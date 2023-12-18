Letters from Beyond: From Babe Ruth To Shohei Ohtani – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Babe Ruth Para Shohei Ohtani

My dear Midas Shohei:

I already found out that they call you “Midas”, because of the Greek God who turned everything he touched into gold. And he couldn’t eat, because the food turned to gold.

Fortunately, I was rich and you are rich, and we can eat our food.

I was rich, even though my highest salaries were in 1930 and 1931, 80 thousand dollars per season. Incomparable with your $70 million, plus what you will earn from cards, souvenirs and commercial advertisements.

But you in your time and I in mine have had it all, even when money is not the real joy. I was super happy with my $80k. There were so many dollars that a reporter asked me:

“What does it say about you, because you earn more money to play baseball, $80,000, than President Herbert Hoover, $18,000?”

To which I responded:

“That’s true, but last year I had a better season than him.”

Incidentally, the salary of the current President, Joe Biden, is $610,702. A pittance, compared to what you earn.

The first thing you will do, friend Midas, is buy a plane to travel Los Angeles-Tokyo. The first thing I did was buy a late model car to go from New York to Baltimore, my hometown.

I think we were equally rich, I in 1930 with $80 thousand, and now you with $70 million. The difference in my favor is that they paid me everything during the season, while they have to help you carry so many bills, dividing them into annuities for several generations. This is life!

I was very rich in 1930, because in my first year in the Major Leagues, 1914, they had paid me $350. Yes, three hundred and fifty dollars for the entire season.

And at that time, if you weren’t at your best, they lowered your salary. I ended up earning 35 thousand dollars in 1934. And in my entire career, of 21 years, hitting more home runs than anyone else, I earned a total of $656,850.

That’s close to what you’re going to receive for each game, $598,290, since your average appearances per year is 117.

I’m really happy that you and many others get paid millions of dollars every year for playing ball. I imagine, whether for money or for other reasons, that they are as happy as I was.

Because I can honestly tell you, friend Midas, I don’t know if money is happiness. But I felt much better seeing a child’s smile than counting my money.

I hope you hit a lot of home runs and win a lot of games on the mound. That is more happiness than money.

A sincere and tight Christmas and New Year, hugs…

Babe.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Babe Ruth Para Shohei Ohtani

Mi querido Midas Shohei:

Ya me enteré que te llaman Midas, por lo del Dios Griego que convertía en oro todo lo que tocaba. Y no podía comer, porque la comida se le volvía oro.

Afortunadamente, yo fui rico y tú eres rico, y podemos ingerir nuestros alimentos.

Fui rico, aún cuando mis mayores sueldos fueron los de 1930 y 1931, de 80 mil dólares por temporada. Incomparables con los $70 millones tuyos, más lo que te ingresará por barajitas, souvenirs y anuncios comerciales.

Pero tú en tu época y yo en la mía lo hemos tenido todo, aún cuando el dinero no es la dicha real. Estuve súper feliz con mis $80 mil. Eran tal cantidad de dólares, que un reportero me preguntó:

“¿Qué dice de usted, porque cobra más dinero por jugar beisbol, 80 mil dólares, que el Presidente Herbert Hoover, $18 mil?”

A lo que respondí:

“Eso es cierto, pero es que el año pasado tuve mejor temporada que él”.

De paso, el sueldo del Presidente de ahora, Joe Biden, es de 610 mil 702 dólares. Una miseria, comparado con lo que tú cobras.

Lo primero que harás, amigo Midas, será comprarte un avión, para viajar Los Ángeles-Tokyo. Lo primero que hice yo, fue comprarme un automóvil último modelo para ir de Nueva York a Baltimore, mi tierra natal.

Creo éramos igual de ricos, yo en 1930 con $80 mil, y ahora tú con 70 millones. La diferencia a mi favor es que me pagaban todo durante la temporada, mientras que a ti te tienen que ayudar a cargar con tantos billetes, dividiéndotelos en anualidades durante varias generaciones. ¡Así es la vida!

Yo era muy rico en 1930, porque en mi primer año en Grandes Ligas, 1914, me habían pagado $350. Sí, trescientos cincuenta dólares por toda la temporada.

Y en aquella época, si uno no estaba al máximo, le rebajaban el sueldo. Yo terminé cobrando en 1934, 35 mil dólares. Y en toda mi carrera, de 21 años, conectando más jonrones que nadie, cobré en total, $656 mil 850.

Eso es cerca de lo que tú vas a recibir por cada juego, $598 mil 290, ya que tu promedio de apariciones por año es de 117.

Me alegro de verdad porque tú y muchos otros, cobren millones de dólares cada año por jugar a la pelota. Me imagino, sea por el dinero o sea por otros motivos, que son tan felices como lo fui yo.

Porque sinceramente te digo, amigo Midas, ignoro si el dinero es la felicidad. Pero yo me sentía mucho mejor viendo la sonrisa de un niño que contando mis billetes.

Espero que dispares muchos jonrones y ganes numerosos juegos sobre la lomita. Eso es más felicidad que el dinero.

Un sincero y apretado abrazo navideño y de nuevo año…

Babe.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com