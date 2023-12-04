Letters From Beyond: From Nelly Foxx To Luis Aparicio – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Nelly Foxx Para Luis Aparicio

“About baseball I think: If Grande was the other Luis, well, it occurs to me to say that Luisito is El Inmenso”… J.V.

My dear and unforgettable Luisito: The verse of our friend Vené is moving. No?

I know you remember me, especially with my big ball of tobacco, stuck on the left side of my face.

You have been the great friend of my life and my death, since I have been in this More Here, which you call Beyond, since December 1, 1975. It has just been 48 years.

Your memory moves me day after day, because of so many good details in your life, like when in 1965, you told me that your second son was going to be born and you were going to name him Nelson after me.

That was a great honor, tremendous emotion, a sign of deep friendship.

By the way, the boy was born on November 3rd, so he is 58 and is a very good lawyer. Furthermore, your eldest son, also named Luis, is a oil engineer. Your family has been a notable success, friend Luisito.

Another surprise, I couldn’t believe it!, was that in your time, before becoming a professional, but already an adult, you were in the lined up to play in left-field. It didn’t seem possible. What a waste!

And unforgettable, our thousands of double-plays and your daily ideas to win games.

I already know, because here we know everything, that this Wednesday, in El Doral, they are going to honor you. Good place for such an activity! Since it is a Venezuelan city in Florida.

They plan to establish April 29 as your day every year, since you were born on that date. By the way, you are about to celebrate your 90th birthday.

I think it would be very good and possible to found The House Of Luis Aparicio in El Doral. A social club, with hundreds of members, for community celebrations, even with people of other nationalities as members.

A house that is also a hotel, bar, restaurant, cinema, theater, bowling, billiards, dominoes and more. You imagine?

With about a hundred enthusiastic and enterprising people, helped with bank loans, that could on the works faster than immediately.

Let’s see if Nelson and some friends living in the area dare to add what you already know to the idea, so that your Day is more than a day.

From all over the world, especially Chicago, Baltimore and Boston, many will come to see your Floridian home.

I remain attentive to you as always, since that morning at the end of February 1956 when, at the age of 21, you arrived at the training sessions of the White Sox, with whom I had already been for nine years and had turned 29 of age.

Hugs…

Nelly.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Nelly Foxx Para Luis Aparicio

“Acerca del beisbol pienso: Si Grande fue el otro Luis, pues, se me ocurre decir que Luisito es El Inmenso”… J.V.

Mi querido e inolvidable Luisito: Emotiva la estrofa de nuestro amigo Vené. ¿No?

Ya sé que me recuerdas, especialmente con mi pelotota de tabaco, aprisionada en el lado izquierdo de la cara.

Has sido el gran amigo de mi vida y de mi muerte, ya que estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde el primero de diciembre de 1975. Acaban de cumplirse 48 años.

Tu recuerdo me emociona día tras día, por tantos buenos detalles en tu vida, como cuando en 1965, me dijiste que iba a nacer tu segundo hijo y lo ibas a llamar Nelson por mi.

Eso fue un gran honor, tremenda emoción, una muestra de profunda amistad.

Por cierto, el muchacho nació el tres de noviembre, así que anda en sus 58 y es muy buen abogado. Además, tu hijo mayor, también llamado Luis, es ingeniero petrolero. Ha sido un notable éxito tu familia, amigo Luisito.

Otra sorpresa, ¡no podía creerlo!, fue aquello de que en tu época, antes de ser profesional, pero ya adulto, te alinearon para jugar en el left-field. No parecía posible. ¡Qué despilfarro!

E inolvidables, nuestros millares de double-plays y tus profundas ideas diarias para ganar juegos.

Ya sé, porque aquí lo sabemos todo, que este miércoles, en El Doral, te van a homenajear. ¡Buen sitio para tal actividad! Ya que es una ciudad venezolana en Florida.

Piensan instaurar el 29 de abril como tu día cada año, ya que naciste en esa fecha. Por cierto, estás por celebrar tus 90 años de edad.

Creo sería muy bueno y posible, fundar La Casa de Luis Aparicio en El Doral. Un club social, con centenares de miembros, para las celebraciones de la comunidad, aún cuando puedan ser socios personas de otras nacionalidades.

Una casona que sea también hotel, bar, restaurant, cine, teatro, bowling, billar, dominó y más. ¿Te imaginas?

Con unas cien personas entusiasmadas y emprendedoras, ayudadas con créditos bancarios, eso podría estar funcionando más rápido que inmediatamente.

A ver si Nelson y algunos amigos residenciados en el área se animan a echarle lo que tú ya sabes a la idea, para que tu Día sea más que un día.

De todas partes del mundo, especialmente de Chicago, Baltimore y Boston, irán muchos a conocer tu casa floridiana.

Quedo pendiente de ti, como siempre desde aquella mañana de fines de febrero de 1956, cuando en tus 21 años, llegaste a los entrenamientos de los Medias Blancas, con quienes yo llevaba ya nueve años y había cumplido mis 29 de edad.

Abrazos…

Nelly.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com