Carlos Arrives and Shakes the Tree Mets – Carlos Llega y Enseguida Mueve el Árbol Mets

“Coffee should be like love, sweet and strong at the same time”… Dick Secades.

“I like coffee when it is black like my luck, hot like hell and sweet like my mother”… Luis Spota.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mendoza On the Move

Upon arriving at the Mets, but before taking his place in the dugout, the new manager, Carlos Mendoza, has moved the bush with the fury of a mad monkey. They are not going to offer contracts to pitchers, Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott; nor to the infielders, Luis Guillorme and Daniel Vogelbach. But they did sign outfielder DJ Stewart for one year. At the same time, at Citi Field they are trying to get rid of Francisco Lindor.

Another Dominican in the HOF

Dominicans are preparing to celebrate the election of the country’s fifth in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. In Quisqueya, no one doubts that Adrián Beltré will be chosen and announced in January, to be elevated on July 21, 2024.

Juan Marichal was the second Latin American with a niche in the famous museum, after Roberto Clemente. Later, the Quisqueyans, Pedro Martínez, Vladimir Guerrero, Sr. and David Ortiz, were elevated.

The Right Place, The Right Time

The Dominican, Cesarín Gerónimo, referring to the fact that he was Bob Gibson’s three thousandth strikeout and also Nolan Ryan’s three thousandth:

“I just think I was in the right place at the right time twice.”

He Was a Beloved Rookie

Reds second baseman Jonathan India, 26, is no longer wanted in Cincinnati. That’s why they are offering him for a trade. And to think that just in 2021 he was highly celebrated there as Rookie of the Year, with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs.

But in this year’s campaign he hit just .244, even though he has maintained some power, with 17 homers.

The truth is that the Reds have another 23-year-old second baseman named Matt McLain, who hit .290 this year. In addition, also on that roster is utility man Spencer Steer, very capable throughout the infield.

Injured and On the Trade Block

Another big leaguer of good standing, in order for negotiations, is the pitcher Brandon Woodruff, of the Brewers, because in his arbitration, he must get 11 million dollars for the next season and he had shoulder surgery, so he will not be able to pitch until the middle of the 2024 campaign.

Woodruff was an All Star in 2019 and 2021, and was 5-1, 2.28 in 11 starts when he had surgery. In his career he is 46-26, 3.10. Doing well guy, doing going!

(En Español)

Carlos Llega y Enseguida Mueve La Mata Mets

“El café debe ser como el amor, dulzón y fuerte a la vez”… Dick Secades.

“Me gusta el café cuando es negro como mi suerte, caliente como el infierno y dulce como mi madre”… Luis Spota.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mendoza En Movimiento

Al llegar a los Mets, pero antes de sentarse en su sitio del dugout, el nuevo mánager, Carlos Mendoza, ha movido la mata con furia de mono loco. No van a ofrecer contratos a los lanzadores, Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod y Trevor Gott; ni a los infielders, Luis Guillorme y Daniel Vogelbach. Pero sí firmaron para un año al outfielder, DJ Stewart. Al mismo tiempo, en Citi Field tratan de salir de Francisco Lindor.

Otro Dominicano en el HOF

Los dominicanos se preparan a celebrar la elección del quinto de ese país en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. En Quisqueya nadie duda que Adrián Beltré será elegido y anunciado en enero, para ser elevado el 21 de julio de 2024.

Juan Marichal fue el segundo latinoamericano con nicho en el famoso museo, tras de Roberto Clemente. Después han sido elevados los quisqueyanos, Pedro Martínez, Vladimir Guerrero, padre y David Ortiz.

Eso de Estar a Tiempo

El dominicano, Cesarín Gerónimo, refiriéndose a que fue el strikeout tres mil de Bob Gibson y también el tres mil de Nolan Ryan:

“Solo pienso que estuve dos veces en el sitio correcto a la hora correcta”.

Fue Novato Amado

El segunda da base de los Rojos, Jonathan India, de 26 años, ya no es querido en Cincinnati. Por eso lo están ofreciendo para cambios. Y pensar que apenas en 2021 fue muy celebrado allá como Novato del Año, con 21 jonrones y 69 carreras impulsadas.

Pero en la campaña de este año bateó apenas para .244, aún cuando ha mantenido algún poder, con 17 para-la-calle.

Lo cierto es que los Rojos tienen a otro muchacho segunda base, de 23 años, llamado Matt McLain, quien bateó para .290 este año. Además, también en ese roster está el utility Spencer Steer, muy capaz en todo el infield.

Lesionado y Para Cambio

Otro bigleaguer de buena figuración, a la orden para negociaciones, es el lanzador Brandon Woodruff, de los Cerveceros, porque en su arbitraje, debe montarse en 11 millones de dólares de honorarios anuales, y él fue operado del hombro, por lo que no podrá lanzar hasta mediados de la campaña 2024.

Woodruff fue All Star en 2019 y 2021, y estaba con 5-1, 2.28 en 11 aperturas, cuando fue operado. En su carrera tiene 46-26, 3.10. ¡Vas bien muchacho, vas bien!

