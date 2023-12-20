There Are More Than 300 Who Do Not Vote For Vizquel – Son Más De 300 Quienes No Votan Por Vizquel

“If you’re not creative, call the funeral home, because you’re dead”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: Dominican Pedro Martínez, with the Red Sox, won the Cy Young in the last two years of the 20th century, 1999, and 2000. Four others from Latin America have won won five times in the 21st century, do you remember who they were?

The Answer: Johan Santana, Venezuelan, Twins, 2004 and 2006; Bartolo Colón, Dominican, Angels, 2005; Félix Hernández, Venezuelan, Marineros, 2010; Sandy Alcántara, Dominican, Marlins, 2022.

Vizquel’s Votes: A ghost who is very far from being a journalist, but writes out there, dared to publish about Juan Vené: “…He has been strongly criticized for denying his vote to Omar Vizquel, his compatriot and historic player, who, for the vast majority, deserves a place in Cooperstown.”

For this clumsy character, what is “the vast majority”? Because, if Vizquel had it, he would have been elevated to Cooperstown a long time ago. But in 2022, he only received 94 votes out of 394, that is, 300 voters said “No” to him. This is “a large majority”. And in 2023, the last election, it dropped to 76 out of 389, so 313 denied him the vote that time.

“The height of the pessimist is to faint and come back to nothing”... The Wheel of Luck.

Guajira from Caracas: With a clean punch, a woman from Caracas named Rosana Colmenares, who is nicknamed “La Guajira”, makes her way through the rings of Argentina. She appears in the most distinguished programs of that show in Buenos Aires. You can watch it on TyC Sports.

Mets Children’s Party: New Mets manager Carlos Mendoza led the hosts at Citi Field as they welcomed 125 poor children from five Queens elementary schools to celebrate Christmas.

“The joy of children,” said Carlos, “fills one with absolute happiness.”

Matter of Millions: This is the thing, Shohei (Midas) Ohtani will save 68 million dollars annually, since the Dodgers will pay him only two million per season. When his contract is over in 2033, the team will owe him $680 million. Which indicates that the Dodgers have good credit.

Historic Pitchers: The Dodgers have an interesting pitching history, and they announced yesterday that Ohtani’s contract has been just one of several they plan to sign, to build an invincible rotation and bullpen.

This team was brilliant, with Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale winning games; and very newsy, with Trevor Bauer and Julio Urías, hitting women.

“Boxer who laughs, it is because he has been hurt”… Pacomio.

Son Más De 300 Quienes No Votan Por Vizquel

“Si no eres creativo, llama a la funeraria, porque estás muerto”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El quisqueyano Pedro Martínez, con los Medias Rojas, ganó el Cy Young en los dos últimos años del Siglo XX, 1999, y 2000. Otros cuatro de Latinoamérica lo han ganado cinco veces en el Siglo XXI, ¿recuerdas quienes han sido?

La Respuesta: Johan Santana, venezolano, Twins, 2004 y 2006; Bartolo Colón, dominicano, Angelinos, 2005; Félix Hernández, venezolano, Marineros, 2010; Sandy Alcántara, dominicano, Marlins, 2022.

Los votos de Vizquel: Un fantasma que está muy lejos de ser periodista, pero quien escribe por ahí, se atrevió a publicar acerca de Juan Vené: “…Ha sido fuertemente criticado por negarle su voto a Omar Vizquel, su compatriota e histórico jugador, que para la gran mayoría se merece un lugar en Cooperstown”.

Para este torpe personaje ¿qué será “la gran mayoría”?, porque, si Vizquel la tuviera, hace rato habría sido elevado a Cooperstown. Pero en 2022, solo recibió 94 votos de 394, o sea, 300 electores le dijeron no. Esto sí que es “una gran mayoría”. Y en 2023, la elección pasada, bajó a 76 de 389, por lo que 313 le negaron esa vez el voto.

“El colmo del pesimista es desmayarse y volver en no”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.

Guajira caraqueña: A puñetazo limpio se abre paso sobre los rings de Argentina, una caraqueña llamada Rosana Colmenares, a quien apodan “La Guajira”. Aparece en los más distinguidos programas de ese espectáculo en Buenos Aires. Pueden verla por TyC Sports.

Fiesta infantil Mets: El nuevo mánager de los Mets, Carlos Mendoza, encabezó a los anfitriones en Citi Field cuando recibieron a 125 niños pobres de cinco escuelas primarias de Queens, para celebrar la Navidad.

“La alegría de los niños” dijo Carlos, “llena a uno de absoluta felicidad”.

Cuestión de millones: O sea, Shohei (Midas) Ohtani, ahorrará 68 millones de dólares anuales, ya que los Dodgers le pagarán solo dos millones. Cuando en 2033 termine el contrato, el equipo le deberá 680 millones. Lo que indica que los Dodgers tienen buen crédito.

Históricos lanzadores: Los Dodgers tienen una interesante historia de pitcheo, y anunciaron ayer que el contrato de Ohtani, ha sido solamente uno de varios que proyectan firmar, hasta armar una rotación y un bullpen invencibles.

Este equipo fue brillante, con Sandy Koufax y Don Drysdale ganando juegos; y muy noticioso, con Trevor Bauer y Julio Urías, pegándole a las mujeres.

“Boxeador que se ríe, es porque le ha dolido”… Pacomio.

