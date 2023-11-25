The Honesty To Be A Judge, Essential To Judge – La Honradez Para Ser Juez, Imprescindible Para Juzgar

“If as a judge, in whatever activity, you forget justice and judge for other interests, such as patriotism, religion or race, you have stopped being a judge and have become a ridiculous accomplice”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE time has come again to vote for whoever or whoever I think should be elevated to the most respected Hall of Fame in the world, the one in Cooperstown.

So far, I think I will vote only for the 44-year-old Dominican native of Santo Domingo, Adrián Beltré Pérez. However, if I need to, I have until December 31 at 12 midnight to make my decision.

Beltré was a very serious big leaguer, with total dedication to the four teams he served during the 21 years of his career until 2018, with high performance, both offensively and defensively, and the personal behavior of an exemplary gentleman.

In recent days, I have already been part of nine meetings via the internet, with numerous fellow voters. The majority believes, like me, that there are as few as one who deserve the votes among the candidates on the 2024 slate.

In any case, forms will appear out there with votes for up to 10, because some enjoy voting for many, due to ignorance of what they are doing. Yes, there are ignorant people among the voters, and unfortunately, everywhere Fortunately and by mandate of Father God, they are only a minority. The thing is, we can not vote for any or vote for up to 10 candidates.

I am a judge, just like any judge of any activity.

That is, I must embrace what I believe is justice, without caring about anything else. When you vote for the Hall of Fame, you are deciding about the immortality of the candidates. And that is extremely delicate.

So much so that ridiculous pseudo-journalism professors have emerged, trying to teach about the subject. One tried to forbade me from publishing why I voted or didn’t vote for certain candidates.

He wrote to me: “You. vote and that’s it. “Don’t explain anything.”

Another proposed stripping me of my Venezuelan nationality, for not voting for every candidate who is a compatriot.

Fortunately, I am very well trained about what I should do, and I have never suffered any regret for those I voted or did not vote for, nor for what I have published and will continue to publish.

That’s why I like to remember that old and famous phrase: The Dogs Bark, but the Caravan Passes.

Let them bark. That’s what I hear from them. Therefore, you can see the attention I pay to them.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

La Honradez Para Ser Juez, Imprescindible Para Juzgar

“Si de juez, en la actividad que sea, olvidas la justicia y juzgas por otros intereses, como patriotería, religión o raza, has dejado de ser juez y te has convertido en un ridículo cómplice”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ha llegado otra vez la hora de votar por quien o quienes, yo crea que deben ser elevados al Hall de la Fama más respetado en el mundo, el de Cooperstown.

Hasta ahora, creo que votaré solamente por el dominicano, de 44 años, nativo de Santo Domingo, Andrián Beltré Pérez. No obstante, si me hace falta, tengo hasta el 31 de diciembre a las 12 de la media noche para tomar mi decisión.

Beltré fue un bigleaguer muy serio, de entrega total a los cuatro equipos que sirvió durante los 21 años de su carrera hasta 2018, con alto rendimiento, tanto a la ofensiva como a la defensiva y comportamiento personal de caballero ejemplar.

En estos últimos días, he sido ya parte de nueve reuniones vía internet, con numerosos compañeros electores. La mayoría cree, como yo, que son tan pocos como uno, quienes merecen los votos entre los candidatos de la planilla 2024.

De todas maneras, aparecerán por ahí planillas con votos hasta para 10, porque algunos disfrutan votando por muchos, debido a la ignorancia de lo que están haciendo. Sí, si hay ignorantes entre los electores, como en todas partes y lamentablemente. Por fortuna y mandato de Papa Dios, solamente son una minoría. Es que podemos no votar por ninguno o hacerlo hasta por 10 candidatos.

Soy juez, igual que cualquier juez de cualquier actividad.

Es decir, debo abrazar lo que creo es justicia, sin importarme nada más. Cuando uno vota para el Hall de la Fama, está decidiendo acerca de la inmortalidad de los candidatos. Y eso es en extremo delicado.

Tanto, que han surgido ridículos seudo profesores de periodismo, tratando de dar clases. Uno me prohibía publicar por qué votaba o no por ciertos candidatos.

Me escribió: “Ud. vote y ya. No explique nada”.

Otro propuso despojarme la nacionalidad de venezolano, por no votar por todos los compatriotas candidatos.

Afortunadamente, estoy muy bien entrenado acerca de lo que debo hacer, y nunca he sufrido arrepentimiento por los que votado o dejado de votar, como tampoco de lo que he publicado y seguiré publicando.

Por eso, me agrada tanto recordar la vieja y famosa frase de Los Perros Ladran, pero la Caravana Pasa.

Que ladren. Es lo que les entiendo. Por eso, ya ven la atención que les presto.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

