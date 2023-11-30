Yankees Payroll Was Close to $300 Million – Cerca de $300 Millones Cobraron Los Yankees

“In the Canary Islands there are no Canaries anymore. And in the Virgin Islands there are no more Canaries, either… Felices Sábados.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The All American Girls Professional Baseball League operated between 1943 and 1954. Until about 70 years ago, they played with four teams, only integrated by ladies. This League led to the filming of a movie, starring Madonna. How many black girls were on those rosters?

The Answer: None. No blacks allowed, was the Rule.

Cooperstown 2024… Here I have the voting ballot for The Hall of Fame 2024, which I must send back, with my opinion, before December 31 at 12 midnight.

Twenty six (26) candidates appear in alphabetical order, and the more I review them, the more I believe that only Adrián Beltré deserves my vote. I’ll wait, I’ll consult and I’ll think.

On Tuesday, January 23, at six in the afternoon (1800 hours), the result of this election will be known; and on Sunday, July 21, at one in the afternoon (13 hours), the elevation will take place

Major League Waste…

The Yankees paid their players $278 million this year and had the worst season in more than two decades.

Those who received the highest salary: Gerrit Cole, $36 million; Giancarlo Stanton, $32 million; Josh Donaldson, $21 million; Anthony Rizzo, $17 million; D.J. LeMahieu, $15 million.

By The Way…

Shohei Ohtani appears among the best hitters and pitchers since 2021. In all specialties, he is a leader or close to it.

Possible Team Trades in MLB…

My friend, Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnLine, insists that the Dodgers will end up adding Shohei Ohtani to their roster, and that the team with the least chance of signing him is the Nationals.

He believes that Blake Snell will also be for the Dodgers, if the Padres let him leave; but that Cody Bellinger will play with the Yankees, if the Cubs do not sign him; Now, the Rangers will get Josh Hader, if he does not continue with the Padres.

If the Rangers don’t sign Jordan Montgomery, he will sign with the Red Sox, while Matt Chapman will find a place on the Yankees roster if the Blue Jays let him emigrate from Canada.

And Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be with the Mets at the start of the 2024 season. On the other hand, if Juan Soto is traded, he will go to the Yankees; just like Mike Trout will go to the Phillies; and Tyler Glasnow only to the Cardinals.

Cerca de $300 Millones Cobraron Los Yankees

“En las Islas Canarias ya no hay canarios. Y en las Islas Vírgenes ya no hay canarios, tampoco… “Sábados Felices”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: La All American Girls Profesional Baseball League, Liga Femenina de Beisbol Profesional, funcionó entre 1943 y 1954. Hasta hace cerca de 70 años, jugaron con cuatro equipos, integrados solamente por damas. Esta Liga provocó la filmación de una película, protagonizada por Madonna. ¿Cuántas muchachas negras había en esos rosters?

La Respuesta: Ninguna. No blacks allowed (No se permiten negros), era la Regla.

Cooperstown 2024… Aquí tengo la planilla de votación para El Hall de la Fama 2024, que debo enviar de regreso, con mi opinión, antes del 31 de este diciembre a las 12 de la media noche.

Aparecen 26 candidatos por orden alfabético, y mientras más los reviso, más creo que solamente Adrián Beltré merece mi voto. Espero, consulto y pienso.

El martes, 23 de enero, a las seis de la tarde, se conocerá el resultado de esta elección; y el domingo 21 de julio, a la una de la tarde, será la elevación.

Despilfarro de Grandes Ligas…

Los Yankees pagaron este año a sus peloteros, 278 millones de dólares y tuvieron la peor temporada en más de dos décadas.

Quienes recibieron mayores honorarios: Gerrit Cole, $36 millones; Giancarlo Stanton, $32 millones; Josh Donaldson, $21 millones; Anthony Rizzo, $17 millones; D.J. LeMahieu, $15 millones.

Dato al Paso…

Shohei Ohtani aparece entre los mejores bateadores y lanzadores, desde 2021. En todas las especialidades es líder o está cerca.

Posibles Cambios de Equipos en MLB…

Mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnLine, insiste en que los Dodgers terminarán agregando a su roster a Shohei Ohtani, y que el equipo con menos chance de firmarlo son los Nationals.

Opina que Blake Snell también será de los Dodgers, si es que los Padres lo dejan irse; pero que Cody Bellinger jugará con los Yankees, si no lo firman sus Cachorros; ahora, los Rangers se quedarán con Josh Hader, de no seguir con los Padres.

Si los Rangers no contratan a Jordan Montgomery, firmará con los Medias Rojas, mientras que Matt Chapman encontrará sitio en el roster de los Yankees, si los Blue Jays lo dejan emigrar de Canadá.

Y Yoshinobu Yamamoto estará con los Mets al comenzar la temporada 2024. Por otro lado, si Juan Soto es cambiado, será a los Yankees; igual que Mike Trout a los Phillies; y Tyler Glasnow solo a los Cardenales.

