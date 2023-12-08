Why They Hide Salaries In The Winter Leagues – Por Qué Ocultan Honorarios En Las Ligas Invernales

“We women need a lot of dollars to dress ourselves, but just a little love to undress ourselves”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THIS week is all Mail Days, due to excess mail. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Miguel Solano, from Mexico City, asks: “Is the run earned or unearned if a batter reaches base due to a pitcher’s error, but then advances to second, third and home on hits?”

Dear friend Migo: Dirty race.

Jaime Meléndez R. from Tarragona, Spain, asks: “Why are the players’ salaries not revealed in the Winter Leagues, as in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Yami: In some cases they have been published, but in most cases they need to keep them secret to evade taxes and other economic tricks.

Francisco J. Blasco, from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “How long were pitchers prohibited from throwing overhand?”

Dear friend Paco: Until 1883, so the entire first League, the National Association, 1871-1875, and part of the National, since 1876, was played with pure underarm throws, like Kent Tekulve.

Amenodoro Q. Falcón, from Gestineau, Canada, asks: “What were the first hits in the Major Leagues like for Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, Orlando Cepeda and Orestes Miñoso?”

Dear friend Ami: Aparicio, hit a grounder to right field; Clemente, double left-center; Carew, line out to left-field; Cepeda, line double between left-center; Minoso, triple toi right-center.

Federico Rosales M. of Caracas, asks: “Are runners hit by batted balls always outs?”

Dear friend Jeff: Except when the ball has passed an infielder and then makes contact with the runner. In this case, the corresponding Rule, which is Rule 5, does not apply.

Radimiro Rivadavia K. from Mazatán, asks: “When was the saliva ball prohibited, and is it true that pitchers have continued throwing it?”

Dear friend Rady: Until 1920 everyone was allowed to pitch with saliva on the ball. From 1921 onwards, only to those who depended on it. However, there were a few who continued to throw it clandestinely.

I asked the Cuban Pedro Ramos in 1965 when he would retire, and he answered me:

“Juan: As long as I have saliva, I’ll throw for home.”

He pitched until 1970.

That’s why now umpires review pitchers constantly.

Wenseslao González P. from Caracas, asks: “How long did the Majors play without Playoffs?”

Dear friend Lao: Until 1968. In 1969 they started with two Divisions in each League. Since 1994 there have been three per League.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Por Qué Ocultan Honorios En Las Ligas Invernales

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ESTA semana es toda de Días del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Miguel Solano, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿La carrera es limpia o sucia si un bateador se embasa por error del pitcher, pero después avanza a segunda, tercera y home por hits?”

Amigo Migo: Carrera sucia.

Jaime Meléndez R. de Tarragona, España, pregunta: “¿Por qué en las Ligas Invernales no se revelan los honorarios de los peloteros, con en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Yami: En algunos casos sí se han publicado, pero en la mayoría necesitan mantenerlos en secreto para evadir impuestos y otras artimañas económicas. Francisco J. Blasco, de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Hasta cuándo fue que prohibieron a los pitchers tirar por encima del brazo?” Amigo Paco: Hasta 1883, por lo que toda la primera Liga, la National Association, 1871-1875, y parte de la Nacional, desde 1876, se jugó con puros lanzamientos por debajo del brazo, tipo Kent Tekulve. Amenodoro Q. Falcón, de Gestineau, Canadá, pregunta: “¿Cómo fueron los primeros incogibles en las Grandes Ligas de Luis Aparicio, Roberto Clemente, Rod Carew, Orlando Cepeda y Orestes Miñoso?” Amigo Ami: Aparicio, roletazo de hit hasta el right field; Clemente, doble left-center; Carew, línea out al left-field; Cepeda, línea, doble entre left-center; Miñoso, triple entre right-center.

Federico Rosales M. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Son siempre outs los corredores golpeados por pelotas bateadas?”

Amigo Jeff: Excepción cuando el batazo ha sobrepasado a un infielder y después hace contacto con el corredor. En este caso no se aplica la Regla correspondiente, que es la 5.

Radimiro Rivadavia K. de Mazatán, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue que prohibieron la bola ensalivada, y si es cierto que han seguido tirándola?”

Amigo Rady: Hasta 1920 se permitió a todos tal lanzamiento. A partir de 1921, solamente a quienes dependían de eso. Sin embargo, hubo unos cuantos que siguieron tirándolo clandestinamente.

Al cubano Pedro Ramos, le pregunté en 1965 que cuándo se retiraría, y me respondió:

“Juan: Mientras yo tenga saliva lanzo para home”.

Lanzó hasta 1970.

Por eso ahora los umpires revisan a los pitchers constantemente.

Wenseslao González P. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Hasta cuándo jugaron las Mayores sin Playoffs?”

Amigo Lao: Hasta 1968. En 1969 comenzaron con dos Divisiones en cada Liga. Desde 1994 han sido tres por Liga.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

