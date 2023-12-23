Christmas and Baseball, Holy Father-The Devil – Navidad y Beisbol Papa Dios-El Diablo

“Christmas is the sweetest, most positive and most inevitable lie in the history of humanity”… John XXIII.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – God was very busy in his office yesterday, dealing with his Christmas affairs. He was reviewing documents from dozens of folders that littered his desk, informing him of people’s behavior in 2023, and the Devil came to visit.

“Let him in!” he responded when it was announced that Lucifer came to see him.

In these December days, even such antagonistic characters seem to get along well.

After the respectful, more than affectionate, greetings, the Lord asked:

“Well, my friend Lucifer, what brings you here? Because I’m sure you didn’t just come to wish me Merry Christmas.”

“That’s right Father. I have come to offer you a sports invitation. We are going to face each other in a baseball game, Heaven and Hell, and the winner will get to keep Shohei Ohtani, of course, after he dies… We will make up the rosters with the figures that have come to us already.”

“Oh, dear Lucy! You really make me laugh. You have no chance of winning that game.

“Remember that here in Heaven, I have Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Héctor Espino, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Honus Wagner, Nelly Fox, Ray Dandrige, Whitey Ford, Don Drysdale, Bob Gibson, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron and so many more… And to manage the team, Connie Mack and Miller Huggins… I can’t lose!!

The Devil, who was smiling and mocking him, while maliciously listening, laughed loudly and responded:

“Well my respected dear Father!… But in Hell, I have all he umpires.”

-o-o-o-

Baby Jesus did not look like his father, Saint Joseph, but rather like the Holy Spirit.

Christmas, New Year’s and Thanksgiving are scary days for turkeys.

I don’t understand how or why, if Christmas is so beautiful, we only have it once a year. How about another Christmas on June 25 with Christmas Eve festivities and the likes?

Santa Claus and Baby Jesus are wrong or very unfair, because they bring very good gifts to the rich children, while they ftake care of the poor ones with anything… If these two are good people, it should be the opposite, shouldn’t it?

Were the mule and the ox midwives? Because they were the ones who saw the Child Jesus being born.

We lived these two weeks of peace and then 51 weeks of wars. That way we will never be better.

I’m surprised that no one has thought of opening a factory of Baby Jesus brand diapers.

Andrés Eloy Blanco’s poem is octogenarian and famous, but no one has put a Nativity, a Manger, with the black Baby Jesus.

Donald Trump asked Saint Nicholas for another Guardian Angel, because the one who walks with him is already very tired.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Navidad y Beisbol Papa Dios-El Diablo

“La Navidad es la mentira más dulce, más positiva y más inevitable en la historia de la humanidad”… Juan XXIII.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Papa Dios estaba ayer de lo más ocupado en su despacho, con sus asuntos navideños. Revisaba documentos de docenas de carpetas que topaban su escritorio, en los cuales le informaban del comportamiento de la gente en 2023, y llegó de visita el Diablo.

“¡Qué pase!”, respondió cuando se lo anunciaron.

En estos días decembrinos, hasta personajes tan antagónicos, parecen llevarse muy bien.

Tras los saludos respetuosos, más que cariñosos, preguntó El Señor:

“Bueno, amigo Diablo, ¿qué te trae por aquí?, porque no viniste solamente a decirme Feliz Navidad”.

“Así es, Papa Dios. He venido a hacerte una invitación deportiva. Vamos a enfrentarnos en un juego de beisbol, Cielo e Infierno y el ganador se quedará con Shohei Ohtani por supuesto, cuando muera… Conformaremos los rosters con las figuras que nos han llegado”.

“¡Hay, amigo Lucy!, me produces risa, porque no tienes ningún chance de ganar en ese juego.

“Recuerda que tengo aquí en el Cielo a Babe Ruth a Lou Gehrig, Héctor Espino, Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Honus Wagner, Nelly Fox, Ray Dandrige, Whitey Ford, Don Drysdale, Bob Gibson, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron y tantos más… Y para dirigir, Connie Mack y Miller Huggins… ¡¡No puedo perder!!.

El Diablo, quien había oído sonriendo, burlón, malicioso, se carcajeó dos veces y respondió:

“¡Ja ja, mi respetado Papa Dios!… Pero es que en el Infierno, tengo a todos los umpires”.

-o-o-o-

El Niño Jesús no se parecía a su papá, San José, sino al Espíritu Santo.

La Navidad, el Año Nuevo y Thanksgiving, les dan pavor a los pavos.

No me explico cómo ni por qué, si la Navidad es tan bonita, la tenemos una sola vez cada año. ¿Qué tal otra noche de Navidad del 24 al 25 de junio?

Santa Claus y El Niño Jesús están equivocados o son muy injustos, porque a los niños ricos les traen muy buenos regalos, mientras que a los pobres los arreglan con cualquier cosa… Si ellos dos son buena gente, debería ser al contrario, ¿o no?

¿La mula y el buey, eran parteros? Porque fueron los que vieron al Niño nacer.

Vivimos estas dos semanas de paz y después 51 semanas de guerras. Así no mejoraremos.

Me extraña que a nadie se le haya ocurrido poner una fábrica de pañales marca Niño Jesús.

El poema de Andrés Eloy Blanco es octogenario y famoso, pero nadie ha puesto un Nacimiento, un Pesebre, con el Niño Jesús negro.

Donald Trump le pidió a San Nicolás otro Ángel de la Guarda, porque el que anda con él ya está muy cansado.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com