him even when he swore to me that he betrayed me with my best friend”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Guasave is a very pleasant and extremely baseball city. I like that its team is leading the Mexican Pacific League… Doing great guys, doing great! …

** The new Mets bench coach will be Willie Randolph, 69, who was manager of that team, 2005-2008. The current manager, Carlos Mendoza, 42, and Randolph, are friends. Carlos says he very much appreciates Randolph’s guidance and his baseball leadership duties that he has shown…

** To keep their budget for player salaries very low, the Rays have put 30-year-old star pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the market, who aspires to negotiate for $25 million annually…

** The Yankees woke up yesterday very busy, looking for a power outfielder to bat. They spoke with the Astros about Kyle Tucker, and with the Cubs about Cody Bellinger… Will dawn and we’ll see!…

-o-o-o-

“Hey! Let us not fear perfection, because neither you nor I will ever achieve it”… Salvador Dalí.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Récords en Dólares a Batir por Ohtani

“En el boxeo femenino, tan de moda en estos días, sí se permiten los golpes bajos, pero están prohibidos los golpes altos”… Kid Papelona.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – EL maracayero Pedro Pagés, es el candidato número uno para sustituir al estelar boricua Yardiel Molina, en la receptoría de los Cardenales, me informó un scout cercano al caso, quien agregó: “El puesto en la alineación ya lo tiene, lo que debe hacer es defenderlo en los entrenamientos”…

**Se espera que todos estos números sean superados en los próximos días por el nipón, $hohei Ohtani: Los 426 millones 500 mil dólares firmados como extensión para 12 temporadas por Mike Trout con los Angelinos en 2019; los $360 millones que los Yankees comprometieron con Aaron Judge a finales de 2022, para nueve años; los $43 millones 333 mil 333 por temporada (firmaron por dos años), que Justin Verlander y Max Scherzer lograron anualmente de los Mets antes de la temporada 2022…

** Sin embargo, Ohtani y sus agentes, CAA Sports, han comentado por primera vez, que preferirán un contrato corto, de dos tres campañas, hasta lograr la recuperación total de su Tommy John, que le impedirá lanzar en 2024. Así creen asegurar mayor dinero en el futuro. Esa es la segunda operación en su brazo de lanzar desde 2018…

** Los Dodgers siguen siendo el equipo más cercano a un contrato con Ohtani…

–o-o-o-

“Tuve un novio tan mentiroso, que no le creí ni cuando me juró que me traicionaba con mi mejor amiga”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Guasave es una ciudad muy agradable y en extremo beisbolera. Me agrada que su equipo encabece la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico… ¡Van bien muchachos, van bien!…

** El nuevo coach del banco de los Mets, será Willie Randolph, de 69 años, quien fuera manager de ese equipo, 2005-2008. El manager de ahora, Carlos Mendoza, de 42 años, y Randolph, son amigos. Carlos dice agradecer mucho la guía de Randolph en sus labores dirigentes en el beisbol que ha enfrentado…



** Para mantener muy bajo su presupuesto en los honorarios de peloteros, los Rays han puesto en el mercado al estelar lanzador, de 30 años, Tyler Glasnow, quien aspira negociación por $25 millones anuales…

** Los Yankees amanecieron ayer muy atareados, en busca de un outfielder de poder al bate. Hablaban con Los Astros por Kyle Tucker, y con los Cachorros por Cody Bellinger… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

-o-o-o-

“¡Hey! No le temamos a la perfección, porque ni ustedes ni yo la alcanzaremos jamás”… Salvador Dalí.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

