29th Annual Latino Sports Celebrity Basketball Game & Family Day – Fun day for all

BronxNet players winning back the "Bragging Rights" trophy defeating Latino Sports 58 - 43. - Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — Imagine a fun event that invites your entire family, all ages and genders that is held once a year on the same day, always the last Sunday in August in the same place, Orchard Beach basketball courts and has been taking place for twenty-nine. Yes, 29 years. Imagine the excitement of seeing people, acquaintances, and friends that you have not seen all year, but just like salmon swimming upriver once a year to spawn, these people come once a year to play, watch, or participate in some way to a Celebrity Basketball Game and Family Health Day event.

The Joe Cruz Sr. basketball courts on the other side of the boardwalk facing the beach is a great place to play and have a scenic view of a beach and thousands of beachgoers walking on the boardwalk. The environment lends itself to a beautiful day on the beach, playing basketball, listening to a Deejay pumping sound that would make anyone move some part of your body. A body that we want to keep healthy by having a fully staffed health mobile unit that provides free health screenings for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose level. That’s our Latino Sports event that we have been organizing for close to three decades.

The main game is between Latino Sports and BronxNet Cable Network. These games are for a “Bragging Rights Trophy” that has been almost evenly split between the two organizations. The games have had players from all ages and genders. The Latino Sports team is coached by Joe Cruz Jr. from Hoops in the Sun and BronxNet is coached by its Executive Director, Michael “Max” Knobe. This year the trophy will be going back to BronxNet as they defeated Latino Sports 58 – 43.

The second game was between the Puerto Rican Legends and the Harlem Legend (AKA Frontcourt Masters). The average age of these players is over fifty, but age is not noticed on the court as they play with the same vigor as they played in their youth decades earlier either in Puerto Rico, or Harlem. This game is always coordinated by Santos Negrón, a man I call the Commissioner of El Barrio. The Harlem legends defeated the Puerto Rican Legends by three points.

Though these game as fun, they are competitive, and the onlooking fans and crowds enjoy watching the games.

Every player and beachgoer are encouraged to get a free medical screening and this year everyone who did walked away with a gift bag with healthy juice, fruit, water, hand sanitizer and a water bottle courtesy of BronxCare Medical Systems.

We also want to thank Hoops in the Sun for providing all the equipment, Deejay, ancillary items, and scorekeepers for the games. Special thanks to the New York Yankees for donating games tickets for the players, volunteers, and staff and to the NYC Parks, Bronx, and Pelham Bay Park personnel for their support.

Join us next year for the 30th Anniversary celebration.

