She Played Just Like Men – Ella Jugaba Igual Que Los Hombres

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TONI Stone, the first lady to play among the men of the Negro Leagues, was so brilliant at baseball, along with the men, that she caused a unique case in the history of this sport, when the president of the League ordered that her genitals be examined, claiming that in action she did not look like a lady.

This was announced by the weekly The Voice in May 1954.

Two white doctors and one black doctor, commissioned for the work, carried out the task in less than 15 minutes, immediately writing and signing a short sentence:

“Toni Stone is totally feminine.”

After that, she heard from players and fans, phrases like:

“Go to your kitchen and prepare food for your husband!”

“Your game is not baseball, but taking care of the home.”

“Instead of making outs you should make children.”

The same newspaper published in those days: “Stone is the unrivaled champion of the Negro Leagues.”

She was such a good ballplayer that the Indianapolis Clowns signed her to replace Hank Aaron at second base, when Aaron was taken by the Braves, then from Boston.

She was a relevant figure in the Negro Leagues. At first she was paid two and three dollars per game, but she came to charge $150 per appearance, which was very good money at the time.

Her name was Marcenia Lyle Stone, born July 17, 1921; During her childhood and youth she always dedicated herself to playing baseball among men.

Because in the Negro Leagues they did allow it. Along with Toni, the most notable between 1940 and 1954 were Mamie Johnson, who also with the Clowns, was the first female pitcher in that baseball, and Connie Morgan, who replaced Toni when she was taken away by the Kansas City Monarchs, paying her much more. .

SABR, the Society for Baseball Research, reported that in an exhibition game, Toni Stone hit Satchel Paige on Easter Sunday, 1953.

But the history of black baseball players and their baseball teams dates back to the time when the white Major Leagues began, with the National Association in 1871.

Toni, who played for teams such as the Indianapolis Clowns, Kansas City Monarchs, San Francisco Sea Lions and New Orleans Creoles, remained active until 1954, when the Negro Leagues disappeared. She had turned 33 years old. She died on November 2, 1996, at 75.

Ella Jugaba Igual Que Los Hombres

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – TONI Stone, la primera dama que jugó entre los hombres de las Ligas Negras, era tan brillante en el beisbol, junto con los hombres, que provocó un caso único en la historia de este deporte, cuando el presidente de la Liga ordenó que le examinaran los genitales, alegando que en la acción no parecía una dama.

Así lo dio a conocer el semanario The Voice, en mayo de 1954.

Dos doctoras blancas y una negra, comisionadas para el trabajo, realizaron la labor en menos de 15 minutos, redactando y firmando inmediatamente una corta sentencia:

“Toni Stone es totalmente femenina”.

Después de eso, ella oyó de peloteros y fanáticos, frases como:

“¡Vete a tu cocina y prepárale la comida tu marido!”

“Tu juego no es el beisbol, sino los cuidados del hogar”.

“En vez de hacer outs debes hacer niños”.

El mismo periódico publicó por esos días: “Stone es la campeona inigualable de las Ligas Negras”.

Tan buena pelotera fue, que los Indianapolis Clowns la firmaron para sustituir a Hank Aaron en segunda base, cuando a Aaron se lo llevaron los Bravos, entonces de Boston.

Ella fue relevante figura de las Ligas Negras. Al comienzo le pagaban dos y tres dólares por juego, pero llegó a cobrar $150 por aparición, lo que era entonces muy buen dinero.

Su nombre era Marcenia Lyle Stone, nacida el 17 de julio de 1921; y durante la infancia y la juventud se dedicó siempre a jugar al beisbol entre varones.

Porque en las Ligas Negras sí lo permitían. Junto con Toni, las más destacadas entre 1940 y 1954 fueron Mamie Johnson, quien también con los Clowns, fue la primera mujer lanzadora en ese beisbol, y Connie Morgan, quien sustituyó a Toni cuando se la llevaron los Kansas City Monarchs, pagándole mucho más.

SABR, la Sociedad para investigar el beisbol, informó que en un juego de exhibición, Toni Stone, le conectó hit a Satchel Paige en Semana Santa, durante el Domingo de Resurrección de 1953.

Pero la historia de las peloteras negras y los equipos de su beisbol, se remonta a la época cuando comenzaban las Grandes Ligas de los blancos, con la National Association en 1871.

Toni, quien jugó en equipos como los Indianapolis Clowns, Kansas City Monarchs, San Francisco Sea Lions y New Orleans Creoles, permaneció activa hasta 1954, cuando desaparecían las Ligas Negras. Había cumplido 33 años. Murió el dos de noviembre de 1996, a los 75.

