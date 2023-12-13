Position By Position Our Best – Posición Por Posición Los Mejores Nuestros

“Sign in a travel agency…: “Get out of here!”… Levi Benshimol.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Derwin E. Montero M. from Maracaibo, asks: “Is it true that baseball players have 50% of their income withheld?… And, with Luis Aparicio being the best Latin American shortstop, who would be our best, position by position?”

Dear friend Win: Financial planners who manage their money guide baseball players on how to invest it to save taxes. Another expense is their dues with the Players Association. Generally, the total deduction does not reach 50%, sometimes it reaches 30% or more…

As for those Latin Americans: P Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Mariano Rivera, C Iván Rodríguez, 1B Orlando Cepeda, 2B Rod Carew, SS Luis Aparicio , LF Luis Poland, CF Víctor Davalillo, RF Roberto Clemente.

Aurora Querales D. from Cancún, asks: “Does Shohei Ohtani have a dog for months, he has named Dodgers?”

Dear friend Aura: It’s been said that a while ago he named a little puppy after his favorite team. Nobody knew if the story was real until now, when he released a photo of himself holding the dog, who was wearing a Dodgers cap.

Claudio M. Rotondaro, from Anaheim, asks: “What do you see in the future for the League that several players have founded recently in Arabia?”

Dear friend Yayo: The league is called Baseball United, with teams in the Middle East and South Asia. The league will be inaugurated in 2024 with four teams from India, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

I think it’s a tremendous idea. The people of that region are very passionate sports followers and there is a lot of money in the country. If they have good organization and quality of play, it will be a million-dollar success.

Constanza Pernalete Y. from Culiacán, says: “You rebuke everything Commissioner Rob Manfred does, but he is creative, and he comes up with new things for baseball.”

Dear friend Consty: But very little of what he does is for the good of baseball. Most of it is to benefit the business of ESPN and FOX.

Do you think that inventing a gift runner who scores half a run benefits the event in any way?

How do you score the RBI in that situation, half a run or a run?

The Manfred-ESPN-FOX story has not been the best.

Since 1871, when the first Big League was inaugurated, for the first time Rules have been invented that harm the game.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Derwin E. Montero M. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cierto que a los peloteros les retienen el 50% de sus ingresos?… Y, siendo Aparicio el mejor shortstop latinoamericano, ¿cuáles serían los mejores nuestros, posición por posición?”

Amigo Win: Economistas que les manejan el dinero, guían a los peloteros acerca de cómo invertirlo para salvar impuestos. Otro gasto es la colaboración para con la Asociación de Jugadores. Generalmente, no llega la deducción total al 50%, alcanza a veces, 30 o más… En cuanto a esos latinoamericanos: P Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, Mariano Rivera, C Iván Rodríguez, 1B Orlando Cepeda, 2B Rod Carew, SS Luis Aparicio, LF Luis Polonia, CF Víctor Davalillo, RF Roberto Clemente.

Aurora Querales D. de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Shohei Ohtani tiene un perro hace meses, al cual ha bautizado Dodgers?”

Amiga Aura: Se decía que hace tiempo le había puesto al animalito el nombre de su equipo favorito. Nunca si supo si era cierto hasta ahora, cuando ha dado a conocer una foto, cargando al perro, el cual lleva puesta una gorra de los Dodgers.

Claudio M. Rotondaro, de Anaheim, pregunta: “¿Qué futuro le ve a la Liga que varios peloteros han fundado en Arabia?”

Amigo Yayo: Es la Baseball United, con equipos en el Medio Oriente y el sur de Asia, la cual será inaugurada en 2024, con cuatro equipos de la India, Pakistán y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos.

Creo que es tremenda idea. La gente de esa región es muy deportista y hay mucho dinero por allá. Si tienen buena organización y calidad de juego, habrá éxito millonario.

Constanza Pernalete Y. de Culiacán, opina: “Ud. censura cuanto hace el comisionado Rob Manfred, pero él es creativo, inventa nuevas cosas para el beisbol”.

Amiga Consty: Pero muy poco de lo que hace es en favor del beisbol. La mayoría es para beneficiar el negocio de ESPN y FOX.

¿Crees que inventar un corredor de regalo que anota media carrera, beneficia en algo el espectáculo?

¿Cómo anotarle al impulsador de eso, media carrera o una carrera?

La historia Manfred-ESPN-FOX no ha sido la mejor.

Desde 1871, cuando inauguraron la primera Liga Grande, por primera vez se han inventado Reglas que perjudican el juego.

