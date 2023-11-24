Ohtani’s Dream is to Play for a Western Team – El Sueño de Ohtani es Jugar Para un Equipo del Oeste

“If you live in Hollywood and you don’t have a regular psychiatrist, people think you’re crazy”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – BRYCE Harper was born in Las Vegas, but he prefers to stay with an East Coast team, like his Phillies, instead of wearing the uniform of the new A’s in the city of gambling and prostitution . Harper did not comment on the life characteristics of his native lar…

** Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continues to lead contract news. The folks at Baseball America believe the Dodgers will sign him, with a 70% chance over the other 29 teams…

** The Mets have the necessary money and the support of their fans to hire him, but he wants to play with the possibility of reaching the World Series, and at Citi Field they have suffered five seasons of failure in a row…

** Ohtani will not pitch in 2024, recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, but he will be able to hit. Those close to him have said that he wants to retire as a pitcher and dedicate himself to another defensive position and hitting. However, yesterday he said in Japan that he has never thought about stopping pitching…

** Shohei also said that he wants to be based in the west, because there is more of a Japanese atmosphere there and because he has felt very good in his six years with the Angels. The only problem in Anaheim is the same as the Mets, that the team is not a winner…

-o-o-o-

“Hollywood is terrible. I went on a blind date and who I met was my wife”… Joey Adams.

** The truth is that the Japanese player hasn’t said a word about his favorite team. But, after being a loser for six seasons, he must be desperate for October champagne…

** Ohtani was the first big leaguer to win the Most Valuable title unanimously two times in a row. And the 2023 numbers have been his best in MLB: .304 batting average, 412 on-base percentage, 654 slugging percentage and .184 average of hitters against him…

** The Giants have only a 10% chance of signing Ohtani, according to Baseball America. However, San Francisco has the best Japanese-Town in the world, outside of Japan; and with the Dodgers, he would share the fame and income beyond the contract, with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, however, if he is with the Giants, he would be the most notable. Everything for him…

** At 29 years of age, Ohtani and his agents at CAA Sports remain firm in aiming for 500 million dollars for 10 years or $600 for 12…

-o-o-o-

“In Hollywood there are 20,000 divorces every year… There must be something very about attractive about that”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5 (En Español)

El Sueño de Ohtani es Jugar Para un Equipo del Oeste

“Si vives en Hollywood y no tienes un psiquiatra de cabecera, la gente cree que estás loco”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – BRYCE Harper nació en Las Vegas, pero prefiere seguir con un equipo de la costa este, como sus Phillies, en vez de vestir el uniforme de los nuevos Atléticos de la ciudad las apuestas y la prostitución. Harper no comentó sobre las características de vida de su lar nativo…

** Entre tanto, sigue Shohei Ohtani al frente las noticias sobre contratos. La gente de Baseball America cree que lo firmarán los Dodgers, con un 70% de probabilidades sobre los otros 29 equipos…

** Los Mets tienen el dinero necesario y el respaldo de sus seguidores para contratarlo, pero él quiere jugar con la posibilidad de llegar a la Serie Mundial, y en Citi Field han sufrido cinco temporadas de fracasos en fila…

** Ohtani no lanzará en 2024, por la recuperación de su segunda cirugía Tommy John, pero sí podrá batear. Allegados a él han dicho que quiere retirarse como pitcher y dedicarse a otra posición defensiva y a batear. No obstante, ayer dijo en Japón, que nunca ha pensado dejar de lanzar…

** También dijo Shohei que quiere tener como sede el oeste, porque allá hay más ambiente japonés y porque se ha sentido muy bien en sus seis años con los Angelinos. El único problema en Anaheim es el mismo de los Mets, que el equipo no es ganador…

-o-o-o-

“Lo de Hollywood es terrible. Yo acudí a una cita a ciegas y a quien encontré fue a mi esposa”… Joey Adams.

** Lo cierto es que el nipón no ha dicho ni pío sobre su equipo favorito. Pero, después de ser perdedor durante seis temporadas, debe estar desesperado por tomar champaña de octubre…

** Ohtani ha sido el primer bigleaguer en ganar el título de Más Valioso por unanimidad dos veces seguidas. Y los números de 2023, han sido sus mejores en MLB: .304 de promedio al bate 412 percentage de embasado, 654 de slugging y .184 de promedio de los bateadores en su contra…

** Los Gigantes tienen solo un 10% de chance de firmar a Ohtani, según Baseball America. Sin embargo, San Francisco tiene el mejor barrio japonés del mundo, fuera de Japón; y con los Dodgers, compartiría la fama y los ingresos más allá del contrato, con Mookie Betts y Freddie Freeman, en cambio, si está con los Gigantes, solo él sería el más notable. Todo para él…

** A los 29 años de edad, Ohtani y sus agentes de CAA Sports, se mantienen firmes en aspirar 500 millones de dólares por 10 años o $600 por 12…

-o-o-o-

“En Hollywood hay 20 mil divorcios todos los años… Debe haber algo muy sabroso en eso”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5