The Chicago-Chicago World Series – La Serie Mundial Chicago-Chicago

“Donald Trump had a check returned from the Bank in New York, due to lack of funds… But it was not him who did not have sufficient funds, but the Bank”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Chicago is looking forward to the 2024 World Series.

Because the Cubs and White Sox are the two teams that will arrive with the best young prospects to training in 2024.

And it is 117 years since the only World Series all in Chicago, because it occurred between October 9 and 14, 1906. White Sox 4, Cubs 2.

That year, a late model Ford car cost $500. And Babe Ruth was a very naughty 11-year-old boy.

It was the third World Series and 119 have been played.

If the girls with the two Chicago uniforms are what arrives at the October Classic this time, in 2024, it will be historically very pompous.

But first they must overcome the Japanese favorites from Los Angeles and the reinforced champions Rangers.

Overall, in 162 games a lot of good and a lot of bad can happen. And before they beat all the other teams, they have to overcome injuries.

Anyway, it will dawn and we will see.

Studies about youth material in spring work say that after the first Cubs and second White Sox, the Padres, Tigers, Brewers and Mets continue in that quality.

In the 1906 World Series, the Cubs’ infield was already covered by the three gentlemen of the famous poem, Joe Tinker shortstop, Johnny Evers second baseman and Frank Chance at first baseman.

There are two very popular and beloved poems in baseball, Tinker to Ever to Chance, by Franklin Pierce Adams, published by the New York Evening Mail, on July 12, 1910, about four years after the World Series all in Chicago; and Casey at the Bat, by Ernest Lawrence Thayer.

I imagine that your curiosity will be stirred to the maximum, therefore, this is the famous work:

These are the saddest of possible words:

“Tinker to Evers to Chance.”

Trio of bear cubs, and fleeter than birds,

Tinker and Evers and Chance.

Ruthlessly pricking our gonfalon bubble,

Making a Giant hit into a double

Words that are heavy with nothing but trouble:

“Tinker to Evers to Chance.”

Curious fact for history: The White Sox won the 1906 World Series, batting as a whole just .198. But the Cubs hit .196.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

La Serie Mundial Chicago-Chicago

“A Donald Trump le devolvieron un cheque del Banco en Nueva York, por falta de fondos… Pero no era él quien no tenía fondos suficientes, sino el Banco”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Chicago a la expectativa, con los deseos puestos en la Serie Mundial 2024.

Porque Cachorros y Medias Blancas son los dos equipos que llegarán con mejores jóvenes prospectos a los entrenamientos 2024.

Y hace 117 años de la única Serie Mundial toda en Chicago, porque ocurrió entre el nueve y el 14 de octubre de 1906. Medias Blancas 4, Cachorros 2.

Aquel año, un automóvil “Ford” último modelo, costaba 500 dólares. Y Babe Ruth era un niño muy travieso de 11 años de edad.

Fue la tercera Serie Mundial y se han jugado 119.

Si la muchachada con los dos uniformes de Chicago es lo que llega al Clásico de octubre esta vez, en 2024, va a ser pues, históricamente muy pomposo.

Pero antes deberán superar a los favoritos nipones de Los Ángeles y a los reforzados campeones Rangers.

Total, en 162 juegos puede ocurrir mucho de bueno y mucho de malo. Y antes de vencer a todos los demás equipos, deben superar a las lesiones.

Total, amanecerá y veremos.

Los estudios acerca del material juvenil en los trabajos primaverales, dicen que después de Cachorros primeros y Medias Blancas segundos, siguen en esa calidad, Padres, Tigres, Cerveceros y Mets.

En la Serie Mundial 1906, ya el infield de los Cachorros estaba cubierto por los tres caballeros del famoso poema, Joe Tinker shortstop, Johnny Evers segunda base y Frank Chance en primera.

Hay dos poemas muy populares y queridos en el beisbol, Tinker to Ever to Chance, de Franklin Pierce Adams, publicado por el New York Evening Mail, el 12 de julio de 1910, cerca de cuatro años después de la Serie Mundial toda en Chicago; y Casey at the Bat, de Ernest Lawrence Thayer.

Imagino que se les revolverá la curiosidad al máximo, por eso, ésta es la famosa obra:

These are the saddest of possible words:

“Tinker to Evers to Chance.”

Trio of bear cubs, and fleeter than birds,

Tinker and Evers and Chance.

Ruthlessly pricking our gonfalon bubble,

Making a Giant hit into a double

Words that are heavy with nothing but trouble:

“Tinker to Evers to Chance”.

Curioso dato para la historia: Los Medias Blancas ganaron la Serie Mundial de 1906, bateando en conjunto, apenas para .198. Pero es que los Cachorros batearon para .196.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

