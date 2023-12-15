Ohtani, More Millions On His $700 Million – Ohtani, Más Millones Sobre Sus $700 Millones

Cubans don’t talk, they shout…

Venezuelans don’t speak, they just chew the words…

The Spanish don’t speak, they spit…

Mexicans don’t talk, what they do is sing…

Puerto Ricans do speak, but they cut and invent words…

Argentines don’t talk, they just boast…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cooperstown

Confirmed!! The Cooperstown Hall of Fame is something very special. The most respected organization of its kind in the world, and there are more than three thousand in operation. Look at this group of notables who, at least until today, have not obtained enough votes from journalists or the Veterans Committees:

Bobby (Barry’s dad) Bonds, César Cedeño, Ron Cey, Graig Nettles, Dave Parker, Steve Garvey, Vida Blue, Tommy John, Steve Rogers, Mickey Lolich, David Concepción.

Most of us voters are convinced that this is not a museum for good baseball players, but exclusively for the outstanding ones, the only ones of optimal quality.

And speaking of extraordinary, Shohei Ohtani will earn more than 700 million dollars in his 10 seasons, until 2033, because through souvenirs, cards and appearances in commercials, he will receive between four and five million more in each season. That is, the total will be about 750 million.

Now, something is not right on our planet, because while Ohtani, legally, correctly, charges such an amount of money for his work, some 800 million people are hungry and have nowhere to sleep, because they are miserable. And that’s one human in nine. What can we do to solve that!?

Where are they, what do the wise men of this world do?

The Immortal Alfonso Saer

Tomorrow, Saturday, the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame will honor Alfonso Saer, so it will be a day of celebration in the entire atmosphere.

Alfonso, notable narrator and illustrious journalist, pride of the Lara State and Venezuela, is immovable in the history of the Lara Cardinals and he is a sun for all Spanish-speaking baseball.

Alfonso: I hope you feel that I am by your side tomorrow, as everyone who loves this wonderful game also wants to be.

The Secret of Luis Arráez

Luis Arráez’s swing is a gift that God gives only to his chosen ones. However, he confided to me in an intimate conversation:

“Since I was very young, Dad would hang a ball made with a stocking stuffed with rags from a tree, so that I could take swings at it. It’s not easy, because it moves a lot.”

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Ohtani, o Más Millones Sobre Sus $700 Millones

Los cubanos no hablan, sino que gritan…

Los venezolanos no hablan, solo mastican las palabras…

Los españoles no hablan, ellos escupen…

Los mexicanos no hablan, lo que hacen es cantar…

Los puertorriqueños sí hablan, pero cortan e inventan palabras…

Los argentinos no hablan, nada más presumen…

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Cooperstown

¡¡Confirmado!! El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown es algo muy especial. La organización de su tipo más respetada en el mundo, y hay más de tres mil en funcionamiento. Miren este grupo de notables que, al menos hasta hoy, no han obtenido los votos suficientes de periodistas ni de los Comités de Veteranos:

Bobby (el papá de Barry) Bonds, César Cedeño, Ron Cey, Graig Nettles, Dave Parker, Steve Garvey, Vida Blue, Tommy John, Steve Rogers, Mickey Lolich, David Concepción.

La mayoría de los electores estamos convencidos de que no se trata de un museo para buenos jugadores de beisbol, sino exclusivamente para los fuera de serie, los únicos de óptima calidad.

Y hablando de fueras de serie, Shohei Ohtani, cobrará más de 700 millones de dólares en sus 10 temporadas, hasta 2033, porque a través de los souvenirs, las barajitas y apariciones en comerciales, va a recibir entre cuatro y cinco millones más en cada temporada. Es decir, el total será de unos 750 millones.

Ahora, algo no está bien en nuestro planeta, porque mientras Ohtani, legal, de manera correcta, cobra tal cantidad de dinero por su trabajo, unos 800 millones de personas pasan hambre y no tienen dónde dormir, por miserables. Y eso es un humano de cada nueve. ¿¡Qué podemos hacer para solucionar eso!?

¿Dónde están, qué hacen los sabios de este mundo?

El Inmortal Alfonso Saer

Mañana sábado, el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano recibirá a Alfonso Saer, por lo que será día de fiesta en todo el ambiente.

Alfonso, narrador notable e ilustre periodista, orgullo del Estado Lara y de Venezuela, es inamovible en la historia de los Cardenales larenses y un sol es él para todo el beisbol de habla hispana.

Alfonso: Espero sientas que mañana estoy a tu lado, como también quieren estar todos los que aman este maravilloso juego.

El Secreto de Luis Arráez

El swing de Luis Arráez es un don que lo pone Dios solo en sus escogidos. Sin embargo, me confió él en conversación íntima:

“Desde yo muy niño, papá colgaba de un árbol una media rellena con trapos, para que yo la bateara. No es fácil, porque se mueve mucho”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

