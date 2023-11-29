The Best Shortstop in 153 Years of History – El Mejor Shortstop en 153 Años de Historia

“The lady sued her husband for divorce and told the judge: “Your honor, in short, I want everything for myself, except him”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Peter Weststom of San Antonio, Texas, opines: “Your Saturday column has been a pleasant lecture on jurisprudence. I am a law professor at a university in this area, and I believe that we need more columnists like you. Thank you for writing and publishing.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, comments: “I read your column about justice. ‘If as a judge, in whatever activity, you forget justice and judge for other interests, such as patriotism, religion or race, you have stopped being a judge and have become a ridiculous accomplice.’ You agree with the 4th commandment of the legal profession. Fight, your duty is to fight for the right, but the day you find the right in conflict with justice, fight for justice.”

Silverio M. Rísquez, from Chula Vista, asks: “Who has been the best shortstop in history?

Dear friend Sil: It would be unfair to single out just one. In 153 years of Major League Baseball there have been numerous. But I do believe that there have been three best and, by the way, very different from each other.

Honus Wagner, played between 1897 and 1917, with Louisville for three seasons and Pittsburgh for 18. One of the best hitter and base runner in history, in addition to being wonderful defensively.

Luis Aparicio, 1956-1973, 18 seasons, White Sox, Orioles and Red Sox. He was a genius of the game, because he knew how to win titles. The Chicago and Baltimore teams were losers and he turned them into winners. The bigleaguer who has performed the most and best for his teams. He batted 411 times for himself to be out, but advancing runners.

Ozzie Smith, 1978-1996, age 19, Padres and Cardinals. The best and most spectacular infielder in history. Yesterday, someone, to evaluate the conditions of Adrián Beltré, said: “As good at third as Ozzie Smith was at shortstop.” And at bat Ozzie was very timely. Tremendous driver with runners on bases, in difficult situations.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, requests: “An exercise on WAR, the same as the one published on Omar Vizquel, but about Bob Abreu and Francisco Rodríguez.”

Dear friend Jeity: Is not worth it.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Mejor Shortstop en la Historia de 153 Años

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Peter Weststom, de San Antonio, Texas, opina: “Su columna del sábado ha sido una agradable cátedra de jurisprudencia. Soy profesor de derecho en una universidad de esta área, y considero que necesitamos más columnistas como Ud. Gracias por escribir y publicar.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, comenta: “Leí su columna acerca de la justicia. ‘Si de juez, en la actividad que sea, olvidas la justicia y juzgas por otros intereses, como patriotería, religión o raza, has dejado de ser juez y te has convertido en un ridículo complice’. Coincide usted con el 4o mandamiento de la abogacía. Lucha, tu deber es luchar por el derecho, pero el día que encuentres en conflicto el derecho con la justicia, lucha por la justicia”.

Silverio M. Rísquez, de Chula Vista, pregunta: “¿Quién ha sido el mejor shortstop en la historia?

Amigo Sil: Sería injusto señalar a uno solamente. En 153 años de Grandes Ligas han sido numerosos. Pero sí creo que ha habido tres mejores y, por cierto, muy diferentes entre sí.

Honus Wagner, jugó entre 1897 y 1917, con Louisville tres temporadas y Pittsburgh 18. Uno de los mejores bateadores y corredores de bases en la historia, además de ser maravilloso a la defensiva.

Luis Aparicio, 1956-1973, 18 campañas, Medias Blancas, Orioles y Medias Rojas. Fue un genio del juego, porque sabía cómo ganar títulos. Los equipos de Chicago y de Baltimore eran perdedores y él los convirtió en ganadores. El bigleaguer que más y mejor ha rendido para sus equipos. Bateó 411 veces para él ser out, pero adelantando corredores.

Ozzie Smith, 1978-1996, 19 años, Padres y Cardenales. El mejor y más espectacular infielder en la historia. Ayer, alguien, para ponderar las condiciones de Adrián Beltré, dijo: “Tan bueno en tercera como Ozzie Smith lo fue en el shortstop”. Y al bate Ozzie era muy oportuno. Tremendo impulsador con corredores en bases, en situaciones comprometidas.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, solicita: “Un ejercicio sobre el WAR, igual al publicado sobre Omar Vizquel, pero acerca de Bob Abreu y Francisco Rodríguez”.

Amigo Jeity: Eso no vale la pena.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

