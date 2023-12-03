Texas Celebrates, But Does Not Rest In Its Glory – Texas Celebra, Pero No Descansa En Su Gloria

“There are no greater honors, at least for me, than winning a World Series”… Babe Ruth.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In full pomp, with the traditional joy of its people, Texas celebrates this weekend:

That the Rangers have been classified as the Major League Baseball Organization Of The Year 2023, and it was not a Christmas gift, they really earned it, from March to November. That by all means, the Rangers are trying to sign, very expensively and all, the phenomenon of the time, Shohei Ohtani. And that Adrián Beltré seems to be descending, at full speed and on a magical slide, towards Cooperstown

And to think that just three years ago, 2020, when in Arlington they said that they were content to show that they could even be contenders. That is, reaching the end of the season there, in the fight.

And they collapsed at the end, which served as advice to remove the roster. The pitching needed support from hitting experience.

Team president Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young met with their executives many times and worked very hard, until this year taking them to Surprise training camp, near Phoenix, the home of the Diamondbacks, with that roster that swept the League (90-72 plus Playoffs) and then the Arizona club in five games.

That’s how organized and aggressive Texans are in their companies. Now that is the only state with two winning teams in recent times, since the resounding Astros are also from there.

Honors obtained by dint of runs scored.

The Rangers not only put together a roster with the look of a winner, but they also revamped and reinforced the minors, “for whatever might happen.”

A feat!

We already know that nothing is easy in baseball, not even warming up in the bullpen. But putting together the roster that sends home all the teams in its League and does the same in the World Series to the champions on the other side, is a titan’s job.

Well, in the offices at Rangers Stadium, Daniels and Young are not resting on their laurels. They have all the papers on the table, and everyone involved in organizing things towards 2024 is present.

In the predictions from then, the Texans, both Rangers and Astros, will be favorites to shine in the biggest fight in September and October… That I can tell you!

And in Arlington they say: “We will sign Ohtani, so that he does not play against us, but that he does so in our lineup.”

(En Español)

Texas Celebra, Pero No Descansa En Su Gloria

“No hay honores mayores, al menos para mí, que ganar una Serie Mundial”… Babe Ruth.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A toda pompa, con la alegría tradicional de su gente, celebra Texas este fin de semana:

Que los Rangers han sido calificados como la Major League Baseball Organización Of The Year 2023, y no fue un regalo de Navidad, se lo ganaron de verdad, de marzo a noviembre. Que con todos los hierros, los Rangers tratan de firmar, muy costoso y todo, al fenómeno de la época, Shohei Ohtani. Y que Adrián Beltré parece descender, a toda máquina y sobre mágico tobogán, rumbo a Cooperstown.

Y pensar que hace apenas tres años, 2020, cuando en Arlington decían que se conformaban con demostrar que podían ser siquiera contendientes. Es decir, llegar al final de la temporada por ahí, en la pelea.

Y colapsaron al final, lo que sirvió de consejo para remover el roster. El pitcheo necesitaba apoyo de experiencia en el bateo.

El presidente del equipo, Jon Daniels, y el gerente-general, Chris Young, reunieron a sus ejecutivos muchas veces y trabajaron muy duro, hasta llevar este año a los entrenamientos de Surprise, por cierto, cerca de Phoenix, la casa de los Diamondbacks, ese roster que arrasó con la Liga (90-72 más Playoffs) y después con el club de Arizona en cinco fechas.

Así de organizados y agresivos en sus empresas son los texanos. Ahora ese es el único estado con dos equipos ganadores en los últimos tiempos, ya que de allá también son los resonantes Astros.

Honores obtenidos a fuerza de carreras anotadas.

Los Rangers no solo armaron un roster con cara de ganador, sino que también remozaron y reforzaron las menores, “por lo que pudiera ocurrir”.

¡Una hazaña!

Ya sabemos que en el beisbol nada es fácil, ni siquiera calentar en el bullpen. Pero armar el roster que despache a casa a todos los equipos de su Liga y le haga lo mismo en la Serie Mundial a los campeones del otro lado, es una labor de titanes.

Pues, en las oficinas de Rangers Stadium, Daniels y Young no duermen en sus laureles. Tienen todos los papeles sobre la mesa, y están presentes todos los involucrados en organizar las cosas rumbo a 2024.

En las predicciones de entonces, serán los texanos, tanto Rangers como Astros, favoritos para brillar en la máxima pelea de septiembre y octubre… ¡Yo que te digo!

Y en Arlington dicen: “Firmaremos a Ohtani, para que no nos juegue en contra, sino para que lo haga en nuestra alineación”.

