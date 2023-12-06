Larry Walker Gave 100% to His Team – Larry Walker Daba El 100% A Su Equipo

“As whoever said it, when he said nothing, because he had nothing to say”… Cantinflas.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THIS week is all Mail Days, due to excess mail. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Fulgencio Rincón M. from Rio de Janeiro, asks: “How many have responded to Letters from the Beyond?”

Dear friend Yencho: I have not received any response; perhaps they have been sent directly to the Beyond.

Edgar Barroeta, from Araure, asks: “You, who saw Luisito Aparicio play throughout his career, why haven’t you written his biography?”

Dear friend Edyo: Because the professor, Asdrúbal Fuemayor, published an extraordinary 716-page book, with a very complete history of the entire family, under the title: Aparicio, La Dinastía”

To Deivi Cruz, from Orlando: I’m very sorry, but I don’t understand what you want with “a comparison between Omar Vizquel, David Concepción, Cal Ripken, Derek Jeter and Luis Aparicio, so that, once and for all, some people understand why Vizquel does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.”

José Gómez, of Banning, California, asks: “How is the play credited if a batter reaches three bases with his hit, but on the slide he goes over the base at third?

Dear friend Pepe: Triple and out of who threw the ball at 5?

Amenodoro Céspedes, from Maracay, asks: “I think Bob Abeu didn’t earn his place in the Hall of Fame, but neither did Larry Walker. Why did they choose him?”

Dear friend Amo: Because Larry put everything into the game in favor of the team, one hundred percent. He didn’t play for his numbers.

Oswaldo Álvarez, from Baquisimeto, asks: “Is it true that George Steinbrenner sent a blank contract to Luis Aparicio so that he could pay the fees and he did not accept it?”

Dear friend Chaldo: It happened during the spring of 1974, in Winter Haven. Luis responded: “Thank you, sir. I appreciate your gesture. But I can be let go only once.”

Federico A. Ramírez M. de Anare, asks: “Is a runner out if he is touched with the ball, after having reached the plate and instead of continuing after stepping on it or touching it with his hands, he returns to his dugout for third?”

Dear friend Fedo: If he arrives safe, he is safe.

Elvis Marín, from Carora, comments: “I congratulate you for your respect, sincerity and honesty with your Hall of Fame vote. And I notice a lack of preparation in the majority of journalists who criticize you.”

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Larry Walker Daba el 100% a Su Equipo

“Como dijo quien dijo, cuando nada dijo, porque no tenía qué decir”… Cantinflas.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ESTA semana es toda de Días del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Fulgencio Rincón M. de Río de Janeiro, pregunta: “¿Cuántos le han respondido las Cartas desde el Más Allá?”

Amigo Yencho: No he recibido ninguna respuesta. Quizá las han mandado directamente al Más Allá.

Edgar Barroeta, de Araure, pregunta: “¿Usted, que vio jugar a Luisito Aparicio durante toda su carrera, ¿por qué no ha escrito la biografía de él?”

Amigo Edyo: Porque el profesor, Asdrúbal Fuemayor, publicó un extraordinario libro de 716 páginas, con una historia muy completa de toda la familia, bajo el título de Aparicio, La Dinastía”

Para Deivi Cruz, de Orlando: Lo siento mucho, pero no entiendo qué es lo que quieres con eso de “una comparación entre Omar Vizquel, David Concepción, Cal Ripken, Derek Jeter y Luis Aparicio, para que, de una vez, entiendan por qué Vizquel no merece estar en el Hall de la Fama”.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta: “¿Cómo se acredita la jugada si un bateador alcanza tres bases con su batazo, pero en el slide se pasa de la base en tercera?

Amigo Pepe: Triple y out de quien tiró la pelota al 5?

Amenodoro Céspedes, de Maracay, pregunta: “Creo que Bob Abeu no se ganó el nicho en el Hall de la Fama, pero tampoco, Larry Walker. ¿Por qué lo eligieron?”.

Amigo Amo: Porque Larry le ponía todo al juego en favor del equipo, al ciento por ciento. No jugaba para sus números.

Oswaldo Álvarez, de Baquisimeto, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que George Steinbrenner le mandó un contrato en blanco a Luis Aparicio para que él pusiera los honorarios y no lo aceptó?”

Amigo Chaldo: Ocurrió durante la primavera de 1974, en Winter Haven. Luis le respondió: “Gracias, señor. Aprecio su gesto. Pero a mi me dejan libre una sola vez”.

Federico A. Ramírez M. de Anare, pregunta: “¿Es out un corredor si lo tocan con la pelota, después haber llegado al home y en vez de seguir, tras pisarlo o tocarlo con las manos, se devuelve a su dugout por tercera?”

Amigo Fedo: Si llega safe, es safe.

Elvis Marín, de Carora, comenta: “Lo felicito por su respeto, sinceridad y honradez para con su voto del Hall de la Fama. Y noto falta de preparación en la mayoría de los periodistas que lo critican”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

