Very Large Contracts, But In Comfortable Installments – Contratos Muy Grandes, Pero En Cómodas Cuotas

“’Deferrals’, that is, in installments, to be paid in monthly installments or annuities”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In other words, without going into spare change explanations, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts will be receiving about $50 million each from the Dodgers, when after 2040, both are turning fifty year old.

This system makes it easier for the team to pay the stratospheric contracts, so fashionable at this time, while guaranteeing the players economic stability at the level of multimillionaires in dollars for more than a generation.

But the negotiations between the Japanese and Betts are not as famous as they have been since 2000, that of the Bronx native, son of Puerto Rican, Bobby Bonilla and the Mets.

Every July 1st, the Mets have to pay Bonilla $1,193,248 and 20 cents until 2035.

Bonilla, now 60 years old, was a mediocre player, bordering on deficient. In 16 years, through 2001, he hit .279, with 287 home runs, less than 17 per season.

I remember when poor housewives bought their Singer sewing machine and paid for it in “easy monthly installments.”

Nowadays we usually buy apartments for hundreds of thousands of dollars, which we pay to the banks, plus interest, in monthly transfers.

There are dozens of player contracts entangled in deferred payments, such as Bret Saberhagen, who earns $250,000 annually from the Mets until 2029; Max Scherzer, $21 million annually from the Nationals through 2028; Manny Ramírez, eight million 333 thousand dollars from the Red Sox until 2026; Ken Griffey Jr., three million 590 thousand per year from the Reds until 2024; Todd Helton earned one million 300 thousand annually from the Rockies, from 2010 until this year.

Anyway, I’ve spent many hours trying to figure out how to squander Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, but it’s getting harder and harder.

A detail of that pile of bills compared to what one can acquire with that, is that a luxury Boeing 777 aircraft would cost me $361 million. I would still have more than half of the mountain of dollars left.

That’s why Nelson Rockefeller said that afternoon: “Being a billionaire is very unpleasant. Not only is it a pain to take care of so much money, but no one has a way to spend all of it.”

And Donald Trump said: “Having a lot of money is good, but not that much.”

Father God, please don’t give me less than what I need, but don’t even think about giving me more than what I need to buy my laptops in easy installments and drink my Johnny Walker Black every night.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Contratos Muy Grandes, Pero En Cómodas Cuotas

“’Deferrals’ o sea a plazos, por cuotas, a pagar en mensualidades o anualidades”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – O sea, para no entrar en explicaciones centaveras, Shohei Ohtani y Mookie Betts, estarán recibiendo de los Dodgers unos 50 millones de dólares cada uno, cuando después de 2040, ambos estén cumpliendo medio centenar de años de edad.

Ese sistema, facilita al equipo el pago de los contratos estratosféricos, tan de moda en esta época, a la vez que garantiza a los peloteros estabilidad económica a nivel de multimillonarios en dólares durante más de una generación.

Pero las negociaciones del japonés y de Betts, no son tan famosas como ha sido desde el año 2000, la del nativo de El Bronx, hijo de puertorriqueño, Bobby Bonilla y los Mets.

Cada primero de julio, los Mets tienen que pagarle a Bonilla, un millón 193 mil 248 dólares con 20 centavos, hasta 2035.

Bonilla, ahora de 60 años, fue un pelotero mediocre, tirando a deficiente. En 16 años, hasta 2001, bateó para .279, con 287 jonrones, menos de 17 por temporada.

Recuerdo cuando las amas de casa pobres compraban su máquina de coser Singer a pagarla en “cómodas mensualidades”.

Hoy día solemos adquirir apartamentos por centenares de miles de dólares, que pagamos a los bancos, más intereses, en giros mensuales.

Hay docenas de contratos de peloteros enredados en pagos diferidos, como Bret Saberhagen, quien cobra de los Mets 250 mil dólares anuales, hasta 2029; Max Scherzer, $21 millones anuales de los Nationals hasta 2028; Manny Ramírez, ocho millones 333 mil dólares de los Medias Rojas, hasta 2026; Ken Griffey hijo, tres millones 590 mil por año de los Rojos, hasta 2024; Todd Helton, cobró un millón 300 mil anuales de los Rockies, desde 2010 hasta este año.

De todas maneras, he dedicado muchas horas tratando de encontrar cómo dilapidar los $700 millones de Shohei Ohtani, pero cada vez me resulta más difícil.

Un detalle de ese montón de billetes ante lo que uno puede adquirir con eso, es que un avión Boeing 777 a todo lujo, me costaría $361 millones. Todavía me quedaría más de la mitad del totopochal de dólares.

Por eso fue que Nelson Rockefeller dijo aquella tarde: “Ser multimillonario es muy desagradable. No solo es un fastidio cuidar tanto dinero, sino que nadie tiene cómo gastarlo totalmente”.

Y Donald Trump: “Tener mucho dinero es bueno, pero no tanto”.

Papá Dios, por favor, no me des menos de lo que necesito, pero ni se te ocurra darme más de lo necesario para comprar mis laptops en cómodas cuotas y tomarme mi Johnny Walker Black de cada noche.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

