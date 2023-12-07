I Do Not Accept a Gag of Arepas Even For Riches = No Acepto Bozal de Arepas Ni Por Riquezas

“It is the Hall of Fame, not the Hall of Numbers”… Sergio Machado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THIS week is all Mail Days, due to excess correspondence. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Ronald Pájaro of Caracas asks: “Did any big leaguer win the batting title in his rookie year, and what would be the ideal all-time defensive lineup?”

Dear friend Rono: Tony Oliva obtained it in 1964, with a .328 average. And a defensive-only lineup, that would be nonsense.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz: Asks details of the United Baseball League.

Dear friend Nilo: I don’t know what that is. I’m not interested.

Nolasco Díaz O. from San Cristóbbal, asks: “Why don’t you work, like other journalists, with ESPN, FOX or in the commissioner’s office?”

Dear friend Chacho: Six years ago, the Marlins offered me, for very good money, to head the radio commentary group for their games. They have never mentioned anything at the commissioner’s office, but they have at ESPN and FOX.

In all three offers the saries were very high, but my freedom of expression is more valuable. I asked about it in each case, and in all three I was told that I was obligated to always say that everything in those companies was wonderful. I don’t fancy arepas or tacos muzzles.

Alirio Padilla, from Guadalajara, asks: “You published that the Yankees roster cost close to $300 million this year, but which big leaguers were the highest paid in 2023, of all the teams, with $25 million or more?”

Dear friend Yiyo: The victims of this green fight: Justin Verlander, $43 million 333 thousand 333; Max Scherzer, 43 million 333 thousand 333; Aaron Judge, 40 million; Jacob deGrom, 37 million; Gerrit Cole, 36 million; Mike Trout, 35 million; Stephen Strasburgh, 35 million; Anthony Rendón, 35 million; Francisco Lindor, 34 million 100 thousand; Carlos Correa, 33 million 300 thousand; Corey Seager, 32 million 500 thousand; Nolan Arenado, 32 million 500 thousand.

Manny Machado, $32 million; Rafael Devers, 31 million 300 thousand; Miguel Cabrera, 31 million; Mookie Betts, 30 million 400 thousand; Shoei Ohtani, 30 million; Chris Sale, 29 million; Trea Turner, 27 million 200 thousand; Carlos Rodón, 27 million; Freddie Freeman, 27 million; Christian Yelich, 26 million; Kris Bryant, 26 million; Paul Goldschmith, 26 million.

Xander Bogaerts, $25 million 400 thousand; Bryce Harper, 25 million 300 thousand; Dansby Swanson, 25 million 200 thousand; Giancarlo Stanton, 25 million; Marcus Semien, 25 million; George Springer, 25 million.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.”

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

No Acepto Bozal de Arepas Ni Por Riquezas

“Es el Hall de la Fama, no el Hall de los Números”… Sergio Machado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ESTA semana es toda de Días del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Algún bigleaguer ganó el título de bateo en su año de novato, y cuál sería la alineación ideal de todos los tiempos a la defensiva?”

Amigo Rono: Tony Oliva lo obtuvo en 1964, con .328 de promedio. Y una alineación solo en la defensiva, sería un disparate.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta detalles de la Liga de Beisbol United.

Amigo Nilo: Ignoro qué es eso. No me interesa.

Nolasco Díaz O. de San Cristóbbal, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. no trabaja, como otros periodistas, con ESPN, FOX o en la oficina del comisionado?”

Amigo Chacho: Hace seis años, los Marlins me ofrecieron, por muy buen dinero, encabezar el grupo de la narración por radio de sus juegos. En la oficina del comisionado nunca me han dicho nada, pero sí en ESPN y en FOX.

En las tres ofertas los honorarios eran muy altos, pero más alta es mi libertad de expresión. Pregunté acerca de eso en cada caso, y en los tres me respondieron que estaba obligado a decir siempre que todo en esas empresas era una maravilla. No me apetecen los bozales de arepas ni de tacos.

Alirio Padilla, de Guadalajara, pregunta: “Usted publicó que el roster de los Yankees costó este año cerca de 300 millones de dólares, pero ¿cuáles bigleaguers fueron los mejor pagados en 2023, de todos los equipos, con $25 millones o más?” Amigo Yiyo: Las víctimas de esta rebatiña verde: Justin Verlander, $43 millones 333 mil 333; Max Scherzer, 43 milllones 333 mil 333; Aaron Judge, 40 millones; Jacob deGrom, 37 millones; Gerrit Cole, 36 millones; Mike Trout, 35 millones; Stephen Strasburgh, 35 millones; Anthony Rendón, 35 millones; Francisco Lindor, 34 millones 100 mil; Carlos Correa, 33 millones 300 mil; Corey Seager, 32 millones 500 mil; Nolan Arenado, 32 millones 500 mil. Manny Machado, $32 millones; Rafael Devers, 31 millones 300 mil; Miguel Cabrera, 31 millones; Mookie Betts, 30 millones 400 mil; Shoei Ohtani, 30 millones; Chris Sale, 29 millones; Trea Turner, 27 millones 200 mil; Carlos Rodón, 27 millones; Freddie Freeman, 27 millones; Christian Yelich, 26 millones; Kris Bryant, 26 milones; Paul Goldschmith, 26 millones. Xander Bogaerts, 25 millones 400 mil; Bryce Harper, 25 millones 300 mil; Dansby Swanson, 25 millones 200 mil; Giancarlo Stanton, 25 millones; Marcus Semien, 25 millones; George Springer, 25 millones.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota”en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5