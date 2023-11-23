HOF Ballots Already in Circulation – Ya Circulan las Planillas Para el HOF

“The so-called ‘Network of the Cheaters’ already has more than 40 million members… And they have not invited me”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The president of the Hall of Fame, Josh Rawitch and the general secretary of the Baseball Writers Association, Jack O’Connell, let me know that between today and tomorrow I must receive by Postal Mail, as usual, my voting form for the 2024 HOF selection.

They confirm that on Tuesday, January 23, at six in the afternoon (1800 hours), the result will be known and on Sunday, July 21, at one in the afternoon, the elevation will take place.

And from New York, Beto Villa sends me an interesting note:

“This is part of the answer that I am going to give in El Club del Fanático, on November 24, about Omar Vizquel and the Hall of Fame: Proper journalism is about concrete data, not fanaticism. The man from Caracas played 24 years in the Majors, and his last five were as a utility player, with a batting average of .272, 404 stolen bases, OPS + of 82 and a WAR of just 45.6, so his hits were insignificant. According to the metrics, in his long career he must have recorded a minimum WAR of 57.9.

“Luis Aparicio left a higher WAR, 55.9 in 18 campaigns. That is, six less.

“According to Baseball-Reference, in the 11 years that Vizquel won the Gold Glove, he never led in WAR and only finished in the top four twice. If when Vizquel played, the Gold Gloves had been awarded based on WAR, which began to be applied in 2012, he would not have won any.

“So, is WAR a dubious statistic or was Vizquel overrated?

“Ozzie Smith, the greatest shortstop the Major Leagues have ever seen, won the Gold Glove 13 times, and in those 13 seasons, he led the National League in WAR 10 times, and finished second the other three. So based on that information, it’s hard to dismiss the defensive WAR metric as dubious, simply because Omar Vizquel never won that category, which defines the true quality of a shortstop. As I cited above, Omar Vizquel never led that department, and only finished in the top four twice.

“Vizquel was a good player, and perhaps the safest shortstop in the history of the game. However, there is statistical evidence that his defensive prowess may be overrated, which is manifested by him receiving virtually too few career MVP votes. “And without World Series titles, it’s hard to make an argument that he deserves the Hall of Fame. I mean, he was never a leader in his career.”

Planillas del HOF en Circulación

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El presidente del Hall da la Fama, Josh Rawitch y el secretario-general de la Asociación de Periodistas del Beisbol, Jack O’Connell, me anuncian que entre hoy y mañana debo recibir por Correo Postal, como es costumbre, mi planilla de votación para la actividad de 2024.

Confirman que el martes, 23 de enero, a las seis de la tarde, se conocerá el resultado y el domingo 21 de julio, a la una de la tarde, será la elevación.

Y desde Nueva York, Beto Villa me envía interesante nota:

“Esto es parte de la respuesta que voy a dar en El Club del Fanático, el 24 de noviembre, acerca de Omar Vizquel y el Hall de la Fama: El periodismo correcto es de datos concretos, nada de fanatismo. El caraqueño jugó 24 años en las Mayores, y sus últimos cinco fueron como utility, con promedio de bateo de .272, 404 bases robadas, OPS+ de 82 y un WAR de apenas 45.6, por lo que sus batazos fueron insignificantes. De acuerdo a las métricas, en esa larga carrera ha debido registrar un WAR mínimo de 57.9.

“Luis Aparicio dejó un WAR superior, de 55.9 en 18 campañas. O sea, seis menos.

“De acuerdo con Baseball-Reference, en los 11 años que Vizquel ganó El Guante de Oro, nunca fue líder en WAR y solo terminó entre los cuatro primeros dos veces. Si cuando jugó Vizquel, los Guantes de Oro se hubieran otorgado basándose en WAR, que se comenzó a aplicar en 2012, no hubiese ganado ninguno.

“Entonces, ¿WAR es una estadística dudosa o Vizquel fue sobrevalorado?

“Ozzie Smith, el mejor campocorto que ha visto las Grandes Ligas, ganó El Guante de Oro 13 veces, y en esas 13 temporadas, lideró la Liga Nacional en WAR en 10 oportunidades, y terminó segundo las otras tres. Entonces, basándonos en esa información, es difícil descartar la métrica del WAR defensivo como dudosa, por el solo hecho de que Omar Vizquel nunca ganó esa categoría, que define la verdadera calidad de un campocorto. Como cité anteriormente, Omar Vizquel nunca lideró ese departamento, y solo terminó entre los cuatro primeros dos veces.

“Vizquel fue un buen jugador, y quizás el torpedero más seguro en la historia del juego. Sin embargo, existe evidencia estadística de que su destreza defensiva puede estar sobrevalorada, la cual se manifiesta al recibir prácticamente muy pocos votos para el MVP en su carrera. Y sin títulos de Serie Mundial, es difícil presentar un argumento para que merezca el Hall de la Fama. Es decir, nunca fue un líder en su carrera”.

