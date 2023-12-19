Why Sports Channel Fired Its Narrators – Por Qué Canal Deportivo Despidió Sus Narradores

“To sing tangos you have to have a crying face”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you.

Ricardo Bueno T. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “Is it true that the TyC Sport channel in Argentina broadcasts without narrators, because they were so bad that they were fired?”

Dear friend Chardo: I don’t know the reason, but I do see in that channel, boxing, football and basketball without narration, only with the audio of the public and the referees.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, asks: “How does the team pay when a big leaguer with a big contract gets injured?”

Dear friend Rigo: The contracts are insured.

Edward Encinoza, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why are some teams, for example, Cardenales ‘de’ Lara, and others are Leones ‘del’ Caracas?”

Dear friend Ed: Just custom, no Rules.

Sinecio Arrivillaga M. from Caracas, asks: “Does the friendship players offer you and the attention they have offered to you count for you when voting for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame; And how was the vote for Vitico Davalillo?”

Dear friend Necho: If that were the case, I would have voted for my great friends, Omar Vizquel, Antonio Armas and César Tovar, and I never did, considering that they do not deserve it. On the other hand, I did voted in 1991 for Rod Carew, the most detestable character I have ever met in the Major Leagues. As for Vitico, his only candidate year was 1986, when he did not get a single vote, ZERO out of 425 voters. His career in the Majors was very poor.

Luis A. Ceballos B. from Houston, says: “The big winners from Shohei Othani’s new salary are the State of California and the IRS as the get a good chunk of his money, just saying.

Dear friend Lucho: “a big Chunk” that they distribute among many old people of 65 years or older, as a retirement pension, and with that they also pay for infrastructure work throughout the Union. In other words, the destination of the taxes we pay is very good.

Freddy Torres A. from Caracas, asks: “Has baseball lost interest among young Americans, since they sign big contracts with guys from Japan, Korea and Latin America?”

Dear friend Yeyi: An overwhelming majority of multi-million dollar negotiations are in the hands of natives of the United States. See the list in my column from last Thursday. Interest in the USA remains the same, but has increased in other countries.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Por Qué Canal Deportivo Despidió Sus Narradores

“Para cantar tangos hay que tener cara de llanto”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte.

Ricardo Bueno T. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que el canal TyC Sport de Argentina, transmite sin narradores, porque eran tan malos, que los despidieron?”

Amigo Chardo: Ignoro el motivo, pero sí veo en esa señal, boxeo, fútbol y basquetbol sin narración, solo con el audio del público y de los árbitros.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, pregunta: “¿Cómo pagan los honorarios, cuando un bigleaguer con contrato grande se lesiona?”

Amigo Rigo: Son negociaciones aseguradas.

Edward Encinoza, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué algunos equipos son, por ejemplo, Cardenales ‘de’ Lara, y otros son Leones ‘del’ Caracas?”

Amigo Ed: Solamente costumbre, ninguna Regla.

Sinecio Arrivillaga M. de Caracas, pregunta: “La amistad que le brindan y las atenciones que le hayan ofrecido, ¿cuentan para Ud. a la hora de votar para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown; y cómo fue la votación para Vitico Davalillo?”

Amigo Necho: Si así fuera, hubiera votado por mis grandes amigos, Omar Vizquel, Antonio Armas y César Tovar, y nunca lo hice, por considerar que no lo merecen. En cambio, sí voté en 1991 por Rod Carew, el personaje más detestable que he conocido en Grandes Ligas. En cuanto a Vitico, su único año de candidato fue 1986, cuando no logró ni un voto, CERO de 425 electores. Su carrera en las Mayores fue muy pobre.

Luis A. Ceballos B. de Houston, opina: “Los grandes ganadores por el nuevo salario de Shohei Ohtani son el Estado de California y el IRS, por la buena tajada en Impuestos. Digo yo.

Amigo Lucho: “Tajada” que reparten entre muchos viejecitos de 65 años o más, como pensión de retiro, y también con eso pagan las obras que se levantan en toda la Unión. O sea, que el destino de los Impuestos que pagamos es muy bueno. Freddy Torres A. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Ha perdido interés el beisbol en los jóvenes estadounidenses, ya que firman grandes contratos a muchachos de Japón, Korea y Latinoamérica?” Amigo Yeyi: Una mayoría abrumadora de las negociaciones multimillonarias, están en manos de nativos de Estados Unidos. Ve la lista en mi columna del jueves pasado. El interés en USA sigue igual, pero ha aumentado en los otros países. Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

