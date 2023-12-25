Letters From Beyond: From Santa Claus to the Unknown Rookie – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Santa Claus Al Novato Desconocido

My dear unknown rookie, and millionaire just getting started:

I congratulate you, not only for being Christmas, but especially for being a professional in a specialty in which one begins being rich.

And this is not just a saying, but a charming reality. The salary of you, the newcomers in 2024, will be 700 thousand dollars for the season, and those who receive some money as a signing bonus are around a million.

In the United States, a salary of only one hundred thousand a year is very good money. I am happy and glad that yours is like this, because “to whomever Holy Father gives it, may Saint Peter say: Okay, my boy!”

Just so you know how history has gone, Babe Ruth made $350 in 1914, his rookie year, just over $50 for each month of the six-month season. And in his entire 21-year-old career, he only earned a few dollars more than what you will earn just in 2024. That for the Babe’s entire career was $856,859.

And Carl Yastrzemski in 1961, as a rookie, was paid 10 thousand dollars for the campaign. Of course, we didn’t even touch on the issue of Shohei Ohtani’s mountain of dollars.

You may wonder, why does this old man have to get involved in our affairs?

My dear newbie: I’m worried. Other big leaguers fought a lot to reach the current buoyant situation. But most of you, you don’t care for the show. Oh danger!

146 years ago, a player named John Montgomery Ward began the fight against the reserve clause, because he earned only $600 for his entire rookie season and was the one who pitched, on June 17, 1889, the first perfect game. However, his highest salary was seven thousand dollars a year.

It’s the long, hard story. But you, the big leaguers of today, seem to emulate the peasant of the goose that lays the golden eggs.

That gentleman had 12 chickens in his pen. Eleven gave him normal eggs, white with yellow yolk. But one laid golden eggs, which he sold at a good price daily.

Intrigued, very curious, by the phenomenon, the man wanted to know how his special chicken worked and, instead of taking care of it, he killed it to scrutinize what the magic was inside. He found nothing strange, but he was left without a chicken and without golden eggs to sell at a good price.

Rookie friend: Take care of the goose that lays the golden eggs that is the Major Leagues. Otherwise, you all will be left without money and without receiving such large deposits into your accounts.

I advise you, because I love you all very much.

A sincere Christmas hug… Ho! Ho! Ho! …

Santa.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas Desde El Más Allá

De Santa Claus Al Novato Desconocido

Mi querido novato desconocido, y millonario apenas al comenzar:

Te felicito, no solo por ser Navidad, sino especialmente, por ser profesional de una especialidad en la cual se comienza siendo rico.

Y esto no es un decir, sino una realidad encantadora. El sueldo de ustedes, los recién llegados en 2024, será de 700 mil dólares por temporada, y quienes menos dinero reciben como bono, andan por el millón.

En Estados Unidos un sueldo de solamente cien mil al año, es muy buen dinero. Me alegro y celebro que lo de ustedes sea así, porque “a quien Papá Dios se lo da, que San Pedro le diga: ¡Okay, my boy!”

Para que sepas cómo ha sido la historia, Babe Ruth recibió en 1914, su año de novato, 350 dólares, apenas más de 50 por cada mes de la temporada de seis meses. Y en toda su carrera, de 21 años, nada más cobró unos dólares sobre lo que tú cobrarás solo por 2024. Aquello de la carrera íntegra del Babe, fueron $856 mil 859.

Y Carl Yastrzemski en 1961, cobró como novato, 10 mil dólares por la campaña.Por supuesto, que ni tocamos el tema del totopochal de dólares de Shohei Ohtani.

Te preguntarás, ¿y por qué este viejo tiene que meterse en nuestro asuntos?

Mi querido novato: Estoy preocupado. Otros bigleaguers lucharon muchísimo para llegar a la actual situación tan boyante. Pero la mayoría de ustedes, no cuidan el espectáculo. ¡Oh peligro!

Hace 146 años que un pelotero, llamado John Montgomery Ward, inició la lucha contra la cláusula de reserva, porque él cobró solo 600 dólares por toda su temporada de novato y fue quien lanzó, el 17 de junio de 1889, el primer juego perfecto. Sin embargo, su mayor sueldo fue de siete mil dólares anuales.

Es la dura y larga historia. Pero ustedes, los bigleaguers de ahora, parecen emular al campesino de la gallina de los huevos de oro.

Aquel caballero tenía 12 gallinas en su corral. Once le ponían huevos normales, blancos con clara y yema. Y una ponía huevos de oro, los cuales él vendía a buen precio diariamente.

Intrigado, muy curioso, por el fenómeno, el hombre quiso saber cómo funcionaba su gallina especial y, en vez de cuidarla, la mató para escudriñar cuál era la magia en su interior. Nada extraño encontró, pero se quedó sin gallina y sin huevos de oro qué vender a buen precio.

Amigo novato: Cuiden a la gallina de los huevos de oro que significan las Grandes Ligas. En caso contrario, se quedarán sin gallina y sin recibir en sus cuentas depósitos tan grandes.

Los aconsejo, porque los quiero mucho.

Un sincero abrazote navideño… ¡Jo! ¡Jo! ¡Jo! …

Santa.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com