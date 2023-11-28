24 Seasons Do Not Help Omar Vizquel – 24 Temporadas No Ayudan a Omar Vizquel 

“I am so well insured, that if a thief suffers an accident while he tries to rob my house, he cannot sue me”… LA PIMPI.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I cannot answer you.

Tomás Arriaga J. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “In what year was the first professional baseball team founded?”

Dear friend Tommy: In 1869, the Cincinnati Red Stockings.

Casiano J. Rebolledo, from Caracas, asks: “Why does Beto Villa, in his interesting study on Omar Vizquel, which you published on Thursday, say nothing about Omar’s scandalous marital problems?”

Dear friend Chano: We’ll have to ask Beto.

Reynaldo Bendayán, from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “Apparently, you do not give any importance to the 24 seasons that Omar Vizquel spent in the Major Leagues. Why?”

Dear friend Rey: Because they don’t count. They are useless. The last of those campaigns, moreover, with the man already finished as a baseball player, were more like an instructor than a big leaguer. On the other hand, Sandy Koufax, on his first opportunity, in 1972, was elevated after only 12 years in the Major Leagues – half as long as Vizquel! – And no one has ever thought it bad. The important thing is what he has been as a player, not the looong time that he has remained on the rosters, begging.

Rodrigo A. Fernández M. from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true, as I read in an interview you did several years ago, that you love wrestling and admire those who star in that bad comedy?”

Dear friend Yiyo: If it’s comedy it’s excellent. And the wrestlers have to be excellent athletes and excellent artists, to be able to present such an interesting show.

I had wrestlers friends, like Gustavo Ceclén Menchola, known as “El Chiclayano”, and also “Montañita” and “El Fantasma”. I was with them for hours, watching them train what they would later do in public. It is an extraordinary world. And the fighters are worthy of the most emotional admiration and the most sincere respect.

Antonio J. Correa, from Obregón, asks: “Why don’t you answer what I have asked you so many times, about six times, about the price of a ball I have, signed by Carl Yastrzemski, Lou Piniella and Héctor Espino? ”

Dear friend Toño: Because my mission is not to be associated in business with readers. Also, because I don’t know how much that ball is worth. I’m sorry.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

24 temporadas no ayudan a Omar Vizquel

“Estoy tan bien asegurada, que si un ladrón sufre un accidente mientras trata de robar en mi casa, no puede demandarme”… LA PIMPI.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte.

Tomás Arriaga J. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿En qué año se fundó el primer equipo de beisbol profesional?”

Amigo Tommy: En 1869, los Cincinnati Red Stockings.

Casiano J. Rebolledo, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué Beto Villa, en su interesante estudio sobre Omar Vizquel, que Ud. publicó el jueves, no dice nada de los escandalosos problemas maritales de Omar?”

Amigo Chano: Habrá que preguntarle a Beto.

Reynaldo Bendayán, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “Por lo visto, usted no le da importancia alguna a las 24 temporadas que permaneció Omar Vizquel en Grandes Ligas. ¿Por qué?”

Amigo Rey: Porque no cuentan. No sirven para nada. Las últimas de esas campañas, además, ya acabado el hombre como pelotero, fueron más de instructor que de bigleaguer. En cambio a Sandy Koufax, en su primera oportunidad, en 1972, lo elevaron tras solo 12 años en Grandes Ligas -¡la mitad que Vizquel!- y a nadie le ha parecido mal jamás. Lo importante es lo que haya sido como jugador, no el laaaaargo tiempo que limosneando, haya permanecido en los rosters.

Rodrigo A. Fernández M. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es cierto, como leí en una entrevista que le hicieron hace varios años, que a Ud. le encanta la lucha libre y admira a quienes protagonizan esa mala comedia?”

Amigo Yiyo: Si es comedia es excelente. Y los luchadores tienen que ser excelentes atletas y excelentes artistas, para poder presentar espectáculo tan interesante.

Tuve amigos luchadores, como Gustavo Ceclén Menchola, conocido como “El Chiclayano”, y también “Montañita” y “El Fantasma”. Con ellos estuve durante horas, viéndolos cómo entrenaban lo que después harían en público. Es un mundo extraordinario. Y los luchadores son dignos de la más emocionada admiración y el más sincero respeto.

Antonio J. Correa, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Por qué no me contesta lo que le he preguntado tantas veces, como en seis oportunidades, sobre el precio de una pelota que tengo, firmada por Carl Yastrzemski, Lou Piniella y Héctor Espino?”

Amigo Toño: Porque mi misión no es asociarme en negocios con los lectores; además, porque ignoro cuánto vale eso. Lo siento.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando a: El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene