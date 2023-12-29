Japan Invades West Coast of the USA – Japón Invade Costa Occidental De USA

“I am an atheist… And thank God!”… Luis Buñuel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25, winner of the triple crown of pitchers in Japan, preferred to pitch for the Giants instead of the Dodgers, because he likes San Francisco more than Los Angeles. It was revealed by his agent, Joel Wolfe, who accepted that the adverse decision was due to the fact that the Giants offer did not equal that of the 12 seasons for 325 million dollars… As if to say: “Love and interest went to the field a day, and the interest was stronger than the love I had for her”…

** But the Giants are in communication with the agents of another Japanese pitcher, left-hander Shota Imanaga, as reported by Jon Paul Morosi on MLB Network, who added: “They seem to have reached an agreement”…

** Wednesday marked 20 years since the tragic death of outfielder Iván Calderón, then 41 years old, after 10 years of retirement and father of seven children. They killed him with seven shots from a 45-caliber revolver when he was in a bar in Loíza, Puerto Rico. The police reported that the murder was ordered by a mafia…

-o-o-o-

“If someone betrays you once, it’s his fault… but, if he betrays you twice, it’s your fault”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

** The Mets were about to sign yesterday Lucas Giolito, 29, who has three seasons with one hundred or more strikeouts on his record. They did not reveal the negotiated fees…

** Daddy God, once again, please don’t give me less than what I need, but don’t even think about giving me more. All I need is enough to buy my laptops in easy installments and to have my Johnny Walker Black every night…

** The assholes do not apply calm or sanity or decency. Furthermore, they are ignorant, stupid and talkative, especially about what it is like and what to vote for, for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame candidates…

** An asshole, who acts as if he were a journalist, claims that I did not vote for Venezuelan Víctor Martínez for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. But NO ONE HAS VOTED FOR HIM UNTIL TODAY!…

** Yesterday the Blue Jays signed former Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa for $15 million for two seasons, plus possible incentives of an additional million. The young man, 28 years old, native of Honolulu, Hawaii, is a specialist as a shortstop, but can play throughout the infield…

-o-o-o-

“I am ageless… artists are eternal”… Peggy Walker.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Japón Invade Costa Occidental De USA

“Soy ateo… ¡Y gracias a Dios!”… Luis Buñuel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Yoshinobu Yamamoto, de 25 años, ganador de la triple corona de los lanzadores en Japón, prefería lanzar para los Gigantes en vez de los Dodgers, porque le gusta más San Francisco que Los Ángeles. Lo reveló su agente, Joel Wolfe, quien aceptó que la decisión adversa se debió a que la oferta gigantina no igualaba la de las 12 temporadas por 325 millones de dólares… Como quien dice: “El amor y el interés fueron al campo un día, y más pudo el interés que el amor que le tenía”…

**Pero los Gigantes están en comunicación con los agentes de otro lanzador japonés, el zurdo, Shota Imanaga, según reportó Jon Paul Morosi en MLB Network, quien agregó: “Parecen haber llegado a un acuerdo”…

** Se cumplieron 20 años, el miércoles, de la trágica muerte del outfielder Iván Calderón, entonces de 41 años, tras de 10 años de retirado y padre de siete niños. Lo mataron con siete disparos de revólver calibre 45, cuando estaba en un bar de Loíza, Puerto Rico. La policía informó que el asesinato fue ordenado por una mafia…

-o-o-o-

“Si alguien te traiciona una vez, es su culpa… pero, si te traiciona dos veces, es culpa tuya”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

** Los Mets estaban por firmar ayer a Lucas Giolito, de 29 años, quien tiene en sus récords tres temporadas con cien o más strikeouts. No revelaron los honorarios negociados…

** Papá Dios, una vez más, por favor, no me des menos de lo que necesito, pero ni se te ocurra darme más. Todo lo que requiero es lo suficiente para comprar mis laptops en cómodas cuotas y para tomarme mi Johnny Walker Black de cada noche…

** Los culopicosos no aplican calma ni cordura, ni decencia. Además, son ignorantes, tontos y parlanchines, especialmente acerca de cómo es y para qué se vota, por los candidatos al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown…

** Un culopicoso, que hace como si fuera periodista, reclama que yo no voté por el venezolano Víctor Martínez para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Pero es que ¡NADIE HA VOTADO POR ÉL HASTA HOY!…

** Los Blue Jays firmaron ayer al infielder, que fuera de los Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, por 15 millones de dólares para dos temporadas, más posibles incentivos por un millón más. El joven, de 28 años, nativo de Honolulú, Hawaii , es especialista como shortstop, pero puede jugar en todo el infield…

-o-o-o-

“No tengo edad… los artistas somos eternos”… Peggy Walker.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5