Dodgers Arm Themselves With the Best of The Best – Dodgers Se Arman, Con Lo Mejor De Lo Mejor

“Laugh!… At the end of the day, life is just a joke”… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE Royals also invest multi-millions, and sign right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha, 32, for two seasons for $32 million…

** At the same time they signed 31-year-old outfielder Hunter Renfroe for $13 million for one season and the team has the 2025 option…

** Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, explained yesterday Saturday before a group of reporters: “We made this trade for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca because we needed the experience of Tyler Glasnow (pitcher) and Manuel Margot. (outfielder)…

** And in Los Angeles the Dodgers are currently discussing the conditions of the possible contract to be signed with the Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the best pitcher in that country on the mound, with an ERA of 1.82 in seven years. The Yankees and the Mets are also trying to take Yamamoto, who is seeking a deal for $300 million over 10 years…

“Without faith, hypotheses, theory, science, and mathematics would not have evolved”… Charles Chaplin.

“We are all fans. Life is so short that we don’t have time to become professional lifers”…Charles Chaplin.

** One that must be very happy in the Beyond, is Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, sbecause Shohei (Midas) Ohtani wears his number, 17, on his uniform…

** And within their traditional style of keeping material ready for the Majors in the minors, the Dodgers signed the winning pitcher in the World Series, Daniel Hudson, 36 years old. He will be paid two million if he is promoted to the big club and another two million in possible incentives. Hudson did not pitch this year, after undergoing Tommy John surgery…

** This week, the Judge will announce the decision regarding the trial against Mexican Julio Urías, involved in domestic violence for the second time and arrested on September 3. Urías, who is suspended by Major League Baseball, does not have a contract, as this was his last year of arbitration…

** And two Dodgers pitchers are embroiled in accusations for allegedly hitting ladies. The other, Trevor Bauer, who had to go pitch in Japan, where he had not hit anyone…

“To err is human, but more human is to blame others”… Charles Chaplin.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Dodgers Se Arman, Con Lo Mejor De Lo Mejor

“¡Ríe!… A fin de cuentas, la vida solo es un chiste”… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LOS Royals también invierten multi millones, y firman al pitcher derecho Michael Wacha, de 32 años, para dos temporadas por $32 millones…

** Al mismo tiempo contrataron al outfielder de 31 años, Hunter Renfroe por $13 millones para una temporada y el equipo tiene la opción de 2025…

** El mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, explicó ayer sábado, ante un grupo de reporteros: “Dimos en este cambio al pitcher, Ryan Pepiot y al outfielder Jonny DeLuca, porque necesitábamos la veteranía de Tyler Glasnow (pitcher) y Manuel Margot (outfielder)…

** Y en Los Ángeles actualmente discuten los Dodgers, las condiciones del posible contrato a firmar con el lanzador japonés Yoshinobu Yamamoto, el mejor de aquel país sobre la lomita, con efectividad de 1.82 en siete años. Los Yankees y los Mets también tratan de llevarse a Yamamoto, quien aspira negociación por $300 millones para 10 años…

“Sin la fe no hubieran evolucionado las hipótesis, la teoría, la ciencia, ni las matemáticas”… Charles Chaplin.

“Todos somos unos aficionados. La vida es tan corta que no tenemos tiempo de hacernos vividores profesionales”… Charles Chaplin.

** Debe estar muy feliz en el Más Allá, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, ya que Shohei (Midas) Ohtani usa en el uniforme su número, el 17…

** Y dentro de su tradicional estilo de mantener en las menores material listo para las Mayores, los Dodgers firmaron al pitcher ganador en Serie Mundial, Daniel Hudson, de 36 años. Le pagarán dos millones si lo suben al club grande y otros dos millones en posibles incentivos. Hudson no lanzó este año, sometido a la cirugía Tommy John…

** Esta semana, el Juez dará a conocer la decisión acerca del juicio contra el mexicano Julio Urías, por segunda vez involucrado en violencia doméstica y arrestado el tres de septiembre. Urías, quien está suspendido por Major League Baseball, no tiene contrato, ya que este fue su último año de arbitraje…

** Y van dos lanzadores de los Dodgers enredados en acusaciones por presuntamente pegarle a las damas. El otro, Trevor Bauer, quien tuvo que ir a lanzar en Japón, donde no le pegó a nadie…

“Errar es de humanos, pero más de humanos es echarle la culpa a los demás”… Charles Chaplin.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

