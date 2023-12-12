The Word Arrechera Is Not a Vulgarity – La Palabra Arrechera No Es Una Vulgaridad

“Dalí and Picasso verified that well-managed madness immortalizes”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow will be Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you.

Alexis Zambrano, from Barquisimeto, gives his opinion and asks: “The Yankees made a mistake in the change (that he gave to Juan Soto). They gave up too much talent for him, the future of pitching, just for an immediate result, which depends on a player being a great financial burden for the team.

“The Yankees already have bad experiences with those types of players, like Giancarlo Stanton. I don’t doubt Soto’s talent, because his numbers are exceptional, but I think they opened a crack in the pitching area. I would love to know your opinion on this.”

Dear friend Alex: I think you should ask the Steinbrenners to fire general manager Brian Cashman and hire you. Cashman has been an executive with the Yankees for 31 years, during which the club has won five World Series.

Vladimir García P. from Toluca, Mexico, asks: “Why did you publish the word arrechera in his column, if it is vulgar?”

Dear friend Vladi: I published it because the abuse of the four people from the Mayor’s Office of El Doral caused me tremendous anger. And because that word is not vulgar, since it only means, maximum anger. Educate yourself and you will never look bad.

Jorge Figueroa N. from Hermosillo, says: “The Hermosillo baseball stadium has been turned into a party hall, a monumental cantina, where you dance with takakata and banda, drink plenty of beer and what matters the least is the baseball action. What do you think about that?”

Dear friend Yoyo: I think I cannot give an opinion, because I have not been invited and your testimony alone is not enough for me.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “Since when do players use batting gloves, elbow protectors, ankle protectors, all that series of gadgets for the game, so they are going to bat with a huge extra weight?”

Dear friend Peele: None of that is necessary, but they pay the players to use them as propaganda, so that amateur players buy them. Gloves began to be used in the 1940s, the rest after 1970.

Beto Villa, from New York, asks: “What about the Latin Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Beto: I don’t know what that is.

(En Español)

La Palabra Arrechera No Es Una Vulgaridad

“Dalí y Picasso comprobaron que la locura bien administrada, inmortaliza”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – COMO todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana serán Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte.

Alexis Zambrano, de Barquisimeto, opina y pregunta: “Los Yankees se equivocaron en el cambio (que les dio a Juan Soto). Entregaron por él demasiado talento, el futuro del picheo, solo por un resultado inmediato, que depende de un jugador a ser una gran carga financiera para el equipo.

“Ya los Yankees tienen malas experiencias con ese tipo de jugadores, como Giancarlo Stanton. No dudo del talento de Soto, porque sus números son excepcionales, pero creo que abrieron una grieta en el área del picheo. Me encantaría saber tu opinión al respecto”.

Amigo Alex: Opino deberías pedir a los Steinbrenner que despidan al gerente-general Brian Cashman y te contraten a tí. Cashman ha sido ejecutivo de los Yankees hace 31 años, durante los cuales el club ha ganado cinco Series Mundiales.

Vladimir García P. de Toluca, México, pregunta: “¿Por qué publicó la palabra arrechera en su columna, si es una vulgaridad?”

Amigo Vladi: La publiqué porque el abuso de los cuatro personajes de la Alcaldía de El Doral, me produjo una tremenda arrechera. Y porque esa palabra no es ninguna vulgaridad, ya que solo quiere decir, enojo al máximo. Instrúyete y nunca quedarás mal.

Jorge Figueroa N. de Hermosillo, dice: “Al estadio de beisbol de Hermosillo, lo han convertido en un salón de fiestas, una cantina monumental, donde se baila con takakata y banda, se toma cerveza a raudales y lo que menos importa es la acción del beisbol. ¿Qué opina acerca de eso?”

Amigo Yoyo: Opino que no puedo opinar, porque no me han invitado y solo tu testimonio no me es suficiente.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Desde cuando los peloteros usan guantines para batear, protector de codos, protector de tobillos, toda esa serie de artilurgios para el juego, por lo que van a batear con un sobre peso enorme?”

Amigo Peele: Nada de eso hace falta, pero les pagan a los peloteros para que los usen como propaganda, para que los compren los jugadores aficionados. Los guantines comenzaron a usarse en los años años 40’, lo demás, después de 1970.

Beto Villa, de Nueva York, pregunta: “¿Qué me dices del Salón de la Fama Latino?”

Amigo Beto: Ignoro qué es eso.

