Letters From The Beyond: From Bill Dickey To Alejandro Kirk – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Bill Dickey Para Alejandro Kirk

Dear friend Alejandro:

WITH that last name many will believe you are American, even though you are pure Mexican from Tijuana. Look, different from the Gonzálezes, born in San Diego, with United States passports and who have never lived in Mexico, but some call them born in the Republic.

However, what is most important for my letter is your career as a bigleaguer, which is on such a good path. You are the pride of everyone in Latin America.

Your manager, John Schneider, is happy with you as the catcher for his Blue Jays, because of your positive attitude and how well you know the hitters.

But I think it’s fair to admire another detail of your abilities. In three seasons you have accumulated a batting average of .268, 31 home runs, 133 RBIs, while in three postseason series, you have hit .353. In other words, you excel in the big games.

I hope to see you soon in a World Series, in which you must be an offensive machine.

And you already know what the big stages mean, because you are a veteran of the All-Star Games. I have always believed that being taken to the All-Star Game is a good evidence that one is doing things well. They’re not going to put you in that competition thinking you can’t help win it.

Now, the most important thing, as I see things from this More Here that you call The Beyond, is your awareness in managing the pitchers. Everyone says they feel very good with you there, behind home plate. And the results confirm it, because Toronto has been a winning team these days.

I inform you that I was a catcher for the Yankees for 17 years, until 1946, plus two seasons, 1944 and 1945, that I spent in World War II. I wasn’t a bad hitter, with a .313 average, 202 home runs and 1,209 RBIs. But what interested me was to get out everyone who stepped up to the plate as a hitter.

Dear Alejandro: you have just turned 25, and you have only earned the minimum salary for today’s players, $767,300, but you are on your way to soon becoming a millionaire, with arbitration next year and the possibility of free agency in 2027.

Of course, I wish you to continue with the Blue Jays, because I understand that it is not pleasant to be changing uniforms. However, today it is difficult to stay with a team, since free agency opens up that immense world of supply and demand.

Alejandro: My best wishes are always with you. You remind me of great, notable catchers from Mexico, like Paquín Estrada, the great player, Alejandro Treviño, Sergio (La Buzuca) Robles and Noé Muñoz.

I will always be aware of your life and your game.

Hugs from Bill.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Bill Dickey Para Alejandro Kirk

Amigo Alejandro:

CON ese apellido muchos te creerán estadounidense, aún cuando eres puro mexicano de Tijuana. Fíjate, diferente a los González, nacidos en San Diego, con pasaportes de Estados Unidos y quienes jamás han vivido en México, pero algunos los tildan de nacidos en la República.

No obstante, lo que más interesa para mi carta es tu carrera como bigleaguer, que va por tan buen camino. Eres orgullo de todos en Latinoamérica.

Tu mánager John Schneider, se siente feliz contigo de receptor de sus Blue Jays, por lo voluntarioso que eres y por lo bien que conoces a los bateadores.

Pero creo justo admirarte otro detalle de tus habilidades. En tres temporadas has acumulado promedio al bate de .268, 31 jonrones, 133 impulsadas, mientras en tres series de postemporadas, has bateado para .353. O sea, te creces en los juegos grandes.

Espero verte pronto en una Serie Mundial, en la cual debes ser un derroche ofensivo.

Y ya sabes lo que significan los grandes escenarios, porque eres veterano de los Juegos de Estrellas. Yo siempre he creído que ser llevado al Juego de Estrellas es una buena demostración de que uno está haciendo bien las cosas. No te van a poner en esa competencia pensando que no podrás ayudar a ganarla.

Ahora, lo más importante, según veo las cosas desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman El Más Allá, es tu consciencia para dirigir a los lanzadores. Todos dicen que se sienten muy bien contigo ahí, tras el home. Y los resultados lo confirman, porque Toronto tiene un equipo ganador en estos tiempos.

Te informo que fui catcher de los Yankees durante 17 años, hasta 1946, más dos temporadas, 1944 y 1945, que pasé en la II Guerra Mundial. No fui mal bateador, con promedio .313, 202 jonrones y mil 209 remolcadas. Pero lo que me interesaba era hacer out a todo el que se nos parara ahí a batear.

Amigo Alejandro: apenas acabas de cumplir tus 25, y solo has cobrado el salario mínimo de los peloteros de hoy día, 767 mil 300 dólares, pero vas camino a pronto millonario, con arbitraje el año que viene y posibilidad de agencia libre en 2027.

Por supuesto, te deseo que sigas con los Blue Jays, porque comprendo que no es agradable estar cambiando de uniforme. Sin embargo, hoy día es difícil mantenerse con un equipo, ya que la agencia libre abre ese inmenso mundo de oferta y demanda.

Alejandro: Mis mejores deseos están siempre contigo. Me haces recordar a grandes, notables catchers de México, como Paquín Estrada, tu tocallazo, Alejandro Treviño, Sergio (La Buzuca) Robles y Noé Muñoz.

Estaré siempre pendiente de tu vida y de tu juego.

Abrazos de Bill.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

