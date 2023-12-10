Blue Jays Force Dodgers-Shohei Signing – Blue Jays obligan la firma Dodgers-Shohei

“The Sky is blue because God is male”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – WHEN it was announced yesterday afternoon that Shohei Ohtani had finally signed with the Dodgers, I wrote the column, reporting that the Blue Jays had offered the Japanese $600 million for 10 seasons.

That offer led the Dodgers to propose to the agents, CAA Sports, to sign Ohtani for the same 10 seasons, but paying him $700 million.

Proposing such a monumental mountain of dollars, forced the agents to take out their pens and autograph what they had to autograph, to end the drama unleashed since the end of the 2023 campaign.

It was immediately reported that this is the largest negotiation in history for an athlete, surpassing that of Lionel Messi with Barcelona for $674 million, which was for five years.

The Dodgers, who had offered the Japanese and his people $500 million for 10 years, had to adjust their numbers, when the Blue Jays were about to hire him, for the $600 million they have offered, also for a decade.

According to the agreement that the lawyers of both parties are currently reviewing on Sunday, and at the request of Shohei himself, they will not pay $70 million annually to the 29-year-old gentleman. They are going to extend the payments for decades. Obviously, Shohei doesn’t need almost $200,000 a day, which is what it means to earn that 365 days a year.

The truth is, his relatives have a good economy guaranteed for many generations.

The largest contracts in the Major Leagues: Mookie Betts, Dodgers, $365 million, for 10 seasons; Aaron Judge, $360 million for 10 years; Mike Trout, Angels, 10 seasons, also for $360 million.

Shohei had reported that he preferred to play for a team in the West coast, because he had felt very good playing there. He share a public statement:

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and to the fans who supported me in a big way for six years.

“And to the Dodgers fans, I promise to give 100 percent of my game to win the World Series. I assured you that I want to wear this uniform until the last day of my career.”

Seven players’ agents consulted yesterday about this negotiation agreed that the contract “responds to current market conditions and Ohtani’s quality as a player’.

One of those agents added: “Now, all negotiations will be based on the content of this contract”.

(En Español)

Blue Jays obligan la firma Dodgers-Shohei

“El Cielo es azul porque Papá Dios es varón”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – CUANDO ayer tarde anunciaron que, finalmente, Shohei Ohtani había firmado con los Dodgers, yo escribía la columna, informando que los Blue Jays le habían ofrecido al japonés, 600 millones de dólares por 10 temporadas.

Esa oferta llevó a los Dodgers a proponerle a los agentes, CAA Sports, firmar por las mismas 10 temporadas, pero pagándole $700 millones.

Proponer tan monumental “topotachal” de dólares, obligó a los agentes a sacar los bolígrafos y autografiar lo que debían autografiar, para terminar con el drama desatado desde el final de la campaña 2023.

En seguida se informó que ésta es la mayor negociación por un deportista en la historia, al superar la de Lionel Messi con el Barcelona por $674 millones, que fue para cinco años.

Los Dodgers, que habían ofrecido al japonés y su gente $500 millones por 10 años, tuvieron que modificar las cosas, cuando los Blue Jays estuvieron a punto de contratarlo, por esa oferta de los $600 millones, igualmente por una década.

Según el convenio que en estos momentos del domingo revisan los abogados de parte y parte, y por petición del mismo Shohei, no le pagarán $70 millones anuales al caballero de 29 años. Van a extender los pagos durante décadas. Evidentemente, Shohei no necesita casi 200 mil dólares diarios, que es lo que significa ganar eso en los 365 días del año.

Lo cierto es que sus parientes tienen la buena economía asegurada por muchas generaciones.

Los contratos más grandes en Grandes Ligas: Mookie Betts, Dodgers, $365 millones, por 10 temporadas; Aaron Judge, $360 millones por 10 años; Mike Trout, Angelinos, 10 campañas, igualmente por $360 millones.

Shohei había informado que prefería jugar para un equipo del oeste, porque en esa zona se había sentido muy bien. Y ahora él ha escrito:

“Antes que todo lo demás, deseo expresar mi sincera gratitud para todas las personas involucradas con la organización de los Angelinos y para los fanáticos, que me respaldaron en grande durante seis años.

“Y a los seguidores de los Dodgers les prometo dar el ciento por ciento de mi juego para ganar hasta la Serie Mundial. Les aseguro que deseo llevar este uniforme hasta el último día de mi carrera”.

Siete agentes de peloteros consultados ayer acerca de esta negociación, estuvieron de acuerdo en que el contrato “responde a las condiciones actuales del mercado y a la calidad de pelotero de Ohtani”.

Uno de esos agentes añadió: “Ahora, todas negociaciones se fijarán sobre el contenido de este contrato”.

