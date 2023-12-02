Today Is a Day Of Pure Phrases – Hoy Es Un Día De Puras Frases

“The secret to being successful as a manager is to keep the 13 players who hate you away from the 12 undecided ones”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “When he managed the Mets we went to play in Mexico City and lost. Some said it was because of the height, but we lost at any height.”… Casey Stengel.

“And here at Fenway Park they leave that Green Monster there, in left-field, during the games?”… Bill Lee.

“When I stayed at home alone, taking care of the grandchildren, everything was going very well, until I put the diapers to dry in the microwave”… Yogi Berra.

“In the United States there is a letter with which you can say everything. ‘Yes: You never know’”… Yogi Berra.

“The next batter will be Fernando González, who does not appear in the lineup for this game”… Jerry Coleman, narrating.

“They tell me our manager checks the beds every night… No problem, my bed will be there all the time”… Bob Veale.

During an interview the reporter asked Muhammad Ali:

— Who was his most difficult fight with?

— With my first wife.

“Sex education in schools seems like an excellent idea to me… The only problem is going to be when the students have to do their homework”… La Pimpi.

“Do not marry for money, since you can get it in healthier, less cumbersome ways”… La Pimpi.

“People who do not like this Government are divided into two large groups: ladies and gentlemen”… La Pimpi.

“Proven! The only formula to double the money in bingo halls, casinos and other dens of this fauna is to fold the bills, put them in your pocket and return home”… La Pimpi.

“Women are very good at mathematics. Only a woman is capable of dividing her age by three, and increasing her best friend’s age by five years.” … La Pimpi.

“I had a hard time explaining to my little nephew, the youngest, that the English have nothing to do with the groin”… La Pimpi.

“Psychiatrists turn the good and noble sins of the past into a diabolical neurosis of the future”… La Pimpi.

“The psychiatrist is the next person with whom one has to talk after starting to talk to oneself”… La Pimpi.

“That little friend of mine is crazy. She wants to go to Hollywood, supposedly to make love, really under the stars”… La Pimpi.

“That friend of mine, she really is sooo dumb, she thought Latin food meant canned food”… La Pimpi.

Hoy Es Un Día De Puras Frases

“El secreto para tener éxito como mánager, es mantener a los 13 peloteros que te odian, lejos de los 12 indecisos”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Cuando dirigía los Mets fuimos a jugar a Ciudad de México y perdimos. Algunos dijeron que por la altura, pero nosotros perdíamos a cualquier altura”… Casey Stengel.

“¿Y aquí en Fenway Park dejan ese Monstruo Verde ahí, en el left-field, durante los juegos?”… Bill Lee.

“Cuando me quedé en casa solo, cuidando a los nietos, todo iba muy bien, hasta que puse los pañales a secarse en el microondas”… Yogi Berra.

“En Estados Unidos hay una letra con la cual puedes decirlo todo. ‘Yes: You never know’”… Yogi Berra.

“El siguiente bateador será Fernando González, quien no aparece en la alineación de este juego”… Jerry Coleman, narrando.

“Me dicen que nuestro mánager chequea las camas todas las noches… No hay problema, mi cama estará ahí todo el tiempo”… Bob Veale.

Durante una entrevista el reportero le preguntó a Muhammad Ali:

— ¿Con quién fue su pelea más difícil?

— Con mi primera esposa.

“La educación sexual en las escuelas me parece una excelente idea… El único problema va a ser cuando los alumnos tengan que hacer las tareas”… La Pimpi.

“No te cases por dinero, ya que lo puedes conseguir por vías más sanas, menos engorrosas”… La Pimpi.

“Las personas a quienes no les gusta este Gobierno se dividen en dos grandes

grupos, las damas y los caballeros”… La Pimpi.

“¡Comprobado! La única fórmula para doblar el dinero en los bingos, casinos y otros de antros de esa fauna, es doblando los billetes, poniéndolos en el bolsillo y regresando a casa”… La Pimpi.

“Las mujeres somos muy buenas en matemáticas. Solamente una mujer es capaz de dividir su edad entre tres, y aumentarle cinco años a la de su mejor amiga”… La Pimpi.

“Me las vi negras para explicarle a mi sobrinito, el menor, que los ingleses nada tienen que ver con la ingle”… La Pimpi.

“Los siquiatras convierten a los buenos y señoriales pecados del pasado, en una diabólica neurosis del futuro”… La Pimpi.

“El siquiatra es la siguiente persona con quien uno tiene que hablar después de comenzar a hablar con uno mismo”… La Pimpi.

“Esa amiguita mía está loca. Quiere irse a Hollywood dizque para hacer el amor, realmente bajo las estrellas”… La Pimpi.

“Esa amiga mía, sí que es toooorpe. Creía que comida latina quería decir comida en lata”… La Pimpi.-

