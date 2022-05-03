3000 hits, 500 home runs and out of Cooperstown – 3000 hits, 500 jonrones y fuera de Cooperstown

“Times do not change, we are the ones who change”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Freddy R. Briceño P. from Santander de Quilichao, Colombia, gives his opinion and asks…: “The balls thrown by pitchers to hit a player should be sanctioned severely and forcefully. If the injury they cause is serious, the pitcher should be punished even with jail time. Just as baseball evolves, those unwritten Rules should also evolve, being erased from that invisible little book. And my question: What is the strongest sanction that exists when the pitch is intentional?

Friend Fred…: Expulsion from the game… And, as the Mets, who started with 16 wins, compared to only seven losses, have received 19 hits, Pete Alonso two against the helmet, the manager, Buck Showalter and some of his players met with executives from Major League Baseball to discuss the dangerous situation they are facing. A reply is expected.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks…: “What are the chances that the group that manages the validity of Armando Galarraga’s perfect game will succeed?”

Friend Beto…: We don’t know. But I think Armando, like the umpire, Jim Joyce, and me, wants everything to stay the way it is. It is logical, because no perfect game has been talked about for as long as this one, thanks to Joyce’s mistake.

Note that in a few days, on June 2, it will be 12 years since the case, and here we continue writing about the pitcher and the umpire. Had he been a perfect of all perfection, we would not remember him so much. Listen to me: what other perfect ones do you remember?

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “Which bigleaguers with three thousand hits and 500 home runs are not in the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Eme Eme…: Albert Pujols, Alex Rodríguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Miguel Cabrera.

Luis Labrador, from Puerto La Cruz, asks…: “What is a ‘fielding title’, is it The Golden Glove?”.

Friend Lucho…: That has nothing to do with the matter. Such numbers are obtained from the sum of putouts and assists, compared to the errors made.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, asks…: “Why don’t they hire Roberto Osuna in the Major Leagues?”

Friend and namesake…: he Refused to have the Tommy John operation he needs.

