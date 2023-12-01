Some Owners Try to Lower Players’ Salaries – Dueños Tratan de Rebajar Sueldos a Peloteros

“Why didn’t we say before, ‘that guy finally came out of the window’?”…La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Two long-standing rivals, the Cubs and the Reds, woke up yesterday looking to trade right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber from the Indians. In the previous season he finished with 6-6, 3.80 and 107 strikeouts, but suffered pain in his elbow in the middle of the season…

** The Astros are going to make third baseman Alex Bregman available for trade, because they do not want to pay him what his agent, Scott Boras, aspires to. The young man, who will celebrate his 30th birthday in March, is signed until 2024, for that season he will earn 30 million 500 thousand dollars; and in the new negotiation, they want $400 million for 10 campaigns…

** The 34-year-old veteran outfielder, Jason Heyward, was yesterday about to sign for nine million dollars for 2024, with the Dodgers. The media had published that that team would be looking for a young man to fill the spot on the roster…

** It was 52 years ago today that Ernie Banks, a relevant figure in the history of the Cubs, was released after 19 years as shortstop and first baseman. He was notable for his power of 512 home runs…

-o-o-o-

“In a war, no participating Nation is right”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

** The two relievers of the year, Devin Williams, Brewers; and Félix Bautista, Orioles, are celebrating their title in a big way…

** Three Major League team owners, who asked that their names be withheld, for easy-to-understand reasons, are campaigning, trying to get players’ salaries lowered. It will be dawn and we will see!…

** It’s not easy to spend a million dollars in a year, unless you throw money around. Now, to spend what Justin Verlander earns for a season, it takes more than 43 years, even buying jets…

** What no one, no big leaguer, no Scott Boras, no team owner can say, is whether the players deserve those salaries or not. What do you guys think!?…

** ESPN and FOX pay $1.4 billion for the rights to special events each season. That statement, which is correct, has increased the cost of the show, and the show is those who play. No one has seen a team owner hitting home runs, or catching ground balls in the shortstop… Meanwhile, as the wise man said…: “to whom God gives it, even if it is in excess, may Saint Peter bless him”…

Furthermore, Major League Baseball 2024 and its annexes are based on supply and demand.

-o-o-o-

“Everyone can succeed without your effort, except yourself”… Anonymous.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Tratan de Rebajarles Sueldos a Peloteros

“¿Por qué antes no decíamos, ‘ese tipo finalmente salió del escaparate’?”…La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dos rivales de añeja tradición, Cachorros y Rojos, amanecieron ayer fajados en busca de la firma del lanzador derecho, Shane Bieber, de los Indios. En la temporada anterior terminó con 6-6, 3.80 y 107 strikeouts, pero sufrió dolores en el codo a media temporada…

**Los Astros van a poner al tercera base, Alex Bregman disponible para cambio, porque no quieren pagarle lo que su agente, Scott Boras, aspira. El joven, quien celebrará sus 30 en marzo, está firmado hasta 2024, por esa temporada cobrará 30 millones 500 mil dólares; y en la nueva negociación, quieren $400 millones por 10 campañas…

** El veterano outfielder, de 34 años de edad, Jason Heyward, estaba ayer a punto de firmar por nueve millones de dólares para 2024, con los Dodgers. Habían publicado que ese equipo buscaría un joven para ocupar el sitio en el roster…

** Hace hoy 52 años que Ernie Banks, figura relevante en la historia de los Cachorros, fue dejado libre, después de 19 años como shortstop y primera base. Fue notable por su poder de 512 jonrones…

-o-o-o-

“En una guerra, ninguna Nación participante tiene razón”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

**A los relevistas del año, Devin Williams, Cerveceros; y Félix Bautista, Orioles, les están celebrando en grande el título…

** Tres propietarios de equipos de Grandes Ligas, quienes pidieron se oculten sus nombres, por motivos fáciles de comprender, están en campaña, intentando que se bajen los honorarios de los peloteros. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** No es fácil gastar un millón de dólares en un año, a menos que uno se dedique a botar billetes por ahí. Ahora, para derrochar lo que cobra Justin Verlander por una temporada, son necesarios más de 43 años, hasta comprando jets….

** Lo que nadie, ningún bigleaguer, ni Scott Boras, ni propietario de equipo alguno puede afirmar, es si los jugadores merecen esos honorarios o no. ¿¡Qué dicen ustedes, muchachones!?…

** ESPN y FOX pagan mil 400 millones de dólares por los derechos de eventos especiales de cada temporada. Eso, que es correcto, ha subido el costo del espectáculo, y el espectáculo son quienes juegan. Nadie ha visto un dueño de equipo disparando jonrones, ni recogiendo roletazos en el shortstop… Entre tanto, como dijo aquel sabio…: “a quien Dios se lo da, así sea en exceso, que San Pedro se lo bendiga”…

Además, lo de Major League Baseball 2024 y anexos, es oferta y demanda.

-o-o-o-

“Todos pueden triunfar sin tu esfuerzo, excepto tú mismo”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5