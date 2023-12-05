Ohtani’s Issue; More Madness Than Negotiation – Lo De Ohtani; Más Locura Que Negociación

“A lot of money is good, but only up to a certain amount”… Donald Trump.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – This entire week will be Extra Mail Days, due to excess mail. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you.

Ramón Irozamendi, from The Bronx, asks: “Can you publish the detailed truth about the Shohei Ohtani case? I think we are all very interested. And another question: What would you do if you were signed for $500 million?”

Dear friend Moncho: As you already know, we are in the middle of the Winter Meetings, at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, and the man is expected to sign before tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon, when those meetings will end.

That is, it may be that when this column appears he is already signed.

The team with the most options since the beginning of this farce has been the Dodgers, because Shohei prefers to have the West coast as his home, because there is enough money in Los Angeles and because it is assumed that the team has the possibility of winning.

Now, I’m told the Rangers made a tempting offer. Something like this:

In 2024, when the Japanese will not be able to pitch, only hit, $25 million.

From 2025 to 2034, each year $50 million, 500 more, total, $525 million… It will dawn and we’ll see!

At the last minute I was told that Ohtani and his agents, ACC Sports, received another 12-season offer, including 2024, for $600 million. But they don’t say which organization dared.

In any case, here we all agree that the thing sounds more like madness than negotiation.

Imagine, to spend all that, assuming one squander a million per year, it would take 600 years, until 2624, when I would be 695 years old and Shohei would be 630. How do you see it from there?

And about your other question, “What would you do if they signed you for $500 million?” Well, I would run and hide, so that neither my wife nor my children could find me.

I wouldn’t know whether to fear life, feel honored and powerful, or believe myself to be a poor soul. I think I would go absolutely crazy.

But I also consider, in the case of Ohtani, a big leaguer with the figure of a heartthrob from old cinema, that the matter would be worse, because he will not be able to hide in any way. Quite the opposite, he will be forced to go out in front of 40 thousand fans, hit home runs for his team and get the opponents out.

That would be a lot of burden for a young player newly loaded with such an amount of money.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Lo de Ohtani; Más Locura que Negociación

“Mucho dinero es bueno, pero solamente hasta cierta cantidad”… Donald Trump.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Toda esta semana será de Días Extras del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte.

Ramón Irozamendi, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Puede publicar la verdad pormenorizada del caso Shohei Ohtani? Creo que nos interesa mucho a todos. Y otra pregunta: ¿Qué haría Ud. si lo firmaran por $500 millones?”

Amigo Moncho: Como ya sabrás, estamos en pleno Mitin de Invierno, en el Gaylord Opryland Hotel, de Nashville, y se espera que el hombre firme antes de mañana miércoles en la tarde, cuando terminarán esas reuniones.

Es decir, puede ser que cuando aparezca esta columna ya esté contratado.

El equipo con más opciones ha sido desde el comienzo de este sainete, el de los Dodgers, porque Shohei prefiere tener como hogar el oeste, porque en Los Angeles hay dinero suficiente y porque se supone un equipo con posibilidades de ganar.

Ahora, me dijeron que los Rangers hicieron una oferta tentadora. Así:

En 2024, cuando el japonés no podrá lanzar, solo batear, $25 millones.

De 2025 a 2034, cada año $50 millones, 500 más, total, $525 millones… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!.

A última hora me dijeron que Ohtani y sus agentes, ACC Sports, recibieron otra oferta de 12 temporadas, incluso la de 2024, por $600 millones. Pero no dicen cuál fue la organización que se atrevió.

De todas maneras, aquí todos estamos de acuerdo en que la cosa suena más a locura que a negociación.

Imagínate, para gastar todo eso, suponiendo que despilfarre un millón por año, necesitaría 600 años, hasta el 2624, cuando yo cumpliría 695 años de edad y Shohei 630. ¿Cómo la ves tú desde ahí?

Y sobre tu otra pregunta, “¿Qué haría Ud. si lo firmaran por $500 millones?” Pues, saldría corriendo y me escondería, de manera que ni mi esposa ni mis hijos pudieran encontrarme.

No sabría si temerle a la vida, sentirme honrado y poderoso o creerme un pobre diablo. Creo que me volvería absolutamente loco.

Pero también considero en el caso de Ohtani, bigleaguer con figura de galán del cine antiguo, que el asunto sería peor, porque él no podrá esconderse de ninguna manera. Todo lo contrario, estará obligado a salir ante 40 mil personas, a sacar jonrones para su equipo y hacer outs a los contrarios.

Eso sería mucha carga para un ser recién cargado con tal cantidad de dinero.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

