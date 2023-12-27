Regrettable Career Undone by José Reyes – Lamentable Carrera Deshizo José Reyes

“The assholes bark and bray even on Christmas day, but the caravan passes”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

I wish you now and forever, very good health and a long and happy life. Enjoy everything that is good and put aside what you think is not. The best is always greater than that other.

For example, I have more good people readers than others.

Matías Tovar, from Upper Manhattan, asks: “Why is the Dominican José Reyes, in his first time as a candidate for Cooperstown, with zero votes in more than 40 known forms?”

Dear friend Matty: Unfortunately, José never took his career seriously. He lived like a cheap actor, instead of dealing with baseball. When he came to the Mets in 2003, I covered all of that team’s home club games and in the press box we believed that he could be a notable star as a shortstop for more than 20 years.

But in 2011 they let him go as a free agent. He was with several teams as a mediocre, and retired in 2018. He does not deserve votes for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Jesús Domínguez L. from Valencia, proposes: “An RBI should be credited to any batter who bring runners home in extra innings, but which, on the contrary, is not a run scored for the one who scores it, and is only is marked with an asterisk.

Dear friend Chucho: Good idea. Send it to Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX.

Valerio Cordero, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that you and Don Armando Fuentes Aguirre, ‘Catón,’ what are friends as a reader said in your column?”

Dear friend Yeyio: We have coincide in some events in which we both have given conferences and with a note from him I presented my book, Five Thousand Years of Baseball. I do consider myself his grateful friend, in addition to being his admirer.

Henry W. López R. from Chicago, requests: “I have been reading you since I was a child and I am about to turn 69 years old. It would be nice to read your comments and anecdotes about VÍctor Davalillo.”

Dear friend HW: The topic has been covered very well, and very well, by dozens of colleagues.

Freddy De J. Cuenca C. de Rubio, Táchira, asks: “What is the origin of the phrase ‘no team is as good as when it wins, nor as bad as when it loses‘. And what do you think of the phrase?”

Dear friend Fred: Very good phrase, created by a journalist from New York, at the beginning of the 20th century.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Lamentable Carrera Deshizo José Reyes

“Los culopicosos ladrantean y rebuznan hasta en Navidad, pero la caravana pasa”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Les deseo ahora y para siempre, muy buena salud y larga y dichosa vida. Disfruta de todo lo bueno y echa a un lado lo que creas que no lo es. Siempre lo mejor es mayor que eso otro.

Ejemplo, tengo más lectores buena gente que de los otros.

Matías Tovar, del Alto Manhattan, pregunta: “¿Por qué el dominicano José Reyes, en su primera vez como candidato para Cooperstown, está en cero votos en más de 40 planillas conocidas?”

Amigo Matty: Lamentablemente, José nunca tomó en serio su carrera. Vivía como un actor barato, en vez de ocuparse del beisbol. Cuando en 2003 llegó a los Mets, yo cubría todos los juegos de home club de ese equipo y en el palco de la prensa opinábamos que él podía ser notable estrella como shortstop durante más de 20 años.

Pero ya en 2011 lo dejaron ir de agente libre. Estuvo con varios equipos como un mediocre, y se retiró en 2018. No merece votos para El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Jesús Domínguez L. de Valencia, propone: “Se acredite carrera impulsada a todo bateador que conduzca a home a corredores de los de regalo en extra innings, pero que, al contrario, no sea carrera anotada para el que la anota, y que solamente se señale con un asterisco”.

Amigo Chucho: Buena idea. Mándasela a Rob Manfred, a ESPN y a FOX. Valerio Cordero, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “Cierto que usted es amigo de don Armando Fuentes Aguirre, ‘Catón’, como lo dijo un lector en su columna?”

Amigo Yeyio: Coincidimos en algunos actos en los cuales hemos dado charlas; y con una nota suya presento mi libro, “Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol”. Sí me considero su amigo agradecido, además de ser su admirador.

Henry W. López R. de Chicago, solicita: “Lo leo desde niño y estoy por cumplir 69 años. Sería agradable leer sus comentarios y anécdotas acerca de VÍctor Davalillo”.

Amigo HW: El tema ha sido súper cubierto, y muy bien, por docenas de colegas.

Freddy De J. Cuenca C. de Rubio, Táchira, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el origen de la frase ‘ningún equipo es tan bueno como cuando gana, ni tan malo como cuando pierde’. ¿Y qué opina de la frase?”

Amigo Fred: Muy buena frase, creada por un periodista de Nueva York, a comienzos del Siglo XX.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5