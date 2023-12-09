El Doral Mayor’s Office Insults Luisito Aparicio – La Alcaldía de El Doral Insulta a Luis Aparicio

“Desperate mental poverty in the Mayor’s Office of El Doral”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – What happened at the El Doral mayor’s office on Wednesday was a galloping demonstration of inability, clumsiness, bad taste and absolute ignorance about who Luisito Aparicio is and what Venezuela has been.

Fortunately, Luisito is very big in the face of such misfortune of such poor-minded people.

It is something that proclaims how lacking in information and respect those people in the business called mayor’s office are.

The invitation letter, signed by a certain Rafael Pineyro, said that “the tribute will take place on the third floor of the mayor’s chamber.”

There I went. That “tribute” lasted three minutes and 31 seconds, only while Nelson Aparicio went up to receive something and posed for the photo, which those of the small group of politicians, two ladies and two gentlemen, longed for.

And those same four later posed for dozens of photos, while handing out cards to a crowd, they never informed me why, or for what purpose. They also didn’t tell me how tired the quartet was from smiling at the cameras with faces like sleepy cats.

Of course, I did not see any “tribute”, or anything similar, for Luisito Aparicio.



When the pantomime ended, a friend innocently asked me: “But when does the tribute to Aparicio begin?”

It was an insult to Luisito and an insult to those of us who were invited to such a waste of time.

A Cuban lady, who they tell me is the mayor, led the aberrant voice in the disaster, demonstrating that she knows about Luis, what I know about those who are out there in the UFOs.

Madam Cuban Mayor:

You were a huge pain. You made a fool of yourself with Andalusian faralaos.

We all wished that you would no longer read in any language, but you did so in English, during the two hours and 22 minutes of the mess that you presided over.

You read without inflections, pauses, or elegance in sound. That is a BIG ZERO in public speaking.



In the name of good sense and good customs, I beg you, Madam Cuban Mayor, not to give the name of any street to that unknown person called Luisito Aparicio; and even less institute Luisito Aparicio Day.

Damn what he misses.

Madam Cuban mayor and aides, I arrived excited, very excited, to the Mayor’s Office and I left so pisse off that a deer couldn’t jump over.

And the only ones to blame you and your trio. Of course, I was insulted way more than I’ve insulted you in this column.

And I am very sorry that the good people of El Doral have you and company in the Mayor’s Office… Things of absurd politicking.



Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

La Alcaldía de El Doral Insulta a Luis Aparicio

“Desesperante pobreza mental en Alcaldía de El Doral”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo de la alcaldía de El Doral el miércoles, fue una demostración galopante de incapacidad, de torpeza, de mal gusto y de absoluta ignorancia acerca de quién es Luisito Aparicio y qué ha sido Venezuela.

Afortunadamente, Luisito es muy grande ante tal desaguisado de gente tan pobre de mente. Es algo que pregona cuán carentes de información y de respeto son esas personas del negocio llamado alcaldía.

La carta-invitación, firmada por un tal Rafael Pineyro, decía que “el homenaje tendrá lugar en el tercer piso de la cámara de la alcaldía”.

Allá fui. Ese “homenaje” duró tres minutos y 31 segundos, solo mientras Nelson Aparicio subía, a recibir algo y posaba para la foto, la cual ansiaban los del grupito de politiqueros, dos damas y dos caballeros.

Y esos mismos cuatro posaron después para docenas de fotos, mientras repartían cartones a un gentío, nunca me informaron por qué, ni para qué. Tampoco me contaron cuán cansado quedó el cuarteto por tanto sonreír a las cámaras con caras de gatos trasnochados,

Desde luego, no vi ningún “homenaje”, ni cosa parecida, para Luisito Aparicio.

Cuando terminó la pantomima, un amigo me preguntaba inocente:

“Pero, ¿cuándo comienza el homenaje a Aparicio?”

Fue un insulto a Luisito y un insulto a quienes fuimos invitados a tal despilfarro de tiempo.

Una señora cubana, de quien me dicen es la alcaldesa, llevó la voz aberrante en el desastre, demostrando saber de Luis, lo que yo se de quienes andan por ahí dentro de los OVNIS.

Sra. alcaldesa cubana:

Usted fue un fastidio enorme. Hizo el ridículo con faralaos andaluces. Todos deseábamos que no leyera más en ningún idioma, pero lo hizo en inglés, durante las dos horas y 22 minutos del desaguisado que usted presidió.

Leyó usted sin inflexiones, ni pausas ni elegancia en el sonido. Es decir, CERO GRANDOTE en oratoria.

En nombre de la sensatez y de las buenas costumbres, le suplico, señora alcaldesa cubana, que no le de el nombre de ninguna calle a ese desconocido llamado Luisito Aparicio; y menos instituya El Día de Luisito Aparicio.

Maldita la falta que le hace.

Señora alcaldesa cubana y adláteres, llegué ilusionado, muy emocionado a la Alcaldía y salí con una arrechera que no la brinca un venado. Y los únicos culpables, usted y su trío.

Claro, fui más insultado, de lo que les insulto en esta columna.

Y mucho lamento que la buena gente de El Doral los tenga en la Alcaldía… Cosas de la absurda politiquería.

Perdonen por no escribirles en inglés.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

